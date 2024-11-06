Marts: More cattle needed at Fivemiletown, stores selling to £1660/650kg
More cattle needed to keep up the high demand in Fivemiletown with stores selling to £1660/650kg and weanlings selling 353ppk.
L Elliott £1660/650kg £1480/620kg £1430/570kg £1400/560kg P McGirr £1250/390kg £1180/390kg £1180/390kg £1130/370kg W Johnston £1130/380kg £1130/420kg £1110/400kg £1050/420kg £1040/390kg £1000/390kg S Williamson £1060/480kg £950/430kg £910/440kg £900/410kg J Donnelly £900/360kg £890/330kg £880/320kg L Moffitt £860/320kg R Dane £850/350kg P Mohan £850/380kg S Tracey £820/330kg and J Kettyle £850/390kg £840/370kg.