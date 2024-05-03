Marts: Spring lambs selling €190 to €216 for 45-55kgs at Raphoe Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spring lambs sold at: €190 to €216 for 45-55kgs.
Hoggets sold at:
€100 to €170 for 30-45kgs.
€170 to €200 for 45-50kgs.
€200 to €244 for 50-65kgs.
Ewes with one lamb sold from €170/team to €300/team.
Ewes with two lambs sold from €220/team to €380/team.
Fat ewes sold from €80/head to €260/head.
Please note - sheep sale will be held next Monday 6th May 2024.
All sales available online via MartBids.
Cattle sale Thursday 2nd May 2024: There was another great entry for this week's cattle sale with stock meeting a brisk trade as farmers, agents and feedlot buyers were all active around the ring and online.
Forward cattle sold from €2.70/kg to €3.80/kg.
Medium weights sold from €2.70/kg to €4/kg.
Lighter weights sold from €2.80/kg to €4.20/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.50/kg to €3.40/kg.
Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg.
Next cattle sale Thursday 9th May 2024.
Sales are also available online via MartBids.