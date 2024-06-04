Marts: Season show of cattle at Armoy Mart, bullocks selling to £1,500
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks sold to £1,500 and heifers to £1,400, fat cows sold to £1,340.
Leading prices
M Casey, Loughguile, Fleckvieh, 660kgs £1,500. Kenny Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Friesian, 520kgs £1,390, 405kgs £1,180, 500kgs £1,210. H Nicholl, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,370, 545kgs £1,390. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Limousin, 540kgs £1,440. Sam Stuart, Larne, Limousin, 440kgs £1,310, 430kgs £1,350, 405kgs £1,250, 360kgs £1,140. William McCurdy, Ballymoney, Limousin, 560kgs £1,440, 460kgs £1,200, 460kgs £1,120. Patrick McNeill, Ballyvoy, Shorthorn, 305kgs £1,090. H Nicholl, Portglenone, Friesian, 490kgs £1,060. WJ McMullan, Ballycastle, Shorthorn, 490kgs £1,150, 400kgs £990, 370kgs £980, 400kgs £930. Ballycastle producer, Friesian, 405kgs £1,030, 430kgs £1,090, 400kgs £900. Francis McKinney, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 370kgs £990, 400kgs £950. John Drummond, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 250kgs £710, 230kgs £760, 255kgs £710.
Heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Limousin, 540kgs £1,400, 570kgs £1,400. Alex McLaughlin, Cushendall, Limousin, 280kgs £950, 320kgs £960. WJ McMullan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 400kgs £1,110. H Nicholl, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,200. Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 215kgs £650, 225kgs £640, 260kgs £640. John Drummond, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 250kgs £620, 215kgs £620, 250kgs £620, 280kgs £760.
Fat cows
M Casey, Loughguile, Friesian, 770kgs £1,340. Richard Smyth, Macosquin, Friesian, 550kgs £1,130. Chas Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 680kgs £1,180.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.