Marts: Sharp trade for cattle at Lisahally Mart, with heifers selling to 352ppk
Bullocks
V Craig £1610/640kg £1600/610kg £1560/580kg £1500/560kg £1340/520kg J Robinson £1580/490kg R McNeill £1420/590kg £1280/530kg £1210/520kg G Canning £1350/520kg £1120/380kg J Dodds £1240/580kg L Barr £1240/480kg £1180/470kg £980/420kg J Blair £1220/540kg £1170/560kg £1050/490kg £1050/490kg £1020/490kg £1010/480kg L Gourley £1180/550kg £1110/490kg £960/440kg and W Gamble £1000/420kg.
Heifers
J Witherow £1650/590kg £1580/610kg R McNeill £1430/580kg £1260/530kg A Parke £1390/560kg G Canning £1350/580kg £930/370kg £820/360kg £760/290kg L Barr £1270/510kg £1230/470kg £1080/480kg £990/440kg £930/430kg K McCrea £890/290kg £810/230kg £770/280kg J Kennedy £870/310kg £800/310kg £710/260kg R Ross £770/350kg and D McElhatton £750/340kg.
Fat cows
M McShane £1761/740kg £1335/630kg R Waugh £1620/640kg £1570/650kg £1550/640kg £1480/590kg £1450/580kg £1430/570kg £1200/550kg £1160/510kg and R Moore £1420/670kg £1320/660kg.
Sheep
A firm sale this Tuesday with fat lambs making £170/26kg and ewes selling to £182.
Lambs
L Gormley £170/26kg B Johnston £159/24kg J McDevitt £156/24kg J Monagle £155/25kg £154/25.5kg £150/25kg £147/23.5kg J Taylor £155/24kg M Armstrong £154/22.5kg £149.50/22kg H McCollum £147/24kg J Patton £147/22.5kg O McDevitt £147/23.5kg I Young £145/23kg D McGuinness £144/22.5kg R Henry £142.50/22kg F McFadden £142/22.5kg £140/22kg J Proctor £142/22.5kg and E Bell £140/22.5kg.
Ewes
B Gilmore £182 £175 K McCullagh £172 £165 J McDevitt £164 E Bell £152 F McFadden £150 R Henry £140 H McCrossan £138 £132 £130 P Boyle £135 £128 J Young £130 £126 and L Gormley £128.
