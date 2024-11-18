Marts: Overall champion sells to £6000 at Hilltown Christmas show and sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was an outstanding turn out of top-quality cattle at Hilltown Saleyard’s annual Christmas show and sale on Wednesday 13th November 2024.

Seven strong classes of cattle were expertly judged by Steven McHugh from Donegal.

The sale followed with a packed ring of spectators, then a charity auction and finished off with the sale of the prize-winning cattle.

The management and staff of Hilltown Saleyard would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made their annual Christmas show and sale a success - the sponsors, exhibitors, buyers, and spectators whom without, the event would not have been a success. A special thanks to the local sponsors: Joseph Walls Ltd, MCV Competitions, Martin Mallon, Rory McShane, Milestone Rathfriland, Mourne Leak Finders, Daly Park, PJ McGinn Oil, Dunbia, ABP, Morgan Meats, Gregory O’Hagan Electrical, Clonduff Bar and off sales, Colin Reid, Raymond McCullough Butcher, Rathfriland Vets, Ryan Murphy AI and Scanning, Fane Valley and Harrison Contracts, who all help to contribute to the success of this event.

At the Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale the overall champion and first place in the breeding heifer class exhibited by Daniel Laverty. Pictured Daniel Laverty, judge Steven McHugh and mart manager John Farnon. Picture: Bo Davidson

Also, thanks to Ivan Lynn the judge on the day and thanks to our auctioneers, Ciaran Laverty, Gerry Campbell, John Bassett, Jimmy Annett and Raymond O’Kane.

All money raised was being split between two charities, Life and Time, and the Daisy Lodge Cancer Fund for Children. Life and Time is a charity which provides a community-based end of life care service for the people of South Down in their own homes between 10pm and 8am. The Daisy Lodge Cancer Fund for Children in Newcastle is a short break centre where families affected by cancer can come and stay and avail of a much-needed short break, often during times of significant distress, upheaval and uncertainty. The cancer fund for children aim to ensure no child or young person across Northern Ireland has to face cancer alone.

A further thanks to all who donated to the charity collection on the night. Some fantastic items were offered up for auction and Hilltown Mart would like to thank all who donated the items for such a worthy cause. Hilltown Mart kindly donated a heifer which was auctioned on the night for charity. Prior to the sale a ‘guess the weight of the heifer’ raffle took place.

The heifer was sold later for £1420 to Liam O’Rourke and the mart would like to thank Liam for his kind donation and wish him every success with his purchase.

At the Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale the reserve champion exhibited by Stephen Murnion. Pictured is Stephen Murnion, judge, Steven McHugh and mart manager, John Farnon. Picture: Bo Davidson

The charity auction saw items such as an Aberdeen Angus loin and rib eye sell for £660, three AI straws of Jaegerbomb sell for £400, a handmade shepherd’s crook sell for £350, cordless clippers for £310, a meal for two sold for £230, an overnight stay in the Carrickdale sell for £400, a food and drinkers hamper sell for £250, an oven ready turkey for £140, 12 x 40kg bags of super coarse calf feed sell for £420 and 20kg bag of pink potatoes for £120.

A total of £14,000 was raised for the two charities and the mart would like to thank everyone for their generosity and contributions on the night.

Finally, Hilltown Saleyard would like to thank all who exhibited cattle on the night and congratulate everyone on their purchases and wish them every success in the future.

Results on the night were as follows: The overall champion, sponsored by Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales, was a Limousin heifer exhibited by Daniel Lavery. This outstanding heifer took first place in the breeding heifer class and went on to be tapped out as overall champion in the show. She was later sold for a fantastic £6000 to C and M Tumilty.

At the Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale the housewives choice exhibited by Keith and Jade Tumilty. Pictured are Keith Tumilty, Jade Tumilty, judge, Steven McHugh and mart manager John Farnon. Picture: Bo Davidson

The reserve champion sponsored by Milestone Rathfriland, was a heifer exhibited by Stephen Murnion. This heifer was first in the beef heifer class and went on to win reserve champion in the show. She was sold for £2800 to James Annett.

The housewives choice sponsored by Joseph Walls Ltd, was a heifer exhibited by Keith and Jade Tumilty. This heifer was sold to Jim Quail of Quail’s Butchers for £2200.

Fat cow class sponsored by Harrison Contracts: First Daniel Harrison which sold for £2300 to James Annett, second Daniel Harrison which sold for £2050 to James Annett.

Weanling heifer class sponsored by MCV Competitions: First Keith and Jade Tumilty sold for £1800 to Mr McDonnell, second Leo and Aaron Fearon sold for £1550 for Mr McDonnell and third James Sloan sold for £1340 to Owen Carragher.

At the Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale the first place in the beef bullock class exhibited by Niall Doyle. Pictured are mart manager, John Farnon, Chelsea Turley, Niall Doyle and judge, Steven McHugh. Picture: Bo Davidson

Weanling bull class sponsored by Mr Colin Reid: First Peter Clerkin sold for £1610 to Padraig McConne, second Colm Farrell sold for £1490 to Martin Rowland and third Leo and Aaron Fearon sold for £1700 to Owen Carragher.

Beef heifer class sponsored by Dunbia: First Stephen Murnion sold for £2800 to James Annett, second Kevin O’Hare sold for £2560 to James Alexander, third Brendan and Tommy O’Hare sold for £2400 to MD Livestock, fourth Kevin O’Hare sold for £2340 to Aidan Shields, 5th Niall Doyle sold for £2280 to Brian Whyte and 6th Christopher and Niall Brown sold for £2380 to Robert Armstrong.

Beef bullock class sponsored by ABP Newry: First Niall Doyle sold for £2000 to MD Livestock, second Desmond Sands sold for £2300 to James Annett, third Malcolm Dodds sold for £2450 to MD Livestock and fourth Christopher and Niall Brown sold for £1700 to Padraig McConne.

Breeding heifer class sponsored by Ryan Murphy AI and Scanning: First Daniel Lavery sold for £6000 to C and M Tumilty, second Keith and Jade Tumilty, third Keith and Jade Tumilty sold for £4000 to James Alexander, fourth Christopher and Niall Brown sold for £2380 to Robert Armstrong, 5th Brendan and Tommy O’Hare and 6th Stephen Murnion sold for £2500 to James Alexander.

Other prices on the night were as follows:

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £2340 for 864kg (271ppk) and £2300 for 874kg (263ppk), Annaclone farmer £2090 for 750kg (278ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2050 for 766kg (267ppk) and Ballyveagh farmer £1990 for 852kg (234ppk).

At the Hilltown Mart Christmas show and sale the a heifer was kindly donated by Hilltown Mart for their two chosen charities - Life and Time and the Daisy Lodge. The heifer was later sold for £1420 to Liam O'Rourke. Picture: Bo Davidson

Weanling heifers: Rostrevor farmer £1550 for 446kg (347ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1500 for 480kg (312ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1440 for 510kg (283ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1420 for 440kg (323ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1410 for 462kg (305ppk) and £1380 for 466kg (296ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1370 for 444kg (308ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1350 for 412kg (327ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 334kg (401ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1260 for 416kg (303ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1220 for 386kg (316ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1200 for 384kg (312ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £1160 for 364kg (318ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 472kg (360ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1630 for 518kg (315ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1610 for 480kg (335ppk), Newry farmer £1570 for 440kg (357ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1540 for 502kg (307ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1490 for 378kg (394ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1470 for 478kg (307ppk), Crossmaglen farmer £1420 for 446kg (318ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1380 for 428kg (322ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1340 for 344kg (389ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £1260 for 362kg (348ppk).

Heifers: Banbridge farmer £6000 for 676kg (887ppk), Annaclone farmer £4000 for 666kg (601ppk), Mayobridge farmer £3250 for 572kg (568ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2800 for 860kg (326ppk), Hilltown farmer £2560 for 750kg (341ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2520 for 772kg (326ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2500 for 734kg (341ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2420 for 718kg (337ppk), Newry farmer £2400 for 750kg (320ppk), Hilltown farmer £2380 for 696kg (342ppk), Hilltown farmer £2340 for 708kg (330ppk), Newry farmer £2320 for 588kg (394ppk), Banbridge farmer £2300 for 650kg (354ppk), Hilltown farmer £2300 for 592kg (388ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2280 for 742kg (307ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2280 for 660kg (345ppk), Katesbridge farmer £2280 for 704kg (324ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2270 for 698kg (325ppk), Annaclone farmer £2200 for 528kg (416ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2180 for 690kg (316ppk), Hilltown farmer £2050 for 542kg (378ppk), Cullyhanna farmer £2000 for 494kg (405ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1980 for 574kg (345ppk), Cullyhanna farmer £1900 for 536kg (354ppk), Annaclone farmer £1800 for 502kg (358ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1780 for 548kg (325ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £2450 for 788kg (311ppk), Newry farmer £2300 for 758kg (303ppk), Mayobridge farmer £2000 for 636kg (314ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1990 for 668kg (298ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1800 for 616kg (293ppk) and Hilltown farmer £1700 for 516kg (329ppk).

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Thursday 14th November saw fat ewes sell to £156, lambs to £161 and some pens of store lambs to well over £7 per kg.

Fat ewes: Ballynahinch farmer £156, Kilkeel farmer £142, Ballynahinch farmer £141, Cabra farmer £136, Rathfriland farmer £134 and Ballynahinch farmer £132,

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £161 for 30kg (536ppk) and £153 for 29kg (527ppk), Cabra farmer £144 for 25kg (576ppk), Hilltown farmer £143.50 for 26.3kg (545ppk), Kilkeel farmer £142 for 25kg (566ppk), Kilkeel farmer £140 for 23.9kg (586ppk), Kilkeel farmer £140 for 23.3kg (601ppk), Kilkeel farmer £139 for 23.5kg (591ppk), Kilkeel farmer £138 for 21.5kg (642ppk), Hilltown farmer £135.50 for 22.5kg (602ppk), Rathfriland farmer £135 for 23kg (587ppk), Cabra farmer £134 for 22.5kg (595ppk) and Cabra farmer £134 for 20kg (670ppk).

Store lambs: Downpatrick farmer £134 for 16.8kg (797ppk), Kilkeel farmer £134 for 19.6kg (684ppk), Rathfriland farmer £132 for 18kg (733ppk), Cabra farmer £132 for 19.4kg (680ppk), Hilltown farmer £131 for 19.5kg (672ppk), Cabra farmer £130 for 19.8kg (657ppk), Cabra farmer £128 for 19.3kg (663ppk), Rathfriland farmer £128 for 17.8kg (719ppk), Kilkeel farmer £128 for 19kg (673ppk), Rathfriland farmer £127 for 18kg (705ppk) and £123 for 17kg (723ppk), Hilltown farmer £123 for 18kg (683ppk) and £120 for 18kg (667ppk), Kilkeel farmer £118 for 16kg (737ppk), Rathfriland farmer £111 for 14.6kg (760ppk), Castlewellan farmer £109 for 16.4kg (665ppk) and Rathfriland farmer £107 for 14.5kg (738ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown mart on Saturday 16th November saw fat cows sell to £1660, heifers to £1740 and bullocks to £2330.

Kilcoo farmer £1660 for 772kg (215ppk), Cabra farmer £1540 for 712kg (216ppk), Cabra farmer £1520 for 784kg (193ppk), Attical farmer £1510 for 698kg (216ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1420 for 642kg (221ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £1280 for 632kg (203ppk).

Cows and calves: Attical farmer £2890 and Glassdrumman farmer £2000.

Weanling heifers: Castlewellan farmer £1150 for 318kg (361ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1140 for 322kg (354ppk), Hilltown farmer £1140 for 370kg (308ppk), Cabra farmer £1110 for 336kg (330ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1110 for 354kg (314ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1000 for 296kg (338ppk), Castlewellan farmer £960 for 304kg (315pk), Dromara farmer £900 for 300kg (300ppk), Kilkeel farmer £880 for 272kg (323ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £880 for 284kg (310ppk).

Weanling bulls: Kilkeel farmer £1620 for 520kg (311ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1400 for 396kg (353ppk), Newry farmer £1390 for 396kg (351ppk), Hilltown farmer £1370 for 428kg (320ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1360 for 392kg (347ppk), Hilltown farmer £1350 for 328kg (411ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1320 for 256kg (371ppk) and £1280 for 324kg (395ppk), Newry farmer £1270 for 398kg (319ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1260 for 388kg (324ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1250 for 356kg (351ppk) and £1210 for 332kg (364ppk), Newry farmer £1200 for 336kg (357ppk) and £1130 for 314kg (360ppk), Hilltown farmer £1070 for 294kg (364ppk) and £1060 for 284kg (373ppk), Dromara farmer £990 for 292kg (339ppk) and Hilltown farmer £910 for 276kg (330ppk).

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1740 for 596kg (292ppk), Ballyward farmer £1610 for 592kg (272ppk), Cabra farmer £1590 for 578kg (275ppk), Ballyward farmer £1550 for 576kg (274ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1520 for 568kg (268ppk), Bryansford farmer £1450 for 546kg (266ppk), Ballyward farmer £1440 for 548kg (263ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1420 for 520kg (273ppk) and Katesbridge farmer £1140 for 454kg (251ppk).

Bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £2330 for 740kg (315ppk), Kilkeel farmer £2010 for 758kg (265ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1980 for 708kg (279ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1860 for 676kg (275ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1860 for 648kg (287ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1840 for 680kg (270ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1830 for 554kg (330ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1800 for 634kg (284ppk), Hilltown farmer £1800 for 646kg (278ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1790 for 642kg (279ppk) and £1780 for 608kg (293ppk), Hilltown farmer £1770 for 638kg (277ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1760 for 588kg (299ppk), Ballyward farmer £1750 for 596kg (293ppk), Ballyward farmer £1720 for 612kg (281ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1700 for 588kg (289ppk), Hilltown farmer £1690 for 622kg (271ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1680 for 514kg (327ppk) and £1680 for 500kg (336ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1670 for 582kg (287ppk) and £1660 for 554kg (299ppk), Bryansford farmer £1650 for 494kg (334ppk) and £1630 for 508kg (321ppk), Dromara farmer £1620 for 554kg (292ppk), Bryansford farmer £1590 for 500kg (318ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1580 for 488kg (324ppk) and Bryansford farmer £1570 for 496kg (316ppk), £1550 for 494kg (314ppk), £1490 for 456kg (327ppk) and £1460 for 428kg (341ppk).