Marts: Sharp trade for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, store cattle selling to £1280
A sharp trade this Monday with store cattle selling to 328ppk (£1280/390kg).
S Gilmore £1320/480kg £1280/390kg £1140/350kg B Hall £1180/510kg £1080/460kg £1040/480kg £1010/440kg £970/430kg £940/390kg C Murray £1060/450kg £910/380kg M Duncan £1030/470kg £1020/420kg K Taylor £1020/430kg £950/390kg £910/330kg W Johnston £960/330kg £890/330kg £890/300kg K Hurson £940/340kg £900/330kg and C Johnston £920/400kg £910/400kg £900/400kg £900/390kg.
