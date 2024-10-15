Marts: Sharp trade for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, heifers to 425ppk

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 15th Oct 2024, 11:17 BST
Cattle: A sharp trade in Fivemiletown this week with cattle high on demand bullocks sold to 384ppk and heifers 425ppk.

D McGrade £1320/400kg B Howell £1200/340kg £1070/330kg £1060/320kg R Haire £1170/300kg £1120/310kg £1090/300kg £1040/240kg S Greenan £1100/440kg £860/230kg £840/220kg £810/210kg £780/240kg £750/220kg M McCarroll £1090/400kg £960/400kg £930/350kg £920/310kg £920/290kg £890/370kg £880/280kg £790/260kg W Johnston £1010/350kg £970/380kg £900/410kg J Breen £940/290kg £800/260kg £800/280kg C Murray £930/360kg £800/300kg F Moane £890/300kg R Dowdalls £880/440kg and S Sweeney £810/250kg.

