Marts: Seasonal entry of cattle at Newtownstewart, bulls and bullocks selling to £2830
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat cows to £1930 and 216ppk.
Heifers selling to £1660 and £1020 over weight.
Fat bulls to £2010.
Bullock and bull prices: K Harper Castlederg 855kgs £2830, 710kgs £1880. J J Morris Glenhull 630kgs £1700, 710kgs £1700, 640kgs £1695 and £1670, 595kgs £1600, 510kgs £1460, 560kgs £1420; D Maguire Strabane 605kgs £1750, 695kgs £1640, 650kgs £1625, 645kgs £1480. G McCausland Moyle 570kgs £1565, 595kgs £1560 and £1535; 630kgs £1550, 485kgs £1400, 625kgs £1655; N J Black Newtownstewart 505kgs £1305; B Dooher Donemana 445kgs £1100, 460kgs £1040 and P Conway Newtownstewart 465kgs £1040.
Other bullocks sold from £800 up.
Heifer prices: W J Houston Donemana 640kgs £1660, 620kgs £1590. J J Morris Glenhull 585kgs £1520, 520kgs £1445 and £1425; B Dooher Donemana 570kgs £1440 and T Davis Strabane 485kgs £1000.
Other heifers sold from £705 up.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat cows: B Dooher Donemana 895kgs £216; S Miller Newtownstewart 670kgs £215, 725kgs £193; K McIlwaine Newtownstewart 790kgs £172 and £171;F Young Castlederg 765kgs £169, 675kgs £163 and P J Gallagher Strabane 565kgs £165.
Other cows sold from £116 up.
Fat bull 1265kgs £2010.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.