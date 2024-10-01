Marts: Steady demand for both fat lambs and cull ewes at Markethill Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Store lamb trade was exceptionally strong.
Good quality heavy lambs sold from 510-543p/k for 19 lambs (24.2k) at £131.50 from a Tynan farmer, followed by 537p/k for 15 lambs (24.2k) at £130 from a Portadown producer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top price of £154 was paid for 29k (531p/k) from a Benburb producer.
An Armagh farmer received £152.50 for 18 lambs at 30.1k (507p/k).
The entire entry of heavy lambs averaged £135.50 per head.
Good quality midweights sold from 540 – 575p/k for 20k at £115 from a Hilltown producer followed by 573p/k for 20k at £114.50 from an Armagh farmer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A very large entry of stores sold in an exceptionally strong demand with all top quality pens from 570 – 664p/k for 13.7k at £91 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by 647p/k for 13.3k at £86 for a Dungannon producer.
Heavier pens sold to 620p/k for 17.1k at £106 from a Dungannon farmer and a Magheralin producer received 619p/k for 17.3k at £107.
The 300 cull ewes sold to £216.
Main trade from £120 to £180, second quality ewes from £70 - £110.
Breeding hoggets sold to £245.
Main demand from £170 to £230.
Heavy lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tynan producer 24.2k £131.50 543p/k: Portadown producer 24.2k £130 537p/k: Banbridge producer 27k £145 537p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.5k £136.50 535p/k: Markethill producer 26k £139 535p/k: Benburb producer 29k £154 531p/k: Cullyhanna producer 29k £154 531p/k and Kilkeel producer 25.3k £133.50 528p/k.
Midweight lambs
Hilltown producer 20k £115 575p/k: Armagh producer 20k £114.50 573p/k: Gortin producer 20.2k £115.50 572p/k: Kilcoo producer 20.4k £116.50 571p/k: Dungannon producer 20.5k £116 566p/k: Aughnacloy producer 20.5k £115.50 563p/k: Kilcoo producer 21k £118 562p/k: Kilkeel producer 20.1k £112.50 560p/k and Loughgall producer 21k £117 557p/k.
Store lambs
Dungannon producer 13.7k £91 664p/k: Dungannon producer 13.3k £86 647p/k: Lislea producer 15.3k £98 641p/k: Cullyhanna producer 13.9k £88 633p/k: Dungannon producer 16.6k £104 627p/k: 15.8k £98.50 623p/k: 17.1k £106 620p/k and Magheralin producer 17.3k £107 619p/k.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.