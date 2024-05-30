Marts: Prices remain strong at Dungannon Mart with steers selling to £1890
While heifers cleared to £1660 for a 610kg Limousin (272.00).
Dropped calves sold to £500 for a Limousin bull and heifer calves to £390 Belgian Blue.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1460 for a Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1350 for a 510kg Limousin bull (270.00).
While weanling heifers sold to £1285 for a 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (430.00).
Steers
Steer prices remain steady to peak at £1890 for a 705kg Charolais (268.00) presented by L McElroy, £1820 660kg Charolais (276.00), £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00); K Boyce £1840 690kg Simmental (267.00); S Hoines £1830 630kg Limousin (291.00), £1720 585kg Limousin (294.00), £1680 560kg Limousin (300.00), £1590 525kg Limousin (303.00); J Hobson £1790 645kg Simmental (278.00), £1600 580kg Simmental (276.00); E and S Boland £1680 595kg Limousin (282.00); B Hackett £1640 605kg Charolais (271.00); M Greenaway £1510 490kg Charolais (308.00), £1480 505kg Charolais (293.00), £1320 455kg Charolais (290.00), £1320 475kg Charolais (278.00), £1250 400kg Charolais (313.00) and Riverview Farms £1320 445kg Charolais (297.00), £1260 425kg Charolais (297.00), £1230 450kg Limousin (273.00), £1200 340kg Charolais (353.00), £1195 400kg Charolais (299.00), £1140 395kg Aubrac (288.00).
Heifers
Heifers sold to a solid trade to peak at £1660 for a 610kg Limousin (272.00) presented by P Traynor, £1590 605kg Limousin (263.00), £1570 595kg Limousin (264.00); R Burton £1560 515kg Belgian Blue (303.00); E and S Boland £1550 560kg Limousin (277.00); J Loughran £1520 520kg Simmental (292.00), £1510 515kg Simmental (293.00), £1510 500kg Limousin (302.00), £1450 495kg Limousin (293.00), £1420 475kg Limousin (299.00), £1360 490kg Limousin (277.00), £1360 500kg Limousin (272.00), £1240 445kg Charolais (279.00); J Hobson £1450 490kg Charolais (296.00), £1420 470kg Limousin (302.00), £1420 500kg Charolais (284.00), £1400 485kg Charolais (289.00),£1150 420kg Limousin (274.00) and A Robinson £1310 465kg Charolais (282.00).
Dropped calves
A large entry of calves saw prices peak at £500 for a Limousin bull presented by G Booth, £460 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Speers £440 x 2 Simmental bulls, £400 Simmental bull; S Johnston £430 x 3 Blonde d'Aquitaine bulls, £290 Limousin bull, £260 Blonde d'Aquitaine bull; E Fox £425 Belgian Blue bull; a Sixmilecross producer £415 Belgian Blue bull; R Crawford £410 Aberdeen Angus bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; a Ballygawley producer £400 Belgian Blue bull; E Lavery £320 x 2 Limousin bulls; R Burns £290 Belgian Blue bull and A Linton £270 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £70 to £235 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to a height of £390 for a Belgian Blue presented by a Ballygawley producer, £300 Belgian Blue heifer; S Johnston £380 x 2 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers, £320 Blonde d'Aquitaine heifer; D Foreman £335 Aberdeen Angus heifer and D Wilson £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1460 for a Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by A and E Ferguson.
Weanlings
A smaller entry of weanling saw males sell to £1350 for a 500kg Limousin (275.00) presented by G Wilkinson; D Henry £1300 510kg Limousin (254.00), £840 295kg Limousin (283.00); T McGilly £1010 385kg Simmental (260.00); R McGuigan £940 225kg Shorthorn beef (402.00), £650 160kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (409.00), £540 175kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (303.00); New Park Farms £790 200kg Charolais (397.00) and M Glasgow £680 220kg Limousin (309.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1285 430kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (298.00); R Lester £1200 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (307.00), £1030 315kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (328.00), £940 295kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (319.00); B O’Neill £890 290kg Limousin (307.00); Riverview Farms £800 275kg Shorthorn (292.00) and M Glasgow £730 225kg Limousin (325.00).
An easier trade for fat lambs saw spring lambs sell to £155 for a pen 22kg presented by J Downey; J Armstrong £153 for a pen of 21.5kg and E Sharkey £150 21kg.
Fat hoggets sold to £140 for 28.5kg presented by S Casey and a Dungannon producer £138 21.5kg, £120 19.4kg.
Fat ewes sold to £136 presented by J Douglas; C Morgan £108; E Mooney £97; S Casey £80 and C Morgan £70.
Breeding stock sold to £250 one ewe plus two lambs presented by E Sharkey.
