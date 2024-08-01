Marts: Seasonal entry of stock at Dungannon saw steers sell to £2130
and live on Freeview channel 276
While heifers sold to £1660 550kg Limousin (302.00).
Fat cows sold to £1800 830kg Shorthorn (217.00).
Dropped calves peaked at £380 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer.
While bull calves sold to £350 Simmental bull.
In-calf Friesian heifers sold to £1320.
Weanlings sold to £1060 for a 365kg Limousin male (290.00).
While weanling heifers sold to £970 for a 380kg Belgian Blue (254.00).
Steers
Steers prices reached a height of £2130 for a 885kg Limousin (241.00) presented by T Donnelly; S Goan £1700 670kg Limousin (254.00), £1650 595kg Belgian Blue (277.00), £1610 645kg Aberdeen Angus (250.00); R Boyd £1390 535kg Aberdeen Angus (260.00), £1360 505kg Simmental (269.00), £1240 470kg Limousin (264.00); D and R Moffett £1350 460kg Aberdeen Angus (294.00), £1300 450kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00), £1280 430kg Aberdeen Angus (298.00), £1270 440kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00), £1240 430kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00), £1170 425kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00); A Ballygawley Farmer £1110 405kg Limousin (274.00) and R and J Burton £960 350kg Aberdeen Angus (274.00).
Heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heifer prices cleared to a height of £1660 550kg Limousin (302.00) presented by I Robinson, £1560 530kg Limousin (294.00), £1260 460kg Charolais (274.00); D Henry £1250 490kg Aberdeen Angus (255.00) and K and R Paisley £1240 485kg Shorthorn beef (256.00), £1230 485kg Belgian Blue (254.00), £1130 445kg Belgian Blue (254.00), £1020 375kg Limousin (272.00).
Fat cows sold to £1800 830kg Shorthorn (217.00) presented by M Donaghy.
Fat bulls sold to £1840 800kg Aberdeen Angus (230.00) presented by M Nicolay.
Dropped calves
A smaller entry of dropped calves saw male calves sell to £350 for a Simmental bull presented by J Fields, £330 Charolais bull; D Montague £315 Belgian Blue bull; J Magennis £245 Aberdeen Angus bull and V Draffin £215 Aberdeen Angus bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £95 to £290 for stronger sorts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £380 for an Aberdeen Angus presented by P N D Farms; C McDonald £310 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; D Montague £305 Belgian Blue heifer; J Miskimmons £285 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers and V Draffin £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer.
In-calf Friesian heifers sold to a height of £1320 presented by N Watt, £1240, £1220, £1200, £1160, £1140, £1120 others sold from £100 to £1080.
Weanlings
Weanlings sold to a solid trade to peak at £1060 for a 365kg Limousin Male (290.00) presented by M Donaghy; R McCann £940 350kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (269.00); K Foster £910 310kg Simmental (294.00), £860 290kg Simmental (295.00), £840 265kg Simmental (313.00), £780 250kg Simmental (311.00); P Blevins £910 235kg Simmental (386.00) and R Brownlee £830 300kg Charolais (278.00), £500 180kg Charolais (273.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £970 for a 380kg Belgian Blue (253.00) presented by J Armstrong, £950 330kg Simmental (286.00), £890 330kg Belgian Blue (269.00); P Blevins £900 250kg Charolais (360.00), £880 240kg Charolais (364.00), £850 230kg Limousin (370.00), £840 215kg Limousin (395.00) and K Foster £800 290kg Simmental (276.00).
Advertisement
Advertisement
A good entry of sheep saw prices peak at £138 22kg presented by T Wylie, £124 21kg, £120 20kg; J Brush £125.50 23kg; P Garvey £125 22.5kg; D McClements £124 23kg and B McGarry £111 20kg.
Store lambs sold to £98 17kg presented B McGarry; S Kelly £93 18kg and N Moore £92 16kg, £88 16kg, £82 15.5kg, £73 15kg, £72 14.5kg.
Fat ewes sold to £102 presented by S Kelly.
Breeding hoggets sold to £114 presented by N Moore.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.