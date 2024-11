Marts: South Down cow with bull calf sells for £2460 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 10th August maintained a very firm trade in all rings.

Heifers

150 heifers included several pens of forward type heifers sold to a top of £306 for 550k at £1680 from a Katesbridge farmer.

A Gilford producer received £299 for 566k at £1690 and a Pomeroy farmer received £296 for 510k at £1510.

Main demand for forward heifers from £250 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers sold to £290 for 640k at £1860 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £285 for 638k at £1820 for a Poyntzpass producer.

Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £284 for 610k at £1730 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Main demand for beef heifers from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Top price beef heifer £1920 for 680k at £282 from a Scarva farmer.

Good quality grazing heifers sold from £260 to £323 for 458k at 31480 for a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £310 for 462k at £1430 for a Katesbridge farmer.

The same owner received £309 for 476k at £1470.

Beef heifers

Dungannon farmer 642k £1860 £290.00; Poyntzpass farmer 638k £1820 £285.00; Poyntzpass farmer 610k £1730 £284.00; Scarva farmer 680k £1920 £282.00; Loughbrickland farmer 704k £1920 £273.00; Poyntzpass farmer 630k £1700 £269.00; Loughbrickland farmer 660k £1780 £270.00 and; Loughbrickland farmer 654k £1760 £269.

Forward heifers

Katesbridge farmer 550k £1680 £306.00; Gilford farmer 566k £1690 £299.00; Pomeroy farmer 510k £1510 £296.00; Kilkeel farmer 532k £1540 £289.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 512k £1470 £287.00; Portadown farmer 530k £1520 £287 .00; Portadown farmer 552k £1560 £282.00 and Portadown farmer 584k £1650 £282.

Middleweight heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 458k £1480 £323.00; Katesbridge farmer 462k £1430 £310.00; Katesbridge farmer 476k £1470 £309.00; Katesbridge farmer 448k £1380 £308.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1370 £287.00; Poyntzpass farmer 430k £1230 £286.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 464k £1320 £285.00 and Banbridge farmer 414k £1160 £280.

Lightweight heifers

Kilkeel farmer 345k £1040 £300.00; Belfast farmer 352k £1040 £296.00; Sixmilecross farmer 390k £1150 £295.00; Tandragee farmer 392k £1120 £286.00; Poyntzpass farmer 366k £1030 £281.00; Dromore farmer 398k £1060 £266.00; Dromore farmer 382k £980 £257.00 and Dromore farmer 372k £950 £255.

Bullocks

110 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Forward feeding bullocks sold from £250 to £300 for 520k at £1560 for a Newry farmer followed by £296 for 560k at £1660 from a Portadown producer.

A Banbridge farmer received £294 for 536k at £1575.

Beef bullocks sold to £281 for 660k at £1860 for an Armagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £304 for 434k at £1320 for a Newry farmer.

The same owner received £298 for 500k at £1490.

A Middletown farmer received £295 for 480k at £1420.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £241 for 680k at £1640 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £229 for 580k at £1330.

All good quality Friesians sold from £205 to £223 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Newry farmer 520k £1560 £300.00; Portadown farmer 560k £1660 £296.00; Banbridge farmer 536k £1575 £294.00; Portadown farmer 580k £1690 £291.00; Gilford farmer 612k £1780 £291.00; Portadown farmer 544k £1580 £291.00; Gilford farmer 598k £1700 £284.00; Armagh farmer 662k £1860 £281.00 and Armagh farmer 666k £1870 £281.

Middleweight bullocks

Newry farmer 434k £1320 £304.00; Newry farmer 500k £1490 £298.00; Middletown farmer 482k £1420 £295.00; Newry farmer 412k £1190 £289.00; Dromore farmer 458k £1300 £284.00; Newry farmer 420k £1140 £272.00; Middletown farmer 466k £1250 £268.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 500k £1340 £268.00; Middletown farmer 468k £1250 £267.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 412k £1100 £267.

Friesian bullocks

Tandragee farmer 680k £1640 £241.00; Tandragee farmer 580k £1330 £229.00; Portadown farmer 576k £1280 £222.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1290 £215.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 504k £1080 £214.00; Loughgall farmer 582k £1240 £213.00 and Portadown farmer 670k £1390 £208.

Weanlings

180 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light male bullocks sold in a particularly strong trade to a top of £369 for 266k at £980 from a Rathfriland farmer followed by £254 for 390k at £1380 from a Keady farmer.

A Silverbridge farmer received £348 for 316k at £1100.

All good quality light males sold from £290 to £346 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £337 for 430k at £1450 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £315 for 470k at £1480 from a Mullabawn farmer.

Main demand for top quality lots from £270 to £314 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold to £348 for 308k at £1070 for a Lisburn farmer and for 270k at £940 from a Silverbridge farmer.

A Keady producer received £343 for 356k at £1220 and £337 for 356k at £1200.

Stronger lots to £324 for 478k at £1550 from a Derrynoose farmer.

All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £270 to £337 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £1450 £337.00; Mullabawn farmer 470k £1480 £315.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 488k £1530 £314.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 496k £1540 £311.00; Glenanne farmer 416k £1280 £308.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1440 £306.00; Mullabawn farmer 414k £1250 £302.00; Markethill farmer 400k £1201 £302.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 494k £1465 £297.00; Armagh farmer 422k £1250 £296.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 402k £1170 £291.

Light male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 266k £980 £369.00; Keady farmer 390k £1380 £354.00; Silverbridge farmer 316k £1100 £348.00; Tynan farmer 358k £1240 £346.00; Rathfriland farmer 312k £1070 £343.00; Rathfriland farmer 318k £1090 £343.00; Rathfriland farmer 308k £1030 £334.00; Rathfriland farmer 314k £1050 £334.00; Kilkeel farmer 346k £1140 £330.00 and Kilkeel farmer 394k £1250 £317.

Heifer weanlings

Lisburn farmer 308k £1070 £348.00; Silverbridge farmer 270k £940 £348.00; Keady farmer 356k £1220 £343.00; Keady farmer 356k £1200 £337.00; Lisburn farmer 312k £1050 £337.00; Armagh farmer 348k £1170 £336.00; Silverbridge farmer 324k £1070 £330.00; Tandragee farmer 322k £1050 £326.00; Lisburn farmer 320k £1040 £325.00; Derrynoose farmer 478k £1550 £324.00 and Armagh farmer 428k £1290 £301.

A large entry of 60 lots of sucklers sold in an exceptionally strong demand with outfits selling to £2560 for a 2017 Limousin cow and heifer calf at foot from a Belleek farmer.

The same owner sold 2018 Limousin cow and bull calf at £2380.

A Burren Kilkeel farmer sold a South Down cow with bull calf at £2460.

A Downpatrick farmer sold a Limousin heifer with heifer calf at £2400.

The same owner sold a similar outfit at £2220.

A Jonesborough producer sold a 2017 Simmental cow and bull calf at £1950.

The same owner sold a 2020 Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer calf at £1720.

Several more outfits sold from £1300 to £1640 each.