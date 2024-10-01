Marts: Steady demand for both fat lambs and cull ewes at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 2000 sheep on Monday 30th September sold in a steady demand for both fat lambs and cull ewes.

Store lamb trade was exceptionally strong.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 510-543p/k for 19 lambs (24.2k) at £131.50 from a Tynan farmer, followed by 537p/k for 15 lambs (24.2k) at £130 from a Portadown producer.

Top price of £154 was paid for 29k (531p/k) from a Benburb producer.

An Armagh farmer received £152.50 for 18 lambs at 30.1k (507p/k).

The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged £135.50 per head.

Good quality midweights sold from 540 – 575p/k for 20k at £115 from a Hilltown producer followed by 573p/k for 20k at £114.50 from an Armagh farmer.

A very large entry of stores sold in an exceptionally strong demand with all top quality pens from 570 – 664p/k for 13.7k at £91 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by 647p/k for 13.3k at £86 for a Dungannon producer.

Heavier pens sold to 620p/k for 17.1k at £106 from a Dungannon farmer and a Magheralin producer received 619p/k for 17.3k at £107.

The 300 cull ewes sold to £216.

Main trade from £120 to £180, second quality ewes from £70 - £110.

Breeding hoggets sold to £245.

Main demand from £170 to £230.

Heavy lambs

Tynan producer 24.2k £131.50 543p/k: Portadown producer 24.2k £130 537p/k: Banbridge producer 27k £145 537p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.5k £136.50 535p/k: Markethill producer 26k £139 535p/k: Benburb producer 29k £154 531p/k: Cullyhanna producer 29k £154 531p/k and Kilkeel producer 25.3k £133.50 528p/k.

Midweight lambs

Hilltown producer 20k £115 575p/k: Armagh producer 20k £114.50 573p/k: Gortin producer 20.2k £115.50 572p/k: Kilcoo producer 20.4k £116.50 571p/k: Dungannon producer 20.5k £116 566p/k: Aughnacloy producer 20.5k £115.50 563p/k: Kilcoo producer 21k £118 562p/k: Kilkeel producer 20.1k £112.50 560p/k and Loughgall producer 21k £117 557p/k.

Store lambs

Dungannon producer 13.7k £91 664p/k: Dungannon producer 13.3k £86 647p/k: Lislea producer 15.3k £98 641p/k: Cullyhanna producer 13.9k £88 633p/k: Dungannon producer 16.6k £104 627p/k: 15.8k £98.50 623p/k: 17.1k £106 620p/k and Magheralin producer 17.3k £107 619p/k.