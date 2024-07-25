Marts: Prices held firm at Saintfield Mart, Charolais heifers selling to £2130
Fat cattle: 115 fats sold to £2131 for a 740kg Charolais heifer, £288 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 740kg £288 £2131, 690kg £280 £1932, 700kg £270 £1890, 660kg £286 £1887, 620kg £296 £1840, 690kg £265 £1828, 660kg £277 £1828, 630kg £282 £1776, 660kg £260 £1716, 630kg £270 £1701, 620kg £272 £1686, 610kg £275 £1677, 660kg £254 £1676, 640kg £260 £1665, 570kg £291 £1658, 630kg £263 £1657, 560kg £282 £1580, Ballygowan producer Blonde d'Aquitaine cow 820kg £231 £1895, Killinchy producer Charolais bullocks 790kg £237 £1872, 730kg £254 £1855, 780kg £236 £1840, 700kg £254 £1778, 740kg £240 £1776, 720kg £244 £1756, Carryduff producer Limousin bull 950kg £194 £1843, Greyabbey producer Belgian Blue cow 770kg £234 £1801, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cow 730kg £233 £1700, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cow 810kg £208 £1685, Belfast producer Limousin cows 740kg £224 £1657, 740kg £220 £1628, Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 860kg £166 £1427, Castlereagh producer Friesian cow 820kg £164 £1344, Ballygowan producer Friesian heifer 620kg £208 £1290 and Crumlin producer Friesian cows 790kg £162 £1280, 690kg £170 £1173, 710kg £159 £1128, 630kg £167 £1052.
Bullocks: Sold to £1560 for a 520kg Limousin (300ppk).
Leading prices: Greyabbey producer Limousin 520kg £1560, Moira producer Limousin 520kg £1540, Saintfield producer Charolais 500kg £1510, 470kg £1450, 490kg £1450, 470kg £1430, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1400, 460kg £1370, 470kg £1340 and Newtownards producer Limousins 450kg £1380, 420kg £1340, 440kg £1320, 390kg £1300.
Heifers: Sold to £1600 for a 540kg Limousin (296ppk).
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousins 540kg £1600, 490kg £1470, Comber producer Limousin 620kg £1590, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 600kg £1500, 500kg £1340, 500kg £1330, Crossgar producer Salers 500kg £1400, 470kg £1360 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 520kg £1390, 550kg £1370, 500kg £1350, 480kg £1300.
Dropped calves: Sold to £375 for a Aberdeen Angus bull.
