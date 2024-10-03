Marts: Record prices for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks to £1140/280kg
Bullocks
R Madill £1740/680kg £1720/740kg £1650/650kg £1600/680kg £1590/660kg K Farrell £1610/690kg £1600/610kg G Ellison £1460/460kg £1380/450kg £1320/460kg £1260/410kg £1240/410kg £1100/420kg T Farrell £1380/590kg V McCaffrey £1340/520kg £1330/450kg £1050/370kg £830/220kg S Greenan £1300/450kg £1300/420kg £1240/370kg £1010/300kg R Condell £1190/360kg £1140/320kg £1030/330kg D Wilson £1150/340kg and V Rafferty £1140/280kg £1060/310kg.
Heifers
R Madill £1700/720kg T Farrell £1410/520kg P McGirr £1240/450kg £1070/370kg G Ellison £1190/420kg £1090/360kg £1090/400kg W Johnston £1040/450kg £930/410kg V McCaffrey £1000/360kg £850/280kg W Graham £1000/240kg £830/210kg S Greenan £990/270kg £970/260kg R Condell £960/350kg R Greenan £960/260kg J McCutcheon £920/360kg J Graham £900/250kg and T Smyton £890/300kg £740/270kg.
