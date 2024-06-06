Marts: Season entry of cattle at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £1780
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heifers cleared to £1830 for a 635kg Charolais (288.00).
While fat cows sold to £1370 for a 660kg Limousin (208.00).
Dropped calves peaked at £465 for a Belgian Blue bull.
While heifer calves sold to £410 Belgian Blue.
Suckled cows sold to £1680 for an in-calf Limousin cow; Weanlings sold to £1510 for a 430kg Limousin bull (352.00).
While weanling heifers sold to £1160 380kg Charolais (303.00).
Steers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steer prices reached a height of £1780 for a 725kg Aberdeen Angus (246.00) presented by N Elliott; B Hackett £1600 595kg Aberdeen Angus (269.00); K Hopper £1290 425kg Shorthorn beef (304.00), £1280 475kg Shorthorn beef (270.00), £1210 470kg Shorthorn beef (257.00), £1190 410kg Shorthorn beef (290.00), £1170 435kg Shorthorn beef (270.00), £1090 405kg Shorthorn beef (269.00); R Jordan £1180 415kg Limousin (284.00); Mountview Farms £1100 340kg Limousin (324.00) and a Ballygawley producer £1060 370kg Saler (287.00), £1060 370kg Limousin (287.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices peaked at £1830 635kg Charolais (288.00) presented by K Rainey, £1790 610kg Charolais (293.00), £1720 595kg Limousin (289.00), £1700 610kg Charolais (279.00), £1660 555kg Limousin (299.00), £1590 515kg Charolais (309.00), £1480 550kg Charolais (269.00), £1280 470kg Charolais (272.00); A Cush £1520 530kg Simmental (287.00), £1310 455kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00); P Traynor £1460 540kg Limousin (270.00); C McFarland £1430 450kg Charolais (318.00), £1140 420kg Hereford (271.00); L McElroy £1240 450kg Charolais (276.00) and M Gilmore £1080 395kg Limousin (273.00);
Fat cows cleared to £1370 for a 660kg Limousin (208.00) presented by D Bell and I Campbell £1190 615kg Charolais (194.00), £1080 725kg Limousin (149.00).
Dropped calves
Once again a great entry of dropped calves sold to a height of £465 for 2 Belgian Blue bulls presented by a Dungannon farmer, £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, £355 Aberdeen Angus bull, £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Russell £450 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Quinn £380 Belgian Blue bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; T Watson £360 Fleckvieh bull; A Wilson £330 Limousin bull; D Robinson £325 Hereford bull; J Ewing £315 Limousin bull, £310 Limousin bull, £275 Aberdeen Angus bull, £275 Limousin bull and Lakeview Farms £305 Simmental bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £200 for stronger sorts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £410 for a Belgian Blue presented by a Dungannon producer; a Ballygawley farmer £400 Hereford heifer; T Watson £365 x 2 Hereford heifers; H McNamee £350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; K Talbott £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £325 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a Sixmilecross producer £330 Hereford heifer, £300 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Quinn £290 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; W Allen £285 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 Limousin heifer, £255 Belgian Blue heifer; J Ewing £270 Limousin heifer, £250 x 3 Limousin heifers and D Matthews £255 x 2 Charolais heifers.
Suckled cows sold to £1680 for an in-calf Limousin cow presented by M Gilmore and J Glendinning £1160 for a Aberdeen Angus in-calf heifer.
Weanlings
A slightly smaller entry of weanling reached at height of £1510 for a 430kg Limousin bull (352.00) presented by H Rainey, £1140 355kg Limousin (318.00); D Nelson £1310 385kg Limousin (334.00), £1210 345kg Limousin (348.00); S McAtasney £1280 430kg Belgian Blue (298.00), £1190 420kg Limousin (281.00), £880 315kg Limousin (278.00); H Quinn £1200 390kg Charolais (308.00); W Abraham £950 305kg Charolais (311.00), £940 320kg Charolais (293.00), £940 335kg Charolais (278.00), £930 310kg Charolais (301.00), £900 325kg Charolais (275.00); I Campbell £880 285kg Limousin (307.00); J Millar £810 x 3 300kg Aberdeen Angus (271.00) and H McCarney £790 x 2 290kg Shorthorn beef (271.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1160 for a 380kg Charolais (303.00) presented by L McElroy, £1020 345kg Charolais (296.00), £910 325kg Charolais (278.00); W Abraham £1140 375kg Charolais (302.00), £880 325kg Charolais (272.00), £860 315kg Charolais (274.00) and A Girvan £1040 365kg Limousin (284.00), £990 330kg Limousin (300.00), £980 330kg Limousin (297.00), £850 300kg Limousin (282.00).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.