Marts: Steady trade for beef cattle at Ballymena Mart, prices to £1738
and live on Freeview channel 276
Beef cows sold to 285p for 610kg at £1738, Friesian cows to 184p for 860kg at £1582, beef heifers to 309p for 710kg at £2193, beef bullocks to 301p for 650kg at £1956 and to a top per head of £2714 for 1180kgs. Friesian bullocks to 243p for 610kg at £1482.
Beef cows
S Kelly, Kells Limousin 610kg £1738 (285) J Hayes, Blonde d'Aquitaine 620kg £1686 (272) D Hume, Randalstown Limousin 760kg £2036 (268) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 660kg £1742 (264) JK Currie, Ballymena Charolais 890kg £2287 (257) J Wilson, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1536 (256) local farmer Limousin 590kg £1492 (253) J Duffin, Larne Simmental 720kg £1814 (252) N Martin, Dromara Limousin 620kg £1537 (248) J Henry, Ballymoney Simmental 510kg £1249 (245) I Beggs, Limousin 790kg £1927 (244) F McAuley, Limousin 730kg £1766 (242) J Henry, Aubrac 610kg £1427 (234) J Campbell, Belgian Blue 740kg £1716 (232) D Taggart, Belgian Blue 850kg £1963 (231) and JK Currie, Ballymena Charolais 840kg £1932 (230).
Friesian cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
A and W McMaster, Broughshane 860kg £1582 (184) G Forsythe, 690kg £1221 (177) A and W McMaster, 630kg £1108 (176) G Forsythe, 810kg £1401 (173) D McKay, Broughshane 680kg £1156 (170) W and HJ Nicholl, 620kg £1047 (169) I Cruikshanks, 620kg £1035 (167) J and G Hamilton, 660kg £1095 (166) A and W McMaster, 720kg £1195 (166) 660kg £1082 (164) B McConnell, 790kg £1279 (162) A and W McMaster, 790kg £1271 (161) H Simms, Carrickfergus 690kg £1097 (159) A 7 M McMaster, 690kg £1090 (158) W Warwick, 740kg £1132 (153) and H Simms, 730kg £1116 (153).
Beef heifers
K McCrea, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 710kg £2193 (309) D Hume, Limousin 690kg £2097 (304) S Morrison, Limousin 520kg £1508 (209) H and B Doherty, Blonde d'Aquitaine 580kg £1670 (288) K McCrea, Ballyclare 620kg £1779 (287) A Finlay, Clough Charolais 620kg £1773 (286) J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Simmental 540kg £1501 (278) A Finlay, Limousin 610kg £1689 (277) S Morrision, Limousin 520kg £1435 (276) JK Currie, Charolais 670kg £1835 (274) H and B Doherty, Limousin 700kg £1897 (271) A Finlay, Charolais 650kg £1735 (267) T Duffin, Limousin 650kg £1735 (267) S Morrison, Limousin 460kg £1223 (266) J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 600kg £1596 (266) and M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 610kg £1616 (265).
Beef bullocks
Top per kilo
R McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 650kg £1956 (301), 630kg £1890 (300), J O'Kane, Ballymoney Limousin 710kg £2094 (295), Charolais 700kg £2037 (291), 730kg £2117 (290), R and J Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 650kg £1878 (289), J O'Kane, Ballymoney Limousin 740kg £2101 (284), Charolais 710kg £2002 (282), J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 610kg £1720 (282), J O'Kane, Ballymoney Limousin 610kg £1714 (281), R and J Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 650kg £1826 (281), G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Charolais 860kg £2408 (280), J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 680kg £1897 (279), C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 730kg £2029 (278), 670kg £1855 (277) and K McKay, Cushendun Limousin 690kg £1897 (275).
Top per head
N Martin, Dromara Limousin 1180kg £2714, G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Charolais 860kg £2408, J O'Kane, Ballymoney Charolais 730kg £2117, Limousin 740kg £2101, 710kg £2094, C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 790kg £2054, J O'Kane, Ballymoney Charolais 700kg £2037, C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 730kg £2029, D Duffin, Toomebridge Limousin 750kg £2010 and J O'Kane, Ballymoney Charolais 710kg £2002.
Friesian bullocks
Advertisement
Advertisement
T Duffin, Toomebridge 610kg £1482 (243), 650kg £1553 (239), local farmer 620kg £1481 (239), M McVicker, Cloughmills630kg £1411 (224), T Duffin, Toomebridge 670kg £1500 (224), B Gribben, Dunloy 690kg £1538 (223), 680kg £1509 (222), 690kg £1518 (220), M Wallace, Cloughmills 620kg £1351 (218), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 630kg £1360 (216), M Wallace, Cloughmills 630kg £1323 (210), 640kg £1331 (208) and J and S McElnay, Bushmills 590kg £1209 (205).
Friday 26th July 2024: Dairy cows - 55 dairy stock in Ballymena in Friday sold to £2150 presented by G and A M Patton from Newtownards.
Leading prices as follows: G and A M Patton, £2150, T Carlisle, £2100, G and A M Patton, £2080, D McNeilly, £2050, D Livingstone, £2000, D McNeilly, £1980, £1900, J Cameron, £1820, D McNeilly, £1820 and D McClintock, £1720.
Sucklers
D Cairns, Broughshane Limousin with Aberdeen Angus bull at foot £2380, WA Hagan, Ballyclare Abondance with Limousin heifer at foot £2100, V Craig, Ballykelly Abondance with Belgian Blue heifer at £1850, WA Hagan, Ballyclare Abondance with Limousin heifer £1820, N McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais with Charolais heifer £1750, J Nelson, Larne Shorthorn beef with Shorthorn beef heifer £1650, V Craig, Abondance with Belgian Blue heifer £1650.
Calves
Advertisement
Advertisement
373 calves in the calf ring topped at £1020 for a smashing two month old Speckled Park bull, heifers reached £800 for a one month old Charolais and Holstein/Friesian bulls to £305.
Bulls
W Kerr, Ahoghill Dutch Spotted £1020, W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £990, £930, £870, £820 x2, B McGarry, Crumlin Charolais £810, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £770, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £760, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £730, R and D McAuley, Ballyclare Limousin £725, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £720, £710, £705, D Devlin, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £700 and G Simpson, Lisburn Charolais £700.
Heifers
W J Harkness, Ahoghill Charolais £800, W R Wilson, Ballymena Limousin £740, W J Harkness, Cookstown Charolais £725, W Kerr, Ahoghill Charolais £705, Shorthorn £635, G Simpson, Lisburn Belgian Blue £620, local farmer Charolais £610, J Drummond, Bangor Shorthorn beef £605, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Limousin £590, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £560, M Doherty, Glarryford Aberdeen Angus £540, local farmer Limousin £530, S G Leslie, Claudy Charolais £530, D Devlin, Randalstown Charolais £530 and G Simpson, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus £520 x2.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
G Wilson, Glenarm £305 x5 and P Mairs, Comber £270 x5, £250 x5.
Weanlings
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
G Quinn, Lisburn Limousin 230kg £900 (391), Limousin 260kg £830 (319), Simmental 290kg £910 (313), G McCammond, Larne Belgian Blue 260kg £650 (250), R Thompson, Glenarm (3) Aberdeen Angus 250kg £615 (246), C Thompson, Ballyhalbert (3) Hereford 210kg £500 (238), D Cousley, Magherafelt (2) Aberdeen Angus 300kg £710 (236), G McCammond, Larne Shorthorn 200kg £470 (235).
301-350kg
T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 340kg £1140 (335), Limousin 320kg £1070 (334), S D Belshaw, Crumlin Charolais 350kg £1110 (317), T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus Charolais 340kg £1050 (308), R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 320kg £950 (296), G Quinn, Lisburn Limousin 320kg £920 (287), Limousin 320kg £910 (284), R J Mckendry, Antrim Char310kg £880 (283), P McCord and P Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 320kg £890 (278), D McCartney, Kells 320kg £890 (278), W Fleck, Broughshane 350kg £930 (265), D Cousley, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 320kg £850 (262), (2) Belgian Blue 320kg £850 (265) and R J McKendry, Antrim Charolais 340kg £900 (264).
Over 351kg
M McDonnell, Larne Limousin 390kg £1360 (348), D McGarel, Glenarm Charolais 380kg £1320 (347), V Scott, Glarryford Charolais 390kg £1290 (330), S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Charolais 470kg £1530 (325), G Calwell, Clough Charolais 420kg £1360 (323), W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 360kg £1150 (319), S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1490 (317), Aberdeen Angus 410kg £1290 (314), G Calwell, Clough Charolais 410kg £1290 (314), D McCartney, Kells Limousin 420kg £1310 (311), G Quinn, Lisburn Simmental 380kg £1170 (307), D McCartney, Kells Limousin 420kg £1290 (307), G Calwell, Clough Charolais 420kg £1280 (304), P McCord and P Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 460kg £1390 (302), S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1480 (302) and D McCartney, Kells Limousin 440kg £1310 (297).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
G Quinn, Lisburn Limousin 220kg £690 (313), Simmental 250kg £770 (308), Limousin 240kg £660 (275), Simmental 270kg £740 (274), D and N Hamill, Crumlin Shorthorn beef 210kg £570 (271), Belgian Blue 210kg £570 (271), C Thompson, Ballyhalbert Charolais 230kg £620 (269), G Quinn, Lisburn Limousin 300kg £800 (266), D Cousley, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 300kg £790 (263), R Thompson, Glenarm Charolais 270kg £680 (251) and T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus, Charolais 270kg £650 (240).
301-350kg
Advertisement
Advertisement
D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1140 (345), T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus 330kg £950 (287), G Quinn, Lisburn, Simmental 310kg £850 (274), S McCullough, Broughshane 350kg £950 (271), D Owens, Glenwherry Charolais 340kg £920 (270), D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £900 (264), P McCord and P Thompson, Randalstown Charolais 350kg £910 (260), J Graham, Gleno Aberdeen Angus 320kg £800 (250), P McCord and P Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 350kg £820 (242), G McLarnon, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 350kg £850 (242), Aberdeen Angus 330kg £800 (242) and J Graham, Gleno Aberdeen Angus 320kg £770 (240).
351kg and over
S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Charolais 480kg £1620 (337) D McGarel, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1200 (333) H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 400kg £1280 (320) S Chestnutt, Ballymoney Blonde d'Aquitaine 440kg £1400 (318) D McCartney, Kells Limousin 370kg £1170 (316) S Chestnutt, Belgian Blue 520kg £1620 (311) Charolais 460kg £1390 (302) JJ Crawford, Simmental 410kg £1220 (297) D McCartney, Kells Limousin 390kg £1150 (294) Hereford 370kg £1080 (291) G Calwell, Clough Charolais 400kg £1160 (290) JJ Crawford, Simmental 420kg £1200 (285) H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue 440kg £1250 (284) G Quinn, Simmental 370kg £1040 (281) W Moore, Ballycarry Limousin 380kg £1060 (279) P McCord and P Thompson, Limousin 360kg £990 (275).
Monday 29th July 2024: An entry of 1100 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in an improved trade.
Store lambs sold to £110 and breeders sold to £240
Store lambs
G Christie, Claudy 2 Texel £110, K McConnell, Muckamore 13 Texel £102, W Kerr, Ahoghill 19 Texel £99, H Minford, Nutt's Corner 1 Charollais £99, K McConnell, Muckamore 14 Texel £98.50, C Calvert, Crumlin 4 Dutch Spotted £98, J K Currie, Ballymena 14 Texel £98, M McKillop, Cushendall 40 Suffolk £97, R and J Kennedy, Dundrod 43 Texel £97, W Kerr, Ahoghill 6 Suffolk £96, G Christie, Claudy 2 Charollais £96, B Black, Glenarm 45 Texel £95.50, D McKillop, Glenariffe, 28 Suffolk £95.50, local farmer 3 Charollais £93.50 and C Calvert, Crumlin 10 Dutch Spotted £93.
Ewes
J Hammond, Loughbrickland 3 Dorset £240, 1 Dorset £210.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tuesday 30th July 2024: 110 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharp trade.
Bullocks sold to £1090 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1690 offered by B Reid, Templepatrick.
Heifers sold to £925 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1485 from T and S Reid, Crumlin.
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
S Hunter, Charolais 440kg £1290 (293) Charolais 470kg £1370 (291) R and J Park, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £1165 (291) S Hunter, Charolais 440kg £1270 (288) B Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 500kg £1440 (288) J McErlain, Limousin 480kg £1370 (285) C Coyle, Charolais 480kg £1360 (283) B Reid, Limousin 480kg £1340 (279) R and J Park, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1000 (277) A Ferguson and Partners Ballyclare Abondance 490kg £1360 (277) J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg £1380 (276) A Ferguson and Partners Abondance 500kg £1320 (264) T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 500kg £1320 (264) B Reid, Limousin 440kg £1160 (263) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 490kg £1290 (263) and S O’Neill, Martinstown Charolais 410kg £1060 (258).
501kg and over
Advertisement
Advertisement
C Coyle, Strabane Limousin 530kg £1590 (300) P and P Scott, Templepatrick Limousin 550kg £1550 (281) B Reid, Limousin 600kg £1690 (281) T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 530kg £1490 (281) J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 530kg £1470 (277) R and S McCahon, Aghadowney Abondance 520kg £1435 (276) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 540kg £1490 (275) R and S McCahon, Abondance 530kg £1450 (273) Abondance 510kg £1390 (272) B Reid, Limousin 560kg £1520 (271) C Shivers, Castledawson Charolais 630kg £1700 (269) R and S McCahon, Abondance 590kg £1590 (269) C Coyle, Strabane Belgian Blue 570kg £1520 (266) O O'Donnell, Limousin 550kg £1460 (265) B Reid, Limousin 530kg £1405 (265) and R and S McCahon, Abondance 510kg £1350 (264).
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
B McAdam, Doagh Limousin 390kg £1090 (279) A Ferguson and Partners Abondance 490kg £1315 (268) B McAdam, Doagh Limousin 460kg £1230 (267) Limousin 430kg £1140 (265) P Irwin, Broughshane Belgian Blue 410kg £1075 (262) B McAdam, Doagh Limousin 410kg £1075 (262) Limousin 400kg £1030 (257) O O'Donnell, Toomebridge Charolais 480kg £1235 (257) A Ferguson and Partners, Ballyclare Abondance 490kg £1250 (255) B McAdam, Doagh Limousin 390kg £990 (253) J McErlain, Toomebridge Limousin 440kg £1115 (253) B Reid, Limousin 460kg £1150 (250) G Connon, Hereford 430kg £1065 (247) S O’Neill, Charolais 480kg £1180 (245) and JA Bonnar, Glenarm Charolais 430kg £1040 (241).
501kg and over
J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 540kg £1450 (268) T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 560kg £1485 (265) P and P Scott, Charolais 540kg £1400 (259) A McKeown, Limousin 510kg £1310 (256) J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 610kg £1560 (255) G Connon, Limousin 510kg £1280 (251) Hereford 600kg £1505 (250) Hereford 540kg £1315 (243) C Shivers, Charolais 580kg £1390 (239) G Connon, Hereford 530kg £1265 (238) Hereford 530kg £1240 (234) Hereford 510kg £1160 (227) and J McErlain, Toomebridge Abondance 530kg £1150 (217).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.