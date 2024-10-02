Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tuesday 24th September 2024: The first of the season's suckler heifer sales at Ballymena Mart saw an excellent offering of 60 top quality heifers from Ryan Burnside Donaghmore.

Ryan had gone the extra mile and calved 42 of the heifers and put up a tremendous show of top quality heifers which sold to a top of £3800 for a black heifer with calf at foot and £3750 for a lovely roan heifer with calf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His springers sold to a top of 3350 for tremendous red heifer in calf to the Limousin and due October.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a complete clearance the heifers with calves at foot averaged £3030 and the in calf heifers averaged £2820.

Ballymena Mart

Leading prices were as follows: £3800, £3750, £3600, £3600, £3450, £3400, £3350, £3350, £3350.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday 27th September 2024: An entry of 300 beef cattle resulted in another improved trade.

Beef cows sold to 329p 850kg at £2796, Friesian cows to 175p 730kg at £1277.

Beef heifers to 304p 750kg at £2280, beef bullocks to 330p 670kg at £2211 and to a top per head of £2523 for 870kg and Friesian bullocks sold to 249p for 600kg at £1494.

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 850kg £2796 (329) Limousin 810kg £2583 (319) J Neill, Crossgar Belgian Blue 680kg £1958 (288) A Ferguson, Charolais 900kg £2493 (277) J Neill, Belgian Blue 720kg £1987 (276) W Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 750kg £2010 (268) MM and S McManus, Swatragh Limousin 730kg £1912 (262) D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 790kg £2069 (262) Graham Brothers, Limousin 650kg £1651 (254) A Henry, Antrim Limousin 720kg £1792 (249) Limousin 750kg £1852 (247) J McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 680kg £1672 (246) S Smyth, Limousin 830kg £2016 (243) D McAlister, Ballycastle Limousin 660kg £1597 (242) and W Murphy, Limousin 680kg £1604 (236) Limousin 710kg £1675 (236).

Friesian cows

J MC Woodburn, Kells 730kg £1277 (175) 770kg £1247 (162) I Cruikshanks, 760kg £1216 (160) R Crawford, Glarryford 740kg £1161 (157) I Cruikshanks, 560kg £879 (157) B Gribben, 690kg £1076 (156) B Gilmore, Ballymena 630kg £957 (152) W Warwick, 670kg £1005 (150) J MC Woodburn Kells 620kg £930 (150) L McClinton, 720kg £1058 (147) R Crawford, Glarryford 690kg £993 (144) J Blair, Larne 550kg £792 (144) J McKendry, 580kg £829 (143) P and B McVey, Magherafelt 680kg £958 (141) Speedy Farms, Randalstown 570kg £798 (140) and L McClintock, 630kg £875 (139).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

G Mudrock, Broughshane Limousin 670kg £2211 (330) Charolais 670kg £2184 (326) H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 730kg £2365 (324) A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 740kg £2382 (322) G Murdock, Limousin 680kg £2148 (316) Belgian Blue 580kg £1821 (314) M Surphlis, Lisnakea Belgian Blue 670kg £2097 (313) SJ Anderson, Lisburn Abondance 440kg £1355 (308) R McCurdy, Limousin 570kg £1749 (307) G Murdock, Limousin 690kg £2076 (301) SJ Anderson, Abondance 490kg £1470 (300) R McCartney, Charolais 730kg £2190 (300) SJ Anderson, Abondance 480kg £1440 (300) P McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 690kg £2042 (296) Limousin 780kg £2308 (296) and R McCartney, Limousin 780kg £2301 (295).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

P McEldowney, Kilrea Limousin 870kg £2523, 820kg £2419, A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 740kg £2382, H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 730kg £2365, P McEldowney, Kilrea Charolais 830kg £2324, Limousin 780kg £2308, R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 780kg £2301, local farmer Limousin 860kg £2287, G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 670kg £2211, G McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 780kg £2199, R McCartney, Cookstown Charolais 730kg £2190, G Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 670kg £2184, Limousin 680kg £2148, J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 740kg £2131, G McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 800kg £2128 and S Blaney, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 760kg £2112.

Beef heifers

A Ferguson, Kilsally Charolais 750kg £2280 (304), G Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 660kg £1966 (298), B and L Higgins, Moneymore Limousin 570kg £1692 (297), 580kg £1682 (290), A McMillan, Portglenone Limousin 620kg £1767 (285), S Blaney, Ahoghill Limousin 630kg £1782 (283), M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 760kg £2135 (281), J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 590kg £1652 (280), S Stuart, Magheramorne Limousin 600kg £1668 (278), B and L Higgins, Moneymore Limousin 570kg £1584 (278), 550kg £1529 (278), J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 610kg £1695 (278) and M and S McManus, Swatragh Limousin 610kg £1695 (278).

Friesian bullocks

Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 600kg £1494 (249), M Jamison, Larne 630kg £1449 (230), W Kennedy, Ballyclare 650kg £1482 (228), 680kg £1550 (228), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 530kg £1160 (219), L Morrow, Whitehead 650kg £1404 (216) and M McVicker, Cloughmills 580kg £1223 (211).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Friday 27th September 2024: Dairy cows - 58 dairy cows sold to £3000 for a calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £3000, £2920, £2600, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2520 x2, G Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein £2500, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2450, Esg Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein £2400, H L Nevin, Ballymoney Holstein £2250, S Crawford, Randalstown Holstein £2200, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2200, H L Nevin, Ballymoney Holstein £2120, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2100, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £2050, G and A M Patton, Newtownards Holstein £2020 x2 and G Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein £2000.

Suckler cows

A smaller entry of sucklers topped at £2320 for a Limousin cow with a Belgian Blue bull calf from H McCormick, Larne, other prices included:

Advertisement

Advertisement

H McCormick, Larne Limousin and heifer calf £2100, S and W Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue and bull calf £2000, H McCormick, Larne Limousin and heifer calf £1950.

Bulls

18 Bulls through the ring included a special entry from Mark Clements, Ballyronan with top prices as follows:

M Clements, Ballyronan Aberdeen Angus £3750, £3600 x2, £3500, £3200, £2800 x2, £2300, £2200, £2150, J McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin £2150 and B Jamison, Broughshane Saler £2150.

Calves

Bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £720, N McMaster, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £710, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £700 x2, R McConnell, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £675, S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £675 x4, S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin £670, G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £660 x3, P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais £650 and S Crothers, Doagh Limousin £600, J McMillan, Templepatrick Saler £600.

Heifers

S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £720, L Crawford, Aghalee Charolais £660, W McAuley, Cushendall Blonde d'Aquitaine £630 x2, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £610, W McAuley, Cushendall Blonde d'Aquitaine £610, £605, J McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin £590, P Brankin, Aghalee Limousin £590, Charolais £590, J McMillan, Saler £590, J McFetridge, Glenarm Limousin £570 and I McFarlane, Hollywood Belgian Blue £545 x3.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

R S Robinson, Tandragee £330 x2, A M Crawford, Ballynure £300, G Wilson, Glenarm £275 x5, W Hoey, Ballymena £250 x2 and R S Robinson, Tandragee £225, £175.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

380 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1115 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1655 presented by D Hume, Randalstown.

Heifers sold to £1280 over for a Limousin 540kg at £1820 offered by G Monan, Portaferry.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 250kg £1030 (412), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 220kg £900 (409) x2, I McIlveen, Kells Limousin 270kg £1090 (403) x2, 260kg £1040 (400) x2, D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 240kg £955 (397) x2, D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 240kg £950 (395), 240kg £930 (387), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 240kg £925 (385), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 260kg £1000 (384), J McFarland, Templepatrick Limousin 180kg £690 (383), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 270kg £1030 (381) and D Millan, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 210kg £795 (378).

301 to 350kg

D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 350kg £1310 (374), 310kg £1160 (374), 330kg £1230 (372), 320kg £1190 (371), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1150 (371), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 310kg £1145 (369), I McIlveen, Kells Limousin 320kg £1180 (368), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 320kg £1160 (362), L McClinton, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1190 (360), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 320kg £1140 (356), 310kg £1100 (354) x2, I McIlveen, Kells Limousin 320kg £1130 (353), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 330kg £1160 (351) and L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 330kg £1090 (330).

Over 351kg

D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 360kg £1300 (361) x2, G Monan, Ballywhillard Limousin 390kg £1400 (359), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 390kg £1320 (338), 380kg £1270 (334) x2, local farmer, Limousin 390kg £1300 (333), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 360kg £1200 (333), local farmer Charolais 430kg £1420 (330), D Arrell, Bellaghy Charolais 400kg £1320 (330), local farmer Charolais 390kg £1270 (325), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 450kg £1460 (324), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 380kg £1230 (323) and local farmer Limousin 440kg £1410 (320).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 190kg £715 (376) x2, 230kg £865 (376) x3, R Andrews, Kells Shorthorn beef 160kg £590 (368), Saler 160kg £590 (368), J A McMullan, Glenarm Limousin 210kg £765 (364), 180kg £640 (355) and D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 230kg £815 (354) x3, 230kg £805 (350) x2.

301 to 350kg

W R Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 340kg £1000 (294), S Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 350kg £1010 (288), J Arthur Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 340kg £960 (282), R and M Duff, Kells Belgian Blue 350kg £940 (268), J Arthur Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 340kg £900 (264), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 320kg £830 (259), 310kg £800 (258), J Scroggie, Armagh Charolais 310kg £780 (251), W R Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin 330kg £830 (251) x4 and J Arthur Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 350kg £875 (250).

Over 351kg

G Monan, Portaferry Limousin 540kg £1820 (337), 440kg £1290 (293), J Arthur Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 430kg £1260 (293), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 370kg £1060 (286), J Arthur Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 420kg £1200 (285), 390kg £1100 (282), H Magill, Ballygally Charolais 520kg £1460 (280), G Monan, Portaferry Limousin 450kg £1260 (280), 440kg £1230 (279), 430kg £1200 (279), 500kg £1370 (274), J Arthur Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 420kg £1140 (271), L Greer, Ballyclare Simmental 360kg £970 (269), J Athur Ross, Islandmagee Limousin 380kg £1015 (267), 390kg £1040 (266) and F J Carson, Aghalee Limousin 400kg £1050 (262).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saturday 28th September 2024: The first of the seasonal suckled calf sales at Ballymena Mart attracted an excellent entry of 580 calves.

The quality of the calves on offer was exceptional and this was reflected in an outstanding trade.

Top price of the day was £5100 paid to Ivan Lynn, Armoy for a fantastic roan heifer and Ivan took a clean sweep in the Limousin show where Packie Donnelly awarded him first, second and third in both bullock and heifer sections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Charolais Club took a different approach this year with prize money being awarded to the bullock and heifer fetching the top price per kilo and the best average price for a pen of five.

Top price in the Charolais section went to D Convery, Cushendun who received 485p/kilo for his bullock and M and R Simpson Broughshane won the heifer section with their heifer selling to 615p/kilo.

The winners of the best average for a pen of five Charolais calves went to McAfee Brothers for their pen of heifers which fetched 459p/kilo as an average over the five calves. Leading prices in each section were as follows:

Heifers

Up to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

F McMullan, Cushendall Limousin 250kg £1720 (688), M and R Simpson, Broughshane Charolais 260kg £1600 (615), E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 260kg £1350 (519), I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 270kg £1400 (518), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 290kg £1490 (513), 270kg £1380 (511), V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 260kg £1220 (469), 300kg £1300 (433), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 290kg £1200 (413), V Hamilton, Cushendun Charolais 210kg £860 (409), Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 300kg £1220 (406), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 270kg £1090 (403), D Convery, Cushendun Limousin 300kg £1210 (403), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 280kg £1120 (400) and D S Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 260kg £1040 (400).

301 to 400kg

I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 320kg £3200 (1000), Belgian Blue 350kg £2800 (800), Limousin 400kg £2900 (725), S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 360kg £2600 (722), F McMullan, Cushendall Limousin 370kg £2100 (567), E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 350kg £1850 (528), S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 330kg £1680 (509), Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 370kg £1750 (473), G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 340kg £1600 (470), S O’Kane, Carnlough Limousin 370kg £1700 (459), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 310kg £1380 (445), H McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 310kg £1380 (445), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 400kg £1780 (445), W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 400kg £1740 (435), S Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 310kg £1340 (432) and W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 360kg £1550 (430).

Over 401kg

I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 470kg £5100 (1085), 450kg £3000 (666), O’Kane Farm Limousin 450kg £2800 (622), 410kg £2500 (609), I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 480kg £2900 (604), 490kg £2400 (489), 470kg £2200 (468), Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 410kg £1900 (463), I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 410kg £1900 (463), 420kg £1900 (452) x2, Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 420kg £1900 (452), I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 590kg £2600 (440) and W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 430kg £1850 (430).

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

D Convery, Cushendun Charolais 200kg £970 (485) I Lynn, Ballymoney Limousin 260kg £1260 (484) V Hamilton, Cushendun Limousin 260kg £1210 (465) L McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin 220kg £1020 (463) V Hamilton, Charolais 270kg £1240 (459) Charolais 280kg £1280 (457) P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 270kg £1200 (444) I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 270kg £1170 (433) S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 300kg £1300 (433) S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 240kg £1040 (433) I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 280kg £1210 (430) Limousin 260kg £1120 (430) V Hamilton, Limousin 280kg £1190 (425) P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 260kg £1090 (419) I Lynn, Limousin 280kg £1170 (417) and P Gilmore, Charolais 280kg £1160 (414).

301kg to 400kg

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 370kg £1630 (440) E and A Holden, Larne Limousin 340kg £1480 (435) V McErlaine, Charolais 350kg £1520 (434) I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 350kg £1500 (428) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 330kg £1410 (427) S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 350kg £1490 (425) G McClintock, Glenwherry Charolais 360kg £1530 (425) Nugent Estate, Portaferry Limousin 340kg £1440 (423) O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Charolais 400kg £1680 (420) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 370kg £1550 (418) D Convery, Cushendun Charolais 320kg £1330 (415) Nugent Estate, Limousin 350kg £1450 (414) S Hall, Larne Charolais 330kg £1360 (412) O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 380kg £1560 (410) and S Taylor, Charolais 380kg £1560 (410).

401kg and over

V McErlaine, Armoy Charolais 410kg £1660 (404) L McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 440kg £1780 (404) O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 420kg £1680 (400) W Hopes, Ballywalter Limousin 410kg £1620 (395) I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 420kg £1620 (385) O'Kane Farm, Limousin 430kg £1650 (383) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 440kg £1680 (381) R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 420kg £1580 (376) W Hopes, Limousin 460kg £1720 (373) S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 410kg £1530 (373) I Lynn, Armoy Limousin 410kg £1530 (373) Limousin 470kg £1720 (366) and DS Beggs, Ballyclare Limousin 410kg £1500 (365).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monday 30th September 2024: 3500 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night topped at £1050 for a Texel ram from D McCabe, Muckamore, with breeding sheep reaching £230 for 8 Suffolk ewes and ewe lambs to £148 for 1 Texel.

Store lambs sold to £120 for 15 Texels.

Breeding sheep

Jalex Livestock, Randalstown 8 Suffolk £230, local farmer 12 Crossbred £220, 8 Crossbred £220, 10 Suffolk £212, P McAuley, Carnlough 4 Cheviot £208, W and A Purcell, Castlerock 6 Mule £208, W H Lowry, Comber 10 Suffolk £205, local farmer 10 Crossbred £198, I Reid, Killinchy 14 Suffolk £198, D McKillop, Loughgiel 10 Mule £195, A Coulter, Doagh 2 Suffolk £192, C McDonnell, Armoy 10 Mule £190, B McNulty, Omagh 8 Zwartble £190, W and A Purcell, Castlerock 2 Suffolk £190, W H Lowry, Comber 8 Mule £190, D McKillop 10 Mule £188, W H Lowry, Comber 9 Suffolk £188 and B McNulty, Omagh 8 Zwartble £185.

Ewe lambs

R P Campbell, Carnlough 1 Texel £148, R Thompson, Glenarm 9 Suffolk £144, R P Campbell, Carnlough 7 Texel £142, D McElhennon, Draperstown 12 Texel £142, S Delargy, Cushendall 15 Mule £141, D McElhennon, Draperstown 14 Texel £140, 8 Texel £140, R P Campbell, Carnlough 4 Texel £138, J Davison, Glenarm 15 Cheviot £138, J McLoughlin, Carnlough 12 Mule £137, 15 Cheviot £136, J and M Donaghy, Limavady 8 Suffolk £136, W Campbell, Carnlough 2 Mil £135 and I Reid, Killinchy 14 Texel £135.

Store lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

D McCormick, Ballycastle 15 Texel £120, J and C Reid, Carnlough 20 Suffolk £116, R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 10 Lelyn £115, A Purdy, Ballymoney 33 Suffolk £114, J Kerr, Coleraine 28 Texel £114, R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 10 Lelyn £113, Parkmore Farms, Glenariffe 4 Texel £110.50, R Hamilton, Glenarm 34 Texel £110, S Beattie, Ballyclare 42 Charollais £110, H F McKay, Carnlough 18 Texel £109, D Hamilton, Glenarm 30 Suffolk £109, A Purdy, Ballymoney 10 Texel £109, 40 Texel £109, E and M O’Neill, Martinstown 11 Texel £109, T Jackson, Broughshane 32 Texel £108, D Convery, Cushendun 49 Suffolk £108 and B Alexander, Glenarm 7 Texel £108.

Tuesday 1st October 2024: 300 Store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1400 over for a Charolais 680kg at £2080 presented by Wiliam McKeag, Comber.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heifers sold to £1140 over for a Charolais 560kg £1700 offered by P McKeown, Martinstown.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

D S Porter, Crumlin Limousin 380kg £1350 (355), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 430kg £1450 (337), M McConkey, Larne Limousin 440kg £1480 (336), 390kg £1300 (333), W A Hagan, Ballyclare Limousin 430kg £1420 (330), M McConkey, Larne Limousin 450kg £1480 (328), D S Porter, Crumlin Limousin 430kg £1400 (325), M McConkey, Larne Limousin 480kg £1560 (325), 450kg £1450 (322), Simmental 460kg £1450 (315), Charolais 460kg £1440 (313), Limousin 480kg £1500 (312), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 470kg £1460 (310), P McAleese, Loughgiel Charolais 450kg £1360 (302), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 490kg £1480 (302) and A Henry, Finvoy Limousin 490kg £1470 (300).

Over 501kg

D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 590kg £1960 (332), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 550kg £1800 (327), W McKeag, Comber Charolais 610kg £1990 (326), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 540kg £1750 (324), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 630kg £2000 (317), W McKeag, Comber Charolais 580kg £1820 (313), B Richmond, Cloughmills Belgian Blue 550kg £1720 (312), W McKeag, Comber Charolais 680kg £2080 (305), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 510kg £1560 (305), J J Rea, Kilwaughter Charolais 620kg £1890 (304), A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 530kg £1610 (303), W McKeag, Comber Charolais 560kg £1700 (303), 660kg £2000 (303), R Quigley, Lisburn Limousin 560kg £1690 (301), P Penney, Larne Simmental 600kg £1810 (301) and W McKeag, Comber Charolais 660kg £1990 (301).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 500kg £1520 (304) DS Porter, Crumlin Charolais 460kg £1340 (291) A Stewart, Charolais 480kg £1380 (287) DS Porter, Limousin 440kg £1260 (286) J Montgomery, Limousin 310kg £870 (280) K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 440kg £1230 (279) DS Porter, Crumlin Limousin 470kg £1310 (278) Limousin 430kg £1195 (277) K Minford, Limousin 490kg £1360 (277) A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £1300 (276) F Tannahill, Charolais 500kg £1370 (274) K Minford, Limousin 480kg £1310 (272) P McKeown, Limousin 490kg £1330 (271) WA Hagan, Ballyclare Limousin 490kg £1320 (269) K Minford, Limousin 500kg £1335 (267) and DS Porter, Limousin 390kg £1030 (264).

Over 501kg

P McKeown, Martinstown Charolais 560kg £1700 (303) S Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 580kg £1650 (284) Charolais 550kg £1560 (283) K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 510kg £1410 (276) A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 540kg £1480 (274) J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 580kg £1570 (270) R Millar, Ballymena Belgian Blue 520kg £1375 (264) WA Hagan, Ballyclare Abondance 590kg £1500 (254) P McKeown, Martinstown Parthenais 510kg £1280 (251) R Millar, Ballymena Abondance 600kg £1500 (250) F Tannahill, Abondance 600kg £1475 (245) P McKeown, Limousin 510kg £1250 (245) D Forsythe, Cloughmills Charolais 580kg £1420 (244) R Millar, Abondance 530kg £1290 (243) D Forsythe, Cloughmills Charolais 600kg £1440 (240) and F Tweed, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 550kg £1315 (239).