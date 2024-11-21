Marts: Seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to £2130 at Dungannon Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
While heifers sold to £1610 475kg Limousin (339.00).
Fat cows topped at £1180 665kg Limousin (177.00).
Dropped calves sold to £425 for a Hereford bull and heifer calves to £415 Hereford.
Suckled cows sold to £1900 for an in-calf Simmental heifer.
Weanlings sold to £1540 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus steer (309.00).
Advertisement
Advertisement
While weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 485kg Charolais (268.00);
Steers
Steers sold to a height of £2130 for a 690kg Charolais (309.00) presented by J Morrow; J Ferguson £1690 595kg Montbelairde (284.00), £1660 590kg Simmental (281.00), £1460 540kg Belgian Blue (270.00); I Campbell £1520 480kg Limousin (317.00); P Grimley £1490 540kg Belgian Blue (276.00); I Robinson £1440 495kg Charolais (291.00) and D Morrow £1310 475kg Limousin (276.00).
Heifers
Heifers reached a height of £1610 for a 475kg Limousin (339.00) presented by R Newport, £1580 530kg Charolais (298.00), £1570 495kg Charolais (317.00), £1400 500kg Limousin (280.00), £1320 450kg Limousin (293.00), £1300 460kg Limousin (283.00), £1170 440kg Simmental (266.00), £1090 410kg Limousin (266.00); G McMahon £1550 495kg Limousin (313.00), £1520 535kg Aberdeen Angus (284.00), £1320 460kg Limousin (287.00), £1260 460kg Charolais (274.00), £1230 430kg Limousin (286.00); P Quinn £1530 560kg Simmental (273.00); I Robinson £1430 485kg Limousin (295.00); J Rice £1280 470kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00), £1280 485kg Limousin (264.00), £1250 470kg Limousin (266.00) and M Burrows £1220 415kg Limousin (294.00), £1170 440kg Charolais (266.00);
Fat cows sold to £1180 for a 665kg Limousin (177.00) presented by E Wallace; R J Burton £1060 610kg Limousin (174.00); G Graham £700 625kg Friesian (112.00).
Dropped calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dropped calves sold to £425 for a Hereford bull presented by K Loughran; a Ballygawley farmer £370 Belgian Blue bull, £350 Belgian Blue bull, £345 Belgian Blue bull, £330 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £270 x 2 Limousin bulls; H Rainey £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Allen £285 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; C McCartan £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Robinson £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Connolly £230 x Limousin bulls, £220 Limousin bull, £200 Aberdeen Angus bull and S Duffy £225 Hereford bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £40 to £115.
Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £415 x 8 Hereford heifers presented by C Loughran; a Ballygawley farmer £390 Belgian Blue heifer, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Smith £380 Limousin heifer, £250 Hereford heifer; D Todd £375 Aberdeen Angus heifer; C McCartan £230 Limousin heifer; C Allen £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £220 Belgian Blue heifer and S Duffy £215 Belgian Blue heifer.
Suckled cows sold to £1900 for a spring Heifer presented by S Casey, £1600 for a in-calf Charolais.
Cows and calves sold to £1520 for a Limousin cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings
Advertisement
Advertisement
A good entry of weanlings saw male calves sell to £1540 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (309.00) presented by RJ Burton; C McAninley £1540 480kg Limousin (320.00), £1390 445kg Limousin (311.00), £1300 395kg Limousin (328.00); M Wylie £1490 460kg Charolais (323.00); J Quinn £1350 450kg Charolais (300.00), £910 320kg Charolais (282.00), £860 265kg Charolais (325.00), £780 220kg Charolais (355.00), £760 210kg Charolais (364.00), £660 215kg Charolais (307.00); I Robinson £1300 405kg Limousin (320.00), £1240 405kg Limousin (304.00); I Haffey £1090 380kg Hereford (288.00); A Dungannon producer £1070 335kg Limousin (317.00); H Rainey £890 285kg Limousin (312.00), £810 260kg Limousin (313.00); G Campbell £890 315kg Limousin (283.00), £760 260kg Limousin (292.00); E McSorley £890 285kg Aberdeen Angus (310.00), £870 300kg Aberdeen Angus (291.00), £800 275kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00); J McCann £880 240kg Charolais (364.00), £850 275kg Charolais (306.00) and D McGrogan £790 280kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 485kg Charolais (268.00) presented by W Neill, £1160 375kg Charolais (308.00); M Wylie £1110 375kg Charolais (295.00); an Armagh producer £1070 390kg Limousin (273.00); J McCann £940 x 2 270kg Charolais (350.00), £830 260kg Charolais (317.00); D Hammond £930 315kg Charolais (295.00), £870 300kg Limousin (290.00), £770 270kg Limousin (283.00), £770 275kg Limousin (280.00); A Daly £750 275kg Aberdeen Angus (273.00) and J Quinn £740 x 3 150kg Charolais (493.00), £670 185kg Charolais (364.00), £500 155kg Charolais (321.00).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.