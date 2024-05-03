Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spring lambs sold at: €190 to €216 for 45-55kgs.

Hoggets sold at:

€100 to €170 for 30-45kgs.

Farming Life livestock markets

€170 to €200 for 45-50kgs.

€200 to €244 for 50-65kgs.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €170/team to €300/team.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €220/team to €380/team.

Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €260/head.

Please note - sheep sale will be held next Monday 6th May 2024.

All sales available online via MartBids.

Cattle sale Thursday 2nd May 2024: There was another great entry for this week's cattle sale with stock meeting a brisk trade as farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were all active around the ring and online.

Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €4/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.

Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.

Next cattle sale Thursday 9th May 2024.