Marts: Less cattle on offer Omagh but still plenty of demand throughout

Monday 13th May 2024: Slightly less cattle on offer, but no less demand, with animals in the 450kg-550kg bracket in particular demand.

Bullocks

Gabriel Doyle, Cookstown 805k £2350; 590k £1730, A M Corrigan, Fintona 770k £2080; 740k £2040; 705k £1910; 680k £1890, J Gormley, Carrickmore 535k £1650; 485k £1550, D Farrell, Fivemiletown 505k £1550; 525k £1590; 450k £1420, K Mills, Dromore 500k £1490; 580k £1570; 665k £1750, Co Down, farmer, 620k £1760, K Doherty, Strabane 580k £1660; 610k £1770, P Teague, Greencastle 595k £1670, Anna O’Neill, Carrickmore 520k £1430; 495k £1340, M Begley, Creggan 410k £1300; 385k £1310; 345k £1200; 345k £1150, G McCrory, Carrickmore 460k £1370; 420k £1280; 375k £1220, A Sproule, Kesh 475k £1410, C Bogle, Lettercarn 455k £1230 and M Cassidy, Lettercarn 440k £1160.

Heifers

Omagh Mart

William Kee, Douglas Bridge 805k £1800; 680k £1800; 665k £1680, P McGlinn, Brackey, 605k £1690; 595k £1630; 550k £1540, G Corcoran, Arvalee 565k £1530; 535k £1450; 515k £1400, Jas Lecky, Castlederg 510k £1440; 500k £1400, K McCullagh, Loughmacrory 550k £1490, Noel Conway, Mullaslin 440k £1450, M Clarke, Greencastle 405k £1270, G Bradley, Mountfield 475k £1470, P Curran, Omagh 475k £1450, D Farrell, Fivemiletown 450k £1340, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 435k £1250, Jas McBride, Strabane 355k £1200; 455k £1300, L McKinley, Trillick 435k £1230; 440k £1230, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 465k £1270, D H Thompson, Kilskeery 385k £1280 (2); 325k £1010 (2), M Begley, Creggan 375k £1210; 355k £1100; 300k £960 and F Gormley, Drumquin 320k £960.

Fat cows

M Clarke, Greencastle 550k £260, Ryan Fox, Carrickmore 490k £250; 490k £237, B Patterson, Altamuskin 660k £243, N McNulty, Dromore 640k £236, L McKinley, Trillick 580k £236, Sean McCusker, Dromore 870k £234 (£2035), E McNamee, Omagh 810k £283, D McNulty, Trillick 530k £224, O Donnelly, Dromore 650k £220; 680k £206 and B Daly, Creggan 710k £211.

Weanlings

M Lynch, Knockmoyle £1040 and £900 Limousin heifers, M McMenamin, Drumquin £880 Simmental bull, M McNally, Fecarry £810 Limousin bull, J J Muldoon, Cookstown £800 and £790 Charolais bulls, J Sproule, Dromore £720 Saler bull, M Mullan, Mullaslin £710 Charolais bull and C Leitch, Castlederg £680 and £670 Friesian bulls.

Dropped calves