Marts: Powerful demand across all sheep section at Gortin Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lambs
S McFadden £139/28.5kg D Martin £138/27.5kg A McConnell £135/27.5kg J McGaughey £135/26kg J McHugh £132/25kg £126/22.5kg G Hempton £129/24.5kg J McGaughey £128.50/24kg D Flanagan £127/23kg C Gormley £125/23.5kg P McCullagh £124/21.5kg W Doherty £123/24.5kg £123/24.5kg P McGurk £123/24.5kg A McCrory £122.50/23kg P Kelly £121.50/25kg J O'Neill £120/24kg A Fleming £120/23.5k £119.50/24kg J Hamilton £119.50/23kg K Black £119/23kg M McCormack £118/22kg K Laughlin £117.50/22kg J McCardle £117/22kg K Laughlin £116.50/21.5kg J Rafferty £116/22kg J McCrea £113/21kg and D Pinkerton £113/20.5kg.
Ewes
J McGaughey £168 £156 £132 £130 R Clarke £162 £158 £138 £130 K Black £148 £130 S Lindsay £146 A Hetherington £144 J Gallagher £132 £132 £130 £128 £122 J Robinson £128 W Elkin £124 S Allen £122 W McKenzie £122 and G Gibson £116.
Rams
L Elliott 350gns 240gns W McKenzie 340gns 200gns 160gns J Wilkinson 300gns 280gns K Fox 300gns B McCrystal 240gns and G Hempton 210gns 190gns 180gns 160gns 160gns.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.