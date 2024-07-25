Marts: Seasonal entry of stock saw steers selling to £1760 at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to £1760 for a 685kg Aberdeen Angus (257.00).

While heifers sold to £1600 for a 655kg Simmental (244.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1880 for 855kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00).

Dropped calves topped at £440 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £420 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings sold to £1150 for a 290kg Charolais male (397.00) and as far as 415p per 100kg far a 260kg Charolais £1080.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £870 for a 340kg Belgian Blue (254.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a height of £1760 paid for a 685kg Aberdeen Angus (257.00) presented by I Jardine; GR Blair £1690 575kg Charolais (294.00), £1590 575kg Charolais (277.00), £1490 530kg Limousin (281.00), £1470 490kg Limousin (300.00), £1410 500kg Limousin (282.00), £1400 470kg Limousin (298.00), £1350 435kg Limousin (310.00), £1350 485kg Limousin (278.00), £1220 450kg Charolais (271.00); D and R Moffett £1650 600kg Aberdeen Angus (275.00), £1530 550kg Simmental (278.00), £1490 505kg Aberdeen Angus (295.00), £1280 450kg Aberdeen Angus (284.00); A Weir £1590 600kg Belgian Blue (265.00); P Hughes £1410 500kg Simmental (282.00); S Gervis £1240 415kg Limousin (299.00), £1230 455kg Parthenais (270.00) and J McQuaid £1200 365kg Charolais (329.00), £1170 345kg Charolais (339.00).

Heifers

Heifers prices remain steady to peak at £1600 655kg Simmental (244.00) presented by E Parkes; L Mullan £1540 605kg Limousin (255.00); H Rainey £1420 490kg Limousin (290.00); S Gervis £1370 465kg Belgian Blue (295.00), £1290 490kg Simmental (263.00) and C McFarland £1280 495kg Limousin (259.00), £1260 480kg Charolais (263.00), £1250 485kg Charolais (258.00).

Fat cows sold to £1880 for a 855kg Aberdeen Angus (220.00) presented by S and P Goodwin; G Burrows £1100 685kg Simmental (161.00) and R Marshall £690 415kg Simmental (166.00).

Dropped calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dropped calves sold to £440 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by R Burns; A McCord £420 Hereford bull; S Lynch £380 Belgian Blue bull; I and S Marshall £370 Hereford bull, £360 Hereford bull; S Gilmore £325 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Ewing £320 Limousin bull, £250 Limousin bull; D Willis £305 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Quinn £300 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Rea £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Belgian Blue bull; I Watson £290 Belgian Blue bull and D and F Smith £265 Charolais bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £55 to £200 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £420 Belgian Blue presented by R Burns, £295 Belgian Blue heifer, £265 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Belgian Blue heifer, £250 Belgian Blue heifer; A Ballygawley producer £365 Limousin; S Gilmore £365 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £355 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £305 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; A McGovern £350 Limousin heifer; B Sheridan £350 Limousin heifer, £300 Simmental heifer; S Quinn £320 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer; I and S Marshall £290 x 2 Hereford heifers, £250 x 3 Hereford heifers; S Irwin £285 Belgian Blue heifer and M Rea £280 Charolais heifer.

Weanlings

A small entry of weanling was met by a brisk trade with male calves selling to £1150 for a 290kg Charolais (397.00) presented by P Blevins, £1080 260kg Charolais (415.00), £1000 285kg Charolais (349.00), £990 270kg Simmental (367.00), £940 255kg Charolais (370.00); T Foster £1100 370kg Shorthorn beef (298.00), £970 335kg Shorthorn beef (289.00) and G Burrows £1025 325kg Simmental (313.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £870 for a 340kg Belgian Blue (255.00) presented by a Dungannon farmer; R Gervis £770 335kg Fleckvieh (230.00) and J Weir £740 305kg Belgian Blue (243.00), £660 285kg Aberdeen Angus (230.00), £630 x 2 275kg Hereford (230.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A sharper trade for fat lambs sell to £122 for a pen of 23kg lambs presented by D McClements, £110 21.5kg; G Rodgers £122 23kg, £118 22kg; S Montgomery £112 21.5kg and J J Donnelly £108 21kg.

Store lambs sold to £98 19kg presented by K Henry; F Rafferty £94 18kg and E Dallas £87 18kg.