Marts: Sheep prices remain strong at Gortin Mart, fat ewes selling to £216
More sheep needed next week to keep up with the high demand.
Lambs
K McFadden £159/28kg C Frazer £152/27kg £142/26kg £138/24.5kg V Keenan £150/25kg A McFarland £149/24.5kg A Beattie £147/25kg J Moss £146/25kg P Anderson £145/24.5kg £143/26kg £134/23.5kg S Byrne £140/24kg P Kelly £139/24kg D Fleming £139/24.5kg K McFadden £138/24kg F McBride £138/25kg P Mullan £137/24.5kg D Hempton £137/24.5kg S Conway £135.50/23kg J McCrossan £135/24.5kg P Kelly £135/24kg H Donaghy £134/27kg P Keenan £134/24kg J Keenan £133.50/23.5kg D Gallen £133.50/23.5kg D McElrea £133/23.5kg J Foster £133/23kg J Baxter £132/23.5kg and J O'Connor £132/22.5kg.
Fat ewes
N McIlwaine £216 £196 J O'Connor £190 Preston Farms £188 £178 £170 £144 G Gibson £174 R Barton £170 £150 £138 C Frazer £170 J Keenan £168 D Gallen £164 J McCrossan £164 A Beattie £164 £132 £130 J Donaghy £162 V Keenan £154 A McKelvey £154 J Doherty £152 B McNamee £148 P Devine £140 D Gallen £134 S Conway £134 P O'Shea £132 D Fleming £130 R Doherty £130 S Heekin £130 and R Wilson £130.
