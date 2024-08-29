Marts: Largest sale of the year to date in Lisahally Mart, weanlings selling to 379ppk
Bullocks
D Wade £1860/750kg £1840/710kg £1820/670kg £1790/720kg £1750/740kg M Rodgers £1850/660kg £1800/650kg £1640/600kg £1600/610kg £1480/550kg D Fleming £1540/690kg £1440/680kg H McCullagh £1540/440kg O McDevitt £1510/540kg E Christie £1480/580kg £1460/590kg J Connon £1430/540kg J Cairns £1350/530kg £1280/500kg £1270/490kg £1240/500kg £1230/510kg Fairmount Farms £1290/510kg J Kane £1280/420kg £1250/460kg £1220/410kg E Christie £1260/490kg R Love £1250/500kg £1190/470kg and H Dixon £1220/500kg.
Heifers
M Rodgers £1830/640kg £1670/620kg £1580/590kg M Gordon £1570/600kg £1520/600kg £1490/550kg £1410/580kg £1200/510kg K Kennedy £1560/490kg G McCauley £1410/590kg £1180/520kg £1170/500kg G Hamilton £1340/560kg £1250/510kg £1250/490kg £1230/500kg E Christie £1320/520kg Fairmount £1280/540kg £1210/500kg £1150/460kg £960/440kg F Tinney £1240/500kg £1220/500kg £1190/520kg J Foster £1190/500kg £1190/520kg R Love £1130/520kg and A Lyle £1100/460kg £960/440kg.
Weanlings
K Wilson £1450/390kg £1400/450kg £1390/390kg £1350/400kg £1340/420kg £1310/370kg £1300/390kg £1140/370kg £1100/390kg £950/400kg F Cooke £910/370kg £800/310kg R Sproule £860/370kg £830/380kg S Cairns £840/290kg and R Love £840/340kg £810/330kg £790/330kg.
Fat cows
H Sayers £1690/640kg £1600/670kg £1550/560kg £1500/560kg £1410/510kg £1390/510kg £1390/520kg S Verner £1380/570kg M McKinley £1340/510kg £1270/480kg £1240/470kg £1190/460kg £1190/470kg £1160/470kg £1140/420kg £1060/460kg £1030/440kg M McCrossan £1240/660kg £1090/580kg and F Cooke £1067/580kg.
Sheep
Complete clearance with rising prices again this week with fat lambs making £151/26kg and fat ewes £280.
Lambs
R Millen £151/26kg K Walsh £148/29.5kg £132/25kg S McCay £145/28kg £130/25kg S Smyth £136/25.5kg S Parkhill £136/25kg J McWilliams £134/23kg M McDonald £133/24.5kg H Robinson £131/25kg D Gallagher £131/24kg £131/25kg R Millen £131/22.5kg S Robinson £130.50/25kg P Anderson £130/24kg O McDevitt £130/26kg A McLaughlin £129.50/24kg A Rainey £128/23.5kg H O'Connor £127.50/24.5kg W Knobbs £127/22.5kg J Sherrard £127/24kg £125/23.5kg G McIvor £126.50/23.5kg M Armstrong £126.50/23kg S Porter £125.50/23kg C Proctor £124/23.5kg V McAteer £124/22.5kg W Kennedy £123.50/22.5kg and A Somers £123/22kg.
Ewes
J McBeth £280 £160 R Clarke £224 W Shannon £208 £206 £202 £200 £200 £170 P Donaghey £198 £195 S Loughrey £190 £186 K Johnston £188 £184 C Connell £180 A Wallace £178 J McClelland £172 £168 J McBeth £154 D Gallagher £140 H Robinson £140 J McWilliams £132 W Shannon £130 M Armstrong £128 J Henderson £124 J Sherrard £124 R Millen £120 and A Hamilton £120.
