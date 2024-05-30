Marts: Smaller entry of cattle at Saintfield Mart, fats selling to £1905
Fat cattle: Sold to £1905 for a 690kg Belgian Blue cow, £276 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Belgian Blue cow 690kg £276 £1905, Carryduff producer Charolais cow 840kg £218 £1831, Charolais heifer 600kg £272 £1632, Comber producer Hereford bull 720kg £250 £1800, Ballykinlar producer Limousin cows 610kg £282 £1720, 640kg £248 £1587, Comber producer Charolais cows 700kg £224 £1568, 770kg £200 £1540, Carryduff producer Limousin cow 710kg £212 £1565, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 590kg £256 £1510, 670kg £196 £1313, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 870kg £158 £1374, 740kg £140 £1006, Carryduff producer Friesian cows 660kg £168 £1108, 680kg £145 £986, 670kg £130 £871, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 640kg £172 £1100, 550kg £172 £946, Dromore producer Friesian cows 600kg £172 £1032, 670kg £550 £985, 550kg £172 £946 and Carryduff producer Friesian cows 670kg £150 £1005, 680kg £133 £904.
Bullocks: Sold to £1700 for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus.
Lighter sorts sold to £1630 for a 520kg Charolais.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 680kg £1700, 540kg £1540, Lisburn producer Charolais 520kg £1630, 470kg £1560, 490kg £1520, 470kg £1500, Crumlin producer Charolais 530kg £1690, 500kg £1630, 500kg £1610, 500kg £1600, 460kg £1580, 470kg £1550, Portaferry producer Limousins 500kg £1580, 470kg £1490, 470kg £1470, Bangor producer Charolais 500kg £1570, 500kg £1470, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 440kg £1510, 460kg £1500, 440kg £1470, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1450, 600kg £1440, 570kg £1400.
Heifers: Sold to £1690 for a 600kg Charolais.
Leading prices: Comber producer Charolais/Limousin 600kg £1690, 650kg £1690, 540kg £1680, 560kg £1640, 550kg £1510, Carryduff producer Limousins 550kg £1680, 490kg £1540, Saintfield producer Charolais 500kg £1600, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 520kg £1540, 490kg £1340, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 480kg £1510, 480kg £1480, 400kg £1270, Lisburn producer Limousin/Simmentals 470kg £1460, 490kg £1450, 470kg £1410, 450kg £1390, 450kg £1360, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1430, 450kg £1320, 470kg £1320, 450kg £1290, 450kg £1270, Comber producer Herefords 550kg £1370, 520kg £1360.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1510 for a 500kg Limousin bullock.
Leading prices: Ballykinlar producer Limousin bullocks 500kg £1510, 400kg £1440, 420kg £1440, 440kg £1440, 400kg £1390, 370kg £1340, 400kg £1330, 400kg £1320, 400kg £1300, 340kg £1240, 350kg £1240, 350kg £1240 Limousin heifers 350kg £1270, 320kg £1260, 370kg £1230, Ballygowan producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1490, 370kg £1360, 390kg £1340, 330kg £1250, Charolais heifers 360kg £1100, 340kg £1040, 300kg £970, Killinchy producer Limousin bulls 400kg £1470, 360kg £1340, 380kg £1300, Limousin heifer 370kg £1180 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 380kg £1330, 400kg £1330, 380kg £1300, Limousin/Simmental heifers 390kg £1260, 350kg £1090, 340kg £1050.
Dropped calves: Sold to £450 for a Limousin bull and £400 for a Limousin heifer.
