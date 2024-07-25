Marts: Seasonal entry of stock saw steers selling to £1760 at Dungannon Mart
While heifers sold to £1600 for a 655kg Simmental (244.00).
Fat cows cleared to £1880 for 855kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00).
Dropped calves topped at £440 for a Belgian Blue bull.
While heifer calves sold to £420 Belgian Blue.
Weanlings sold to £1150 for a 290kg Charolais male (397.00) and as far as 415p per 100kg far a 260kg Charolais £1080.
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £870 for a 340kg Belgian Blue (254.00).
Steers
Steers prices reached a height of £1760 paid for a 685kg Aberdeen Angus (257.00) presented by I Jardine; GR Blair £1690 575kg Charolais (294.00), £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00), £1490 530kg Limousin (281.00), £1470 490kg Limousin (300.00), £1410 500kg Limousin (282.00), £1400 470kg Limousin (298.00), £1350 435kg Limousin (310.00), £1350 485kg Limousin (278.00), £1220 450kg Charolais (271.00); D and R Moffett £1650 600kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00), £1530 550kg Simmental (278.00), £1490 505kg Aberdeen Angus (295.00), £1280 450kg Aberdeen Angus (284.00); A Weir £1590 600kg Belgian Blue (265.00); P Hughes £1410 500kg Simmental (282.00); S Gervis £1240 415kg Limousin (299.00), £1230 455kg Parthenais (270.00) and J McQuaid £1200 365kg Charolais (329.00), £1170 345kg Charolais (339.00).
Heifers
Heifers prices remain steady to peak at £1600 655kg Simmental (244.00) presented by E Parkes; L Mullan £1540 605kg Limousin (255.00); H Rainey £1420 490kg Limousin (290.00); S Gervis £1370 465kg Belgian Blue (295.00), £1290 490kg Simmental (263.00) and C McFarland £1280 495kg Limousin (259.00), £1260 480kg Charolais (263.00), £1250 485kg Charolais (258.00).
Fat cows sold to £1880 for a 855kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00) presented by S and P Goodwin; G Burrows £1100 685kg Simmental (161.00) and R Marshall £690 415kg Simmental (166.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to £440 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by R Burns; A McCord £420 Hereford bull; S Lynch £380 Belgian Blue bull; I and S Marshall £370 Hereford bull, £360 Hereford bull; S Gilmore £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Ewing £320 Limousin bull, £250 Limousin bull; D Willis £305 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Quinn £300 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Rea £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull; I Watson £290 Belgian Blue bull and D and F Smith £265 Charolais bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £200 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £420 Belgian Blue presented by R Burns, £295 Belgian Blue heifer, £265 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Belgian Blue heifer, £250 Belgian Blue heifer; A Ballygawley producer £365 Limousin; S Gilmore £365 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £355 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £305 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; A McGovern £350 Limousin heifer; B Sheridan £350 Limousin heifer, £300 Simmental heifer; S Quinn £320 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer; I and S Marshall £290 x 2 Hereford heifers, £250 x 3 Hereford heifers; S Irwin £285 Belgian Blue heifer and M Rea £280 Charolais heifer.
Weanlings
A small entry of weanling was met by a brisk trade with male calves selling to £1150 for a 290kg Charolais (397.00) presented by P Blevins, £1080 260kg Charolais (415.00), £1000 285kg Charolais (349.00), £990 270kg Simmental (367.00), £940 255kg Charolais (370.00); T Foster £1100 370kg Shorthorn beef (298.00), £970 335kg Shorthorn beef (289.00) and G Burrows £1025 325kg Simmental (313.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £870 for a 340kg Belgian Blue (255.00) presented by a Dungannon farmer; R Gervis £770 335kg Fleckvieh (230.00) and J Weir £740 305kg Belgian Blue (243.00), £660 285kg Aberdeen Angus (230.00), £630 x 2 275kg Hereford (230.00).
A sharper trade for fat lambs sell to £122 for a pen of 23kg lambs presented by D McClements, £110 21.5kg; G Rodgers £122 23kg, £118 22kg; S Montgomery £112 21.5kg and J J Donnelly £108 21kg.
Store lambs sold to £98 19kg presented by K Henry; F Rafferty £94 18kg and E Dallas £87 18kg.
Fat ewes topped at £146 presented by R Hamilton; D McClements £116; S Montgomery £74 and R Lagan £74.
