Marts: Steady demand with cows and calves at Lisnaskea Mart, prices to £1360

A small entry of cattle on offer this week sold to a good steady demand with cows and calves selling to £1360 for a Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf.

Strong heifers sold to £1200 for a 485kg Limousin with a 440kg Charolais to £1140. Weanling steers sold to £980 for a 380kg Aberdeen Angus with weanling heifers selling to £920 for a 410kg Aberdeen Angus

Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Lisnaskea producer £1360 for a Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf.

Store and weanling steers and heifers

Maguiresbridge 485kg Limousin (female) to £1200 and 440kg Charolais (female) to £1150. Florencecourt producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus (male) to £980 and 355kg Aberdeen Angus (male) to £880. 410kg Aberdeen Angus (female) to £920, 400kg Charolais (female) £900, 365kg Aberdeen Angus(female) to £880, 335kg Aberdeen Angus (female) to £740 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus(female) to £740. Derrylin producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus (male) to £600 and 235kg Aberdeen Angus (male) to £545.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside customers keen for stock presented.