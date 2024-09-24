Marts: More top prices at Draperstown Mart, bullocks selling to 391ppk
Bullocks selling to 391ppk and heifers £309ppk last Friday.
Bullocks
Brian Faulkner £2090/720kg, £2020/790kg, £1920/650kg, Kevin Moran £1800/600kg, Seamus McAtamney £1740/580kg,£1690/550kg, £1620/500kg, £159/510kg, Lawrence McKenna £1710/600kg, Martrin O'Connor £1650/550kg, y£1590/550kg, £1520/570kg, £1510/480kg, £1510/480kg, £1500/540kg, £1500/540kg, James Chivers £1640/420kg, £1630/480kg, £1600/480kg, £1590/470kg, £1570/470kg, Edmund Ferguson £1620/640kg, John Lyle £1600/560kg, Coylemore Farm £1570/520kg, £1520/500kg, £1510/500kg,£1490/460kg, £1440/490kg, Roddy Kearney £1530/580kg, £1520/580kg, Seamus McAtamney £1500/470kg, Jennifer McKenna £1500/540kg, James Chivers £1490/470kg, £1490/470kg, £1480/450kg, £1450/430kg, £1440/430kg, Edmund Ferguson £1490/560kg, Matthew Millar £1460/510kg, Seamus McAltamney £1450/490kg, Hazel Young £1440/480kg, Roddy Kearney £1420/550kg, Martin O'Connor £1410/480kg, £1410/480kg, £1400/480kg, £1400/440kg, £1390/440kg, Jennifer McKenna £1400/570kg, James Chivers £1390/440kg, Reginald Abernethy £1390/560kg, £1320/450kg, £1280/510kg, £1200/520kg, F A and S Conway £1380/510kg, £1260/410kg, £1200/400kg, £1200/440kg, Roddy Kearney £1370/500kg, Malcolm Lyle £1370/460kg, £1360/510kg, £1360/430kg, £1350/400kg, £1300/430kg, £1280/430kg, Jennifer McKenna £1350/540kg £1330/510kg, £1290/570kg, McElhinney £1320/450kg, £1200/470kg and Malcolm Kyle £1240/420kg.
Heifers
Kevin Moran £1750/660kg, £1650/610kg, £1640/560kg, £1620/580kg, £1610/570kg, £1500/600kg, £1440/560kg, £1400/600kg, Edmund Ferguson £1500/570kg, Roddy Kearney £1430/550kg, James Duffy £1390/550kg, F A and S Conway £1330/460kg, £1300/500kg, John Kelly £1330/480kg, £1330/550kg, £1320/510kg, Roddy Kearney £1320/530kg, £1300/500kg, Matthew Millar £1300/460kg, £1210/430kg, John Kelly £1300/480kg, Kevin Moran £1300/480kg, S and G McElhinney £1180/450kg, £1160/420kg, John Kelly £1140/430kg and John McKenna £1130/370kg, £1110/360kg.
Fat cows
Adrian Cathers £1900, Alan and W J Hutchinson £1832.60/770kg, Gerald Mulholland £1817/790kg, Ralph Pickering £1800/600kg, Ian McAleece £1724.80/770kg, £1687.20/740kg, McElhinney £1653/950kg, Hugh Lennox £1610/700kg, £1583.60/740kg, Martin Cassidy £1577.60/580kg, £1289.60/620kg, Ralph Pickerng £1520/650kg, Alan and W Hutchinson £1512/720kg, C Kealey £1380/750kg, Adrian Cathers £1170/650kg and Samuel Stewart £1001/770kg.
