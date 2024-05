Marts: Noticeably firmer trade for spring lambs and hoggets at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 1050 sheep in Markethill on Monday 13th May returned a noticeably firmer trade for spring lambs and hoggets.

Cull ewe trade was slightly easier.

Ewes and lambs were an exceptionally strong trade.

The 340 spring lambs sold in a noticeably firmer demand.

Farming Life livestock markets

Good quality light lambs sold to 826p/k for 19k at £157 from a Rathfriland farmer, followed 817p/k for 20.5k at £16.50 from a Portadown producer.

Main demand for good quality lambs from 760-807p/k.

Heavy lambs sold up to £188.50 each for 25k (754p/k) from an Armagh producer, followed by 748p/k for 24k at £179.50 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand for heavy lambs from £170 - £188 per head.

The 180 hoggets sold to a top of 730p/k for 22k at £146, followed by 704k for 23k at £162.

Heavy hoggets sold to £180 each and a top of 704p/k for 24.6k at £173.50, followed by 690p/k for 25k at £172.50.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £140 to £170, plainer types from £80 to £120.

Ewes with 2 lambs at foot sold to a top of £405 with others at £400, £370 and £340.

Singles sold up to £255 with others at £240, £220 and £210.

Light spring lambs

Rathfriland producer 19k £157 826p/k: Portadown producer 20.5k £167.50 817p/k: Banbridge producer 22k £179.50 816p/k: Armagh producer 19.7k £159 807p/k: Dungannon producer 21k £169.50 807p/k: Keady producer 20.8k £167.50 805p/k: Portadown producer 21.3k £170 798p/k: Portadown producer 20k £159.50 798p/k and Richhill producer 21.2k £168.50 795p/k.

Heavy lambs

Armagh producer 25k £188.50 754p/k: Armagh producer 24k £179.50 748p/k: Armagh producer 24k £176 733p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25.3k £183 723p/k: Armagh producer 26k £188 723p/k: Middletown producer 26k £187 719p/k: Armagh producer 24.8k £178 718p/k and Silverbridge producer 25.5k £182 714p/k.

Hoggets