Marts: Sharp trade for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks selling to 376ppk
A sharp trade this Monday with cattle on high demand with bullocks selling to 376ppk and heifers 338ppk.
Bullocks
W Dunwoody £1440/570kg £1310/570kg £1290/540kg £990/400kg £970/410kg £930/420kg £910/390kg G Mellon £940/370kg £760/320kg £700/300kg N Corrigan £940/250kg and R Brunt £740/290kg.
Heifers
M Monaghan £1150/340kg £1110/350kg S Johnston £980/420kg £930/430kg W Johnston £970/370kg £830/340kg J Breen £930/360kg £900/350kg £870/330kg £740/290kg and R Brunt £700/330kg £690/310kg £680/300kg £630/290kg.
