Marts: Steady trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef cows selling to £2219
Beef cows sold to 274p for 810kg at £2219 and Holstein/Friesian cows to 175p for 630kg at £1102.
Beef heifers to 298p for 710kg at £2115 and beef bullocks to 300p for 650kg at £1950 and to a top per head of £2259.
Friesian bullocks to 245p for 660kg at £1617.
Beef cows
H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 810kg £2219 (274), R Nicholson, Monkstown Belgian Blue 760kg £2067 (272), B McAuley, Antrim Limousin 770kg £2079 (270), O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 660kg £1775 (269), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 770kg £2063 (268), 720kg £1922 (267), A Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 860kg £2287 (266), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 720kg £1908 (265), J Hutchinson, Comber Belgian Blue 830kg £2191 (264), A Marks, Portglenone Charolais 640kg £1676 (262) and R McWilliams, Swatragh Charolais 800kg £2056 (257), 970kg £2473 (255).
Holstein/Friesian cows
B Gilmore 630kg £1102 (175), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 690kg £1138 (165), B McConnell, Doagh 700kg £1148 (164), R J McLean, Straid 620kg £1004 (162), G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown 630kg £976 (155), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 650kg £1007 (155), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 580kg £887 (153), S Booth, Ballymoney 720kg £1094 (152), B McConnell, Doagh 700kg £1036 (148), D Marcus, Glenarm 660kg £970 (147), A Gaston, Glarryford 620kg £911 (147), B Gilmore, Rasharkin 640kg £934 (146) and R Crawford, Glarryford 670kg £971 (145).
Beef heifers
R Armstrong, Lisburn Belgian Blue 710kg £2115 (298), A McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 630kg £1814 (288), 650kg £1865 (287), R Armstrong, Lisburn Belgian Blue 680kg £1917 (282), B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 590kg £1657 (281), A McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 560kg £1556 (278), R Boyle, Larne Charolais 620kg £1711 (276), B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 610kg £1653 (271), R Boyle, Larne Charolais 660kg £1788 (271), R Armstrong, Lisburn Belgian Blue 660kg £1782 (270), A McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 580kg £1542 (266), R Boyle, Larne Charolais 600kg £1572 (262), R Woodside, Ballyclare Stabiliser 650kg £1625 (250) and J B Crawford, Aughafatten Stabiliser 500kg £1250 (250), 560kg £1400 (250).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
A McMillan, Portglenone Simmental 650kg £1950 (300) J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 640kg £1888 (295) N Collins, Abondance 790kg £2259 (286) Abondance 720kg £2059 (286) Simmental 720kg £2052 (285) C Simpson, Limousin 760kg £2158 (284) R Woodside, Ballyclare Stabiliser 670kg £1889 (282) C Kelly, Limousin 670kg £1862 (278) N Collins Simmental 790kg £2196 (278) C McFadden, Kells Charolais 790kg £2188 (277) C Simpson, Limousin 710kg £1959 (276) J McDevitt, Limousin 710kg £1952 (275) Charolais 680kg £1870 (275) J Mills, Ballynure Belgian Blue 800kg £2192 (274) JB Crawford, Stabiliser 640kg £1734 (271) and R Woodside, Ballyclare Stabiliser 580kg £1531 (264).
Top per head
N Collins, Aghadowey Abondance 790kg £2259, Simmental 790kg £2196, J Mills, Ballynure Belgian Blue 800kg £2192, C McFadden, Charolais 790kg £2188, C Simpson, Castledawson Limousin 760kg £2158, J Mills, Ballynure Abondance 810kg £2122, N Collins, Abondance 720kg £2059, Simmental 720kg £2052, C Simpson, Limousin 710kg £1959, J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 710kg £1952, A McMillan, Portglenone Simmental 650kg £1950, C McFadden, Kells Limousin 750kg £1905, R Woodside, Ballyclare Stabiliser 670kg £1889, J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 640kg £1888, Charolais 680kg £1870 and C Kelly, Magherafelt Limousin 670kg £1862.
Friesian bullocks
A McCullough, Broughshane 660kg £1617 (245) 650kg £1579 (243) G Rowney, Ballynure 660kg £1597 (242) 630kg £1455 (231) and A Gibson, Glenarm 640kg £1171 (183).
Friday 8th November 2024: Dairy cows - 61 lots in the dairy ring reached £2420 for a calved Friesian heifer from B McStravick, Gawleys Gate.
B McStravick, Lurgan Friesian £2420, J R McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £2300, D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £2200, N and J Coleman, Doagh Holstein £2080, G Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein £2050 x2, R and S Simpson, Ballymena Holstein £2050, S Crawford, Randalstown Holstein £2000, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2000, J R McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £1980, £1950, D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £1920, £1900 and B Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £1900.
Suckler cows
35 lots sold to £2080 for a Shorthorn with bull calf from A Warwick, Templepatrick.
Cows with calves at foot
A Warwick, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef and bull calf £2080, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and heifer calf £1920, Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1820, Limousin and heifer calf £1820 and Limousin and heifer calf £1800.
In calf
R Millar, Gleno Saler £1780, T F Duncan, Crumlin Hereford £1750 x2, £1700 x2, Fleckvieh £1680 and R Millar, Gleno Saler £1650, £1580, £1500.
Calves
287 calves sold to £780 for a Belgian Blue bull calf, heifers to £630 for an Angus and Friesian bull calves to £380 for a partly reared calf.
Bulls
D Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £780, £760, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £755 x3, S Stewart, Newtownabbey Hereford £720, D Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £700, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £655, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £640 x2, T Herbinson, Randalstown Belgian Blue £620, A Boyd, Ballyclare Hereford £610 and A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £600 x2.
Heifers
D Boyd, Straid Aberdeen Angus £630, R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin £625, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £610, D Robinson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £590, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £570 x3, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £545 x3, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £545, A M Crawford, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £520 and S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £520.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
S Stewart, Newtownabbey £380, A M Crawford, Ballynure £360, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £335 x2, A Gibson, Glenarm £290 x5, W Moore, Comber £265 x5, A Gibson, Glenarm £255 and A McBurney, Cloughmills £210.
Weanlings
An entry of 340 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a great trade.
Bullocks sold to £1040 over for a Charolais 400kg at £1440 presented by J Newell, Ballymoney.
Heifers sold to £930 over for a Charolais 340kg at £1270 also offered by J Newell.
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 250kg £1170 (468), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 190kg £870 (457) x2, S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 240kg £1070 (445), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 210kg £910 (433), D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 220kg £950 (431), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 210kg £900 (428), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 280kg £1190 (425), 270kg £1130 (418), Belgian Blue 260kg £1080 (415), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 270kg £1120 (414), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 220kg £890 (404), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 300kg £1210 (403), Charolais 300kg £1200 (400), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 270kg £1080 (400) and G Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 190kg £760 (400).
301 to 350kg
C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1240 (400), 330kg £1280 (387), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £1240 (375), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £1210 (366), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1280 (365), 340kg £1220 (358), A and M Graham, Carnlough Charolais 350kg £1250 (357), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1100 (354), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 340kg £1200 (352), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 340kg £1200 (352) and J Newell, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 310kg £1080 (348), Charolais 330kg £1140 (345).
Over 351kg
C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £1340 (372), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 400kg £1440 (360), E Houston, Glarryford Charolais 360kg £1290 (358), A and M Graham, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £1260 (350), 370kg £1290 (348), T Magorrian, Downpatrick Limousin 370kg £1280 (346), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 460kg £1590 (345), T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £1340 (343), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1300 (342), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 420kg £1430 (340), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 400kg £1360 (340), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 430kg £1460 (339), 370kg £1250 (337), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £1200 (333), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 380kg £1260 (331) and J Boyd, Larne Saler 420kg £1380 (328).
Heifers
Up to 300kg
C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 280kg £1200 (428), E Sherrard, Ballyutoag Charolais 220kh £220 (413), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £990 (412), C Newell Charolais 270kg £1100 (407), J Newell Charolais 270kg £1090 (403), J McAuley, Ballyclare 160kg £640 (400), 210kg £840 (400), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 290kg £1130 (389), C Newell Charolais 290kg £1130 (389), J Newell Charolais 270kg £1030 (381), 260kg £980 (376), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 290kg £1090 (375), C Newell Charolais 290kg £1090 (375), E Sherrard Charolais 240kg £900 (375), RG Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 240kg £900 (375) and J McAuley Charolais 220kg £820 (372).
301-350kg
J Newell Charolais 340kg £1270 (373), 350kg £1280 (365), 320kg £1150 (359), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £1180 (357), J Newell Charolais 330kg £1180 (357), K MaGorrian, Downpatrick Limousin £1140 (356), J Newell, Charolais 330kg £1170 (354), 320kg £1130 (353), 340kg £1190 (350), 310kg £1060 (341), C Newell Charolais 310kg £1060 (341),S Taylor Charolais 310kg £1040 (335), J Newell Charolais 330kg £1100 (333), RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 340kg £1130 (332), A Murphy, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1140 (325) and C Newell Charolais 350kg £1030 (294).
Over 351kg
R Adams, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £1170 (325), T.A Rodgers, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 360kg £1140 (316), RJ McKendry Charolais 390kg £1230 (315), 360kg £1130 (313), J McNeill, Moorfields Simmental 380kg £1190 (313), A Murphy Charolais 400kg £1220 (305), RJ McKendry Charolais 420kg £1250 (297), J Newell Charolais 430kg £1260 (293), P Kerr, Cloughmills Charolais 410kg £1190 (290), Belgian Blue 430kg £1240 (288), RJ McKendry Charolais 410kg £1170 (285), D McAuley Simmental 450kg £1280 (284), P Kerr Belgian Blue 440kg £1250 (284), 450kg £1250 (277), Flavour first, Donaghadee Charolais 480kg £1330 (277) and P Kerr Charolais 450kg £1240 (275).
Monday evening 11th November 2024: A smaller entry of sheep last night met a fantastic trade.
Breeders sold to £200, ewe lambs to £146 and stores to £140
Breeding sheep
Local farmer 1 Texel £200, C Patterson, Broughshane 2 Suffolk £180, K Robinson, Ballymena 5 Cheviot £162 and J O'Neill, Newtowncrommelin 11 Texel £145.
Ewe lambs
R Armstrong, Lisburn 6 Dutch Spotted £146, G Millar, Carrickfergus 4 Beltex £136, R Frazer, Rathfriland 10 Cheviot £133, W Wright, Carnlough 13 Texel £131, R Frazer, Rathfriland 10 Cheviot £131, A Smyth, Moorfields 3 Texel £130, D McAuley, Ballyclare 19 Texel £128, R Hodge, Larne 5 Dutch Spotted £128, G Millar, Carrickfergus 2 Bluefaced Leicester £126.50 and Dundarave Properties, Bushmills 8 Texel £125.
Store lambs
S White, Cloughmills 40 Texel £140, W and J R Dunn, Ballyclare 6 Crossbred £136, R J D Topping, Islandmagee 36 Texel £134.50, C Patterson, Broughshane 2 Texel £132, S McAllister, Glenarm 14 Texel £130.50, J Steele Jnr, Aghalee 26 Texel £128, H O'Neill, Glenarm 17 Beltex £127, G Wilson, Glenarm 4 Suffolk £127, R J Baird, Islandmagee 9 Charollais £125, W J McClintock, Broughshane 1 Texel £125, C Patterson, Broughshane 1 Texel £122, J McCafferty, Larne 8 Charollais £120, J Beattie, Ballyclare 17 Suffolk £120 and D McClintock, Moorfields 9 Texel £120.
Tuesday 12th November 2024: An entry of 125 store cattle in Ballymena met a great trade.
Bullocks sold to £1370 over for a Charolais bullock at 630kg.
Heifers sold to £1050 over for a Aberdeen Angus heifer at 590kg.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
WA Weatherup, Comber Charolais 360kg £1180 (327) S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 370kg £1190 (321) Charolais 420kg £1340 (319) Charolais 500kg £1590 (318) Charolais 470kg £1470 (312) Limousin 430kg £1340 (311) Charolais 440kg £1360 (309) Charolais 470kg £1440 (306) Limousin 460kg £1400 (304) Charolais 450kg £1360 (302) WA Weatherup, Comber Abondance 430kg £1280 (297) S Robinson, Limousin 410kg £1220 (297) Limousin 450kg £1330 (295) Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle Charolais 480kg £1405 (292) WA Weatherup, Limousin 450kg £1310 (291) and AH Park, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £1275 (289).
Over 501kg
P and G O’Rawe, Clough Hereford 510kg £1460 (286) H Armstrong, Coagh Abondance 520kg £1485 (285) Abondance 550kg £1550 (281) Abondance 590kg £1640 (278) Abondance 550kg £1520 (276) P and G O’Rawe, Hereford 600kg £1630 (271) P and G O’Rawe, Clough Hereford 520kg £1395 (268) W Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 540kg £1390 (257) H Armstrong, Coagh Abondance 560kg £1400 (250) and J Haveron, Deerfin Simmental 610kg £1150 (188).
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
W McMullan, Portaferry Charolais 390kg £1455 (373), Blonde d'Aquitaine 410kg £1490 (363), E and R Bell, Dundrod Limousin 370kg £1330 (359), W McMullan, Portaferry Charolais 340kg £1220 (358), Limousin 340kg £1180 (347), Charolais 390kg £1340 (343), 380kg £1300 (342), 400kg £1360 (340), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 450kg £1520 (337), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £1240 (335), 390kg £1305 (334), W McMullan, Portaferry Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg £1130 (332), Limousin 320kg £1060 (331), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 410kg £1355 (330) and W McMullan, Portaferry Blonde d'Aquitaine 380kg £1255 (330).
Over 501kg
E and R Bell, Dundrod Charolais 510kg £1660 (325), 520kg £1680 (323), R Kennedy, Crumlin Charolais 630kg £2000 (317), 600kg £1900 (316), Limousin 580kg £1820 (313), Charolais 640kg £1900 (296), 600kg £1770 (295), Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle Charolais 530kg £1550 (292), E and R Bell, Dundrod Shorthorn beef 510kg £1490 (292), W and I Brown, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 550kg £1580 (287), S J Anderson, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1465 (287), R Kennedy, Crumlin Limousin 630kg £1810 (287), E Crozier, Armagh Shorthorn beef 520kg £1490 (286), W and I Brown, Magherafelt Limousin 550kg £1575 (286) and G R Logan, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 510kg £1460 (286), 530kg £1510 (284).
Wednesday 13th November 2024: A smaller entry of 1880 Sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.
Fat lambs sold to 659p for 27 Texels 21kg at £138.50 offered by S McAllister, Glenarm and to a top per head of £161 for a 30kg Suffolk from Ivan Wallace, Doagh.
Store lambs sold to 697p for 15 Charollais 17.5kg £122 presented by J McCollum, Carnlough.
Fat ewes sold to £188.
Fat lambs (1662)
Top per kg
S McAllister, Glenarm 27 Texel 21kg £138.50 (659) A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 21kg £137 (652) A Hunter, Broughshane 26 Texel 20kg £130 (650) 1 Texel 20kg £130 (650) N and F Farquhar Ballymena 1 Texel 20kg £128 (640) H Brennan, Islandmagee 7 Charollais 21.5kg £137.50 (639) B Gaston, Ballymena 20 Texel 21.5kg £137 (637) C McAuley, Larne 10 Texel 21.5kg £137 (637) PJ McGuckian, 24 Suffolk 21kg £133.50 WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 4 Crossbred 21.5kg £136 (632) L and J Barron, Carrickfergus 5 Charollais 21.5kg £136 (632) S Caldwell, Portglenone 8 Texel 21.5kg £136 (632) R Gingles, Kilwaughter 13 Texel 22kg £138.50 (629) H Simms, Carrickfergus 8 Texel 22kg £138.50, G Fleck, Moorfields 6 Charollais 21kg £132 (628) and R Boyle, Larne 11 Texel 22kg £138 (627).
Store lambs
J McCollum, Carnlough 15 Charollais 17.5kg £122 (697) R Adams, Ballymena 1 Easycare 17.5kg £121, RG McRoberts, Larne 8 Texel 19.5kg £132.50 (679) L and J Barron, Carrickfergus 2 Charollais 18.5kg £125.50 (678) A Gardner, 7 Charollais 19kg £128.50 (676) A Dodds, 3 Crossbred 19kg £128 (637) J Gardner, 8 Texel 19.5kg £128.50 (659) and S Warwick, Ballyclare 11 Charollais 17.5kg £114 (651).
Top per head
I Wallace, Doagh 1 Suffolk 30kg £161, I Barr, Kells 6 Texel 28.5kg £160.50, J Montague, Ballymena 1 Suffolk 32.5kg £159, H Stewart, Ballyclare 23 Texel 28.5kg £159, A Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 42.5kg £158, M Moffett, 22 Charollais 27kg £155.50, T Jackson, Broughshane 3 Texel 27.5kg £155.50, A Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 27.5kg £155.50, M Moffett, Broughshane 3 Bel 25kg £155, S McNeilly, Ballyclare 1 Texel 35kg £155, G Martin, Broughshane 20 Texel 24.5kg £151, J Wilson, Broughshane 20 Texel 24.5kg £151, J Wilson, 10 Texel 25kg £150, J McAuley, Ballynure 24 Suffolk 27kg £150, T Adams, Rathkenny 9 Blackface 28.5kg £150, P McAllister, Ballymoney 6 Texel 27kg £149.50 and A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 1 Suffolk 27.5kg £149.50.
