Marts: Prices remain strong at Gortin Mart for sheep, fat ewes to £238
Prices staying strong in Gortin with fat lambs making £185/29kg, store lambs £155/22kg and fat ewes £238.
Lambs
R McPhillimy £185/29kg £155/22kg G McCrory £172/27kg J Kerr £170/24kg S Lindsay £169.50/24kg P Nicholas £165/27kg £148/27kg J McConnell £161.50/23.5kg P Keenan £160/23kg K McCullagh £157.50/22.5kg £138/20kg T Smith £152/22kg G Rankin £143/20.5kg R Harkness £140/21kg B Mullen £139.50/21kg G McCaughey £139/21kg and G McCrory £132/18kg.
Ewes
V Keenan £238 J Keenan £216 T Smith £208 P Ewing £192 D Gallagher £190 P Nicholas £188 J McGaughey £184 D Gallagher £180 K Laughlin £180 R Pollock £174 P Keenan £174 £150 J Armstrong £172 V Keenan £170 A Speer £170 R Wilson £158 N Kee £158 and G McCrory £150.
Ewes and Lambs
J Ballantine £266 (double) £232 (single) A Harpur £248 (double) £234 (double) M McReynolds £240 (single) and J Kerr £178 (single).
