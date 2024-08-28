Marts: Steady trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks selling to £2398

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday 22nd August 2024: 300 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 269p for a Limousin 640kg at £1721.

Friesian cows to 214p for 670kg at £1433, beef heifers to 306p for 600kg at £1836, beef bullocks to 313p for 740kg at £2316 and a top per head of £2398 for 830kg.

Friesian bullocks to 238p for 510kg at £1213.

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows

J Buick, Kells Limousin 640kg £1721 (269), Belgian Blue 730kg £1941 (266), V Erksine, Ballyclare Limousin 600kg £1572 (262), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 610kg £1525 (250), J D Rainey, Coleraine Limousin 860kg £2141 (249), J Houston, Randalstown Limousin 590kg £1416 (240), D J Jones, Nutt's Corner Charolais 870kg £2088 (240), A Christie, Ballymoney Limousin 650kg £1482 (228), A McAllister, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 750kg £1672 (223), S J Duncan, Crumlin Saler 530kg £1176 (222), G Kennedy, Larne Belgian Blue 740kg £1635 (221), D Thompson, Bushmills Limousin 570kg £1254 (220) and R Hill, Ballymena Speckled Park 600kg £1320 (220).

Friesian cows

D Forsythe, Cloughmills 670kg £1433 (214), A Gibson, Glenarm 600kg £1242 (207), A Harbinson, Rathkenny 820kg £1525 (186), D Forsythe, Cloughmills 720kg £1260 (175), A Gibson, Glenarm 570kg £997 (175), A Harbinson, Rathkenny 700kg £1225 (175), S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare 730kg £1270 (174) and J Maybin, Kells 640kg £1088 (170).

Beef heifers

J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 600kg £1836 (306), 550kg £1672 (304), 630kg £1896 (301), 640kg £1830 (286), W Carson, Cloughmills Charolais 660kg £1848 (280), N Brown, Ballycastle Simmental 690kg £1911 (277), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 600kg £1614 (269), N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 710kg £1888 (266), R Hill, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1584 (164), S Morrison, Liscolman Limousin 530kg £1399 (264), N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 730kg £1927 (264), R Hill, Ballymena Simmental 650kg £1690 (260), N Brown, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 620kg £1599 (258), S Morrison, Liscolman Simmental 530kg £1362 (257), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 580kg £1479 (255) and J Black, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg £1275 (255).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

L M O’Neill, Dungannon Charolais 830kg £2398, Limousin 780kg £2355, Charolais 790kg £2330, Limousin 760kg £2325, C McDevitt, Limousin 740kg £2316, Limousin 750kg £2287, S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 750kg £2220, D Hutchinson, Moneymore Charolais 790kg £2204, C McDevitt, Charolais 770kg £2202, S McGowan, Charolais 800kg £2200, C McDevitt, Charolais 780kg £2199, Charolais 780kg £2184, D Hutchinson, Charolais 790kg £2172, S McGowan, Charolais 770kg £2156, Charolais 720kg £2131 and R Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 730kg £2109.

Top per kg

C McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 740kg £2316 (313) L M O’Neill, Limousin 760kg £2325 (306) C McDevitt, Limousin 750kg £2287 (305) LM O’Neill, Limousin 780kg £2355 (302) S McGowan, Ballymoney Charolais 720kg £2131 (296) Charolais 750kg £2220 (296) D Hutchinson, Charolais 660kg £1953 (296) LM O’Neill, Charolais 790kg £2330 (295) Charolais 830kg £2398 (289) R Thompson, Ballymoney Charolais 730kg £2109 (289) D Hutchinson, Charolais 710kg £2037 (287) C McDevitt, Charolais 770kg £2202 (286) and D Hutchinson, Charolais 720kg £2059 (286) Charolais 690kg £1973 (286) Charolais 650kg £1852 (285).

Friesian bullocks

R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 510kg £1213 (238) CJA and P Crawford, Clough 630kg £1486 (236) 690kg £1587 (230) D Patterson, 650kg £1482 (228) CJA and P Crawford, 560kg £1265 (226) D Patterson, 600kg £1344 (224) R and M and J Duffin, Cargan 510kg £1091 (214) 540kg £1123 (208) J Maybin, Kells 780kg £1622 (208) A Rocke, Larne 600kg £1248 (208) R and M and J Duffin, 550kg £1133 (206) A Rocke, 680kg £1400 (206) and AI Services, 740kg £1480 (200) 440kg £880 (200) 550kg £1089 (198) 510kg £969 (190).

Friday 23rd August 2024: Dairy cows - 21 lots in the dairy ring sold to £2300 for a calved heifer from D and M McGregor, Muckamore.

D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2300, £2100, D McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £2100, J McCann, Lurgan Friesian £1980, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £1850, J McCann, Lurgan Shorthorn £1780, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1750 and T and J Mackey, Ballynure Friesian £1750, £1700 x2.

Sucklers

75 lots through the suckler ring topped at £3500 for a two-year-old Limousin bull from K McCrea, Ballyclare.

Suckler cows sold to £3000 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from R Clyde, Templepatrick.

R Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin and bull calf £3000, J Mackey, Ballynure Shorthorn beef and bull calf £2920, M and N Robson, Doagh Simmental in calf heifer £2400, £2200, £2180, S Connell, Rathfriland Saler and bull calf £2020, M and N Robson, Doagh Simmental in calf heifer £2000, F Clarke, Portaferry Charolais and bull £2000, M and N Robson, Doagh Simmental in calf heifer £1900, B McDonnell, Cushendall Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1850, A and W McKee, Larne Shorthorn beef and bull calf £1800, F Clarke, Portaferry Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1780 and M and N Robson, Doagh Simmental in calf heifer £1700, £1680.

Calves

Bulls

A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin £790, P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais £745, £735, £700 x2, S Boyle, Carrickfergus Charolais £690, P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais £650, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £610, S McCormick, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £600, Belgian Blue £585, J Walker, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £575, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais £575 x3 and A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £570 x2.

Heifers

P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais £710, N Hunter, Ballycraigy Limousin £700, P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais £660, A Murphy, Ballyclare Charolais £640, Smiddie Hills Farms, Newtownards Belgian Blue £585, J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £585, Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Charolais £570, R Watson, Ballymoney Charolais £560, Limousin £560 and Smiddie Hill Farm, Newtownards Charolais £550 x2.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

P Smyth, Broughshane £430 x10, M Scott, Carryduff £280, A Kirkpatrick, Crumlin £250, D McNeilly, Randalstown £230, A McBurney, Cloughmills £220, W J McBurney, Ballymena £190 and A McBurney, Cloughmills £170.

Heifers

A great entry of 400 weanlings in Ballymena sold to an excellent trade.

Bullocks sold to £1200 over to a Limousin 450kg at £1650 presented by A McCartney, Cloughmills.

Heifers sold to £1440 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1960 presented by S Wilson, Ballynure.

Up to 300kg

S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 210kg £820 (390), 210kg £800 (381), 230kg £855 (371), local farmer Simmental 220kg £815 (370), S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 210kg £775 (369), 280kg £1020 (364), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 200kg £715 (357), 230kg £760 (330), local farmer Limousin 240kg £780 (325), A J Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £910 (303), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 300kg £910 (303), S McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £900 (300) and P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 290kg £860 (296), Limousin 300kg £855 (285).

301 to 350kg

S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1045 (337), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 340kg £1140 (335), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1050 (318), N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Charolais 330kg £1040 (315), S Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 320kg £980 (306), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £930 (300), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 310kg £910 (293), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 310kg £910 (293) x2, D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 320kg £930 (290), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Limousin 340kg £970 (285), 340kg £960 (282) and D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 340kg £955 (280).

Over 351kg

S Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 400kg £1560 (290), 410kg £1580 (385), A McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin 370kg £1410 (381), S Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 520kg £1960 (376), A McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin 460kg £1710 (371), G McCormick, Dungiven Limousin 510kg £1880 (368), S Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 440kg 1600 (363), G McCormick, Dungiven Charolais 500kg £1800 (360), T J McLornan, Nutt's Corner Charolais 390kg £1400 (359) and S Wilson, Ballynure Limousin 440kg £1500 (340), 420kg £1430 (340), Charolais 480kg £1630 (339), Limousin 460kg £1560 (339), 460kg £1500 (326), 470kg £1520 (323), 480kg £1540 (320).

Bullocks

0-300kg

F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 260kg £935 (259), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 300kg £1060 (353), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 260kg £910 (350), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 260kg £880 (338), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 300kg £1000 (333), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Limousin 250kg £830 (332), R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 260kg £860 (330), Limousin 250kg £825 (330), Limousin 270kg £880 (325), H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 250kg £800 (320), Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtonards Charolais 280kg £870 (310), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 290kg £900 (310) and Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards 4 Belgian Blue 280kg £860 (307).

301-350kg

N and S Wilson, Rathkenny Limousin 350kg £1390 (397), I Tanner, Castlerock Charolais 310kg £1210 (390), J Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £1320 (377), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £1260 (360), J Buick, Kells Limousin 340kg £1200 (352), I Tanner, Castlerock Limousin 320kg £1080 (337), Charolais 350kg £1140 (325), D McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 330kg £1050 (318), Charolais 330kg £1000 (303), Charolais 350kg £1060 (302), W R Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1060 (302), R Barkley, Kells Limousin 350kg £1050 (300), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 340kg £1000 (294), R Barkley, Kells Simmental 330kg £970 (293), P Gilmore, Kilrea Simmental 330kg £970 (293) and Smiddie Hill Farms, Newtownards Belgian Blue 310kg £890 (287).

351-999kg

S Tanner, Castlerock Charolais 360kg £1440 (400), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £1405 (390), T J McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 410kg £1580 (385), Charolais 400kg £1500 (375), S Tanner, Castlerock Charolais 370kg 31380 (373), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 380kg £1650 (368), A McCartney, Cloughmills Limousin 450kg £1650 (366), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1390 (365), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 390kg £1380 (353), T J McLornan, Crumlin Charolais 370Kg £1280 (346), J Buick, Kells Limousin 410kg £1410 (343), B McAllister, Glenarm Limousin 410kg £1400 (341), D Murdock Charolais 400kg £1350 (337), J McHenry, Ballymoney Charolais 440kg £1480 (336) and S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 370kg £1240 (335), Limousin 400kg £1340 (335)

Monday 26th August: Another super entry of 3400 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Breeding sheep sold to £270, ewe lambs to £185 and store lambs to £109, leading prices as follows:

Breeding Sheep

I McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Crossbred hoggets £270, W McCurdy, Broughshane, 12 Suffolk hoggets £265, 12 Suffolk hoggets £260, B Black, Carnlough 2x 10 Texel £255, J Tuft, Lisburn 12 Suffolk hoggets £255, local farmer 5 Texel hoggets £250, 5 Texel ewes £250, T Bell, Randalstown 1 Texel hogget £245, J Tuft 10 Suffolk hoggets £235, local farmer 10 Suffolk hoggets £230. P McAuley, Carnlough 10 Crossbred hoggets £230, J Kane, Glenarm 10 Suffolk hoggets £222, J Thompson, Bushmills 12 Mule ewes £222, S and F O'Kane, Dungiven 12 Mule hoggets £222, local farmer 12 Mule hoggets £220, G Menet, Moira 10 Suffolk hoggets £220, R McBride, Belfast 10 Suffolk hoggets £220, DJ McKee, Larne 9 Mule hoggets £214, local farmer 10 Suffolk hoggets £210, J Thompson, 12 Suffolk ewes £210 and P McAuley 3 Suffolk hoggets £210.

Ewe lambs

R Weatherup, Larne 10 Suffolk cross £185, C Mills, Glenarm 14 Suffolk £180, RJM and ME Dunlop, Gleno 12 Chev £178, R Hunter, Larne 112 Suffolk £175, A V Magill, Carnlough 15 Suffolk £175, R Hunter, 2 Suffolk £172, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 12 Suffolk £172, A V Magill, 15 Suffolk £170, C Mills 14 Suffolk £165, A V Magill 2x 15 Suffolk £162, R Hunter, 7 Suffolk £160, A V Magill 2x 15 Suffolk £158, N and J McKee 10 Suffolk £155, R Hunter 11 Suffolk £155, A V Magill, 2x 15 Suffolk £155, R Weatherup, 14 Suffolk cross £155 N and J McKee 11 Suffolk £152, A V Magill, 15 Suffolk £152, J Magee, Kilwaughter 10 Texel £152, A V Magill, 15 Suffolk £150, R Weatherup, 11 Suffolk cross £150 and A V Magill 15 Suffolk £148.

Store lambs

A Thompson, Islandmagee, 30 Texel £109, L Coulter, Crumlin 3 Suffolk £109, M McAuley, Martinstown 60 Suffolk £108, O Duffin, Cargan 34 Suffolk £107, G Gillan, Glenarm 53 Texel £107, O Duffin24 Texel £107, R Kennedy, Ballyclare 2 Charollais £106, 5 Charollais £106, J A O'Loan, Martinstown 12 Texel £105, C McClelland, Doagh 15 Charollais £105, J Kane, Glenarm 17 Texel £104, S Boyle, Carrickfergus 18 Suffolk £104, C McClelland 15 Suffolk £103, H Robinson, Broughshane 20 Texel £103, Earls Abbey Ltd, Ballyearl 2 Texel £103, I Gibson, Broughshane 30 Texel £102, M McAuley 71 Suffolk £100, J A O'Loan 19 Texel £100, B and A McCammon, 40 Texel £100, R Morrow, Glenarm 8 Suffolk £100, M McClelland, Larne 2 Texel £100, J and C J Hooks, Newtownards 15 Suffolk £100, D OBoyle, Broughshane 24 Mule £99, local farmer 47 Texel £98 and R Shaw, Randalstown 21 Texel £98.

Tuesday 27th August: Just under 400 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1240 over for a Charolais 640kg at £1880 presented by C Tinsdale, Carnlough.

Heifers sold to £1220 over for a Charolais 660kg at £1280 offered by D and H Gregg, Clough.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

J A Campbell, Randalstown Limousin 420kg £1500 (357), D Jones, Nutt's Corner Charolais 450kg £1470 (326), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Charolais 480kg £1550 (322), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 490kg £1560 (318), G Coulter, Portaferry Limousin 410kg £1300 (317), J A Campbell, Randalstown Charolais 460kg £1430 (310), R Chambers, Ballycastle Limousin 420kg £1300 (309), W McNeilly, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1320 (307), S O’Kane, Upperlands Charolais 460kg £1400 (304), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 500kg £1510 (302)W McNeilly, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 460kg £1380 (300), 400kg £1200 (300) and J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 490kg £1470 (300).

Over 351kg

G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 540kg £1700 (314), A Henry, Finvoy Charolais 600kg £1800 (300), S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £1505 (295), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 560kg £1650 (294), 640kg £1880 (293), S Taylor, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1760 (293), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 540kg £1580 (292), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 590kg £1720 (291), R J Anderson, Cullybackey Aberdeen Angus 550kg £1600 (290), J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 530kg £1540 (290) and C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 630kg £1830 (290).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

R Chambers, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg £1400 (311), J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £1460 (310), S O'Kane Limousin 460kg £1410 (306), J McCabe, Crumlin Limousin 470kg £1430 (304), J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 480kg £1460 (304), JA Campbell, Randalstown Charolais 440kg £1330 (302), D and H Gregg, Clough 470kg £1420 (302), W McKee, Magherafelt Charolais 490kg £1460 (298), D Jones, Crumlin Chi 470kg £1400 (297), R Chambers, Ballycastle Limousin 380kg £1130 (297), Limousin 500kg £1480 (296), N Scullion, Toomebridge Simmental 410kg £1210 (295), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 500kg £1450 (290), D and H Gregg, Clough Charolais 500kg £1450 (290) and S O'Kane, Maghera Limousin 450 £1300 (288).

Over 501kg

D Jones, Nutt's Corner Limousin 550kg £1720 (312), J Alexander, Clough Charolais 550kg £1700 (309), local farmer Limousin 520kg £1510 (290), J McCabe, Nutt's Corner Charolais 530kg £1530 (288), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 530kg £1530 (288), D and H Gregg, Clough Charolais 510kg £1470 (288), 520kg £1490 (286), local farmer Limousin 520kg £1490 (286), J Alexander, Clough Charolais 580kg £1660 (286), D and H Gregg, Clough Charolais 660kg £1880 (284), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 520kg £1480 (284), J Liddie, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £1480 (284), D and H Gregg, Clough Charolais 530kg £1500 (283) and J Alexander, Clough Charolais 580kg £1630 (281).