Marts: Steady trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef cows selling to £2219

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thursday 7th November 2024: A smaller show of 232 cattle on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows sold to 274p for 810kg at £2219 and Holstein/Friesian cows to 175p for 630kg at £1102.

Beef heifers to 298p for 710kg at £2115 and beef bullocks to 300p for 650kg at £1950 and to a top per head of £2259.

Friesian bullocks to 245p for 660kg at £1617.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 810kg £2219 (274), R Nicholson, Monkstown Belgian Blue 760kg £2067 (272), B McAuley, Antrim Limousin 770kg £2079 (270), O Crawford, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 660kg £1775 (269), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 770kg £2063 (268), 720kg £1922 (267), A Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 860kg £2287 (266), O Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 720kg £1908 (265), J Hutchinson, Comber Belgian Blue 830kg £2191 (264), A Marks, Portglenone Charolais 640kg £1676 (262) and R McWilliams, Swatragh Charolais 800kg £2056 (257), 970kg £2473 (255).

Holstein/Friesian cows

B Gilmore 630kg £1102 (175), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 690kg £1138 (165), B McConnell, Doagh 700kg £1148 (164), R J McLean, Straid 620kg £1004 (162), G T and R J Smyth, Randalstown 630kg £976 (155), M Wilkin, Islandmagee 650kg £1007 (155), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 580kg £887 (153), S Booth, Ballymoney 720kg £1094 (152), B McConnell, Doagh 700kg £1036 (148), D Marcus, Glenarm 660kg £970 (147), A Gaston, Glarryford 620kg £911 (147), B Gilmore, Rasharkin 640kg £934 (146) and R Crawford, Glarryford 670kg £971 (145).

Beef heifers

R Armstrong, Lisburn Belgian Blue 710kg £2115 (298), A McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 630kg £1814 (288), 650kg £1865 (287), R Armstrong, Lisburn Belgian Blue 680kg £1917 (282), B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 590kg £1657 (281), A McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 560kg £1556 (278), R Boyle, Larne Charolais 620kg £1711 (276), B Dickey, Ballymena Charolais 610kg £1653 (271), R Boyle, Larne Charolais 660kg £1788 (271), R Armstrong, Lisburn Belgian Blue 660kg £1782 (270), A McMillan, Portglenone Charolais 580kg £1542 (266), R Boyle, Larne Charolais 600kg £1572 (262), R Woodside, Ballyclare Stabiliser 650kg £1625 (250) and J B Crawford, Aughafatten Stabiliser 500kg £1250 (250), 560kg £1400 (250).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

A McMillan, Portglenone Simmental 650kg £1950 (300) J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 640kg £1888 (295) N Collins, Abondance 790kg £2259 (286) Abondance 720kg £2059 (286) Simmental 720kg £2052 (285) C Simpson, Limousin 760kg £2158 (284) R Woodside, Ballyclare Stabiliser 670kg £1889 (282) C Kelly, Limousin 670kg £1862 (278) N Collins Simmental 790kg £2196 (278) C McFadden, Kells Charolais 790kg £2188 (277) C Simpson, Limousin 710kg £1959 (276) J McDevitt, Limousin 710kg £1952 (275) Charolais 680kg £1870 (275) J Mills, Ballynure Belgian Blue 800kg £2192 (274) JB Crawford, Stabiliser 640kg £1734 (271) and R Woodside, Ballyclare Stabiliser 580kg £1531 (264).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

N Collins, Aghadowey Abondance 790kg £2259, Simmental 790kg £2196, J Mills, Ballynure Belgian Blue 800kg £2192, C McFadden, Charolais 790kg £2188, C Simpson, Castledawson Limousin 760kg £2158, J Mills, Ballynure Abondance 810kg £2122, N Collins, Abondance 720kg £2059, Simmental 720kg £2052, C Simpson, Limousin 710kg £1959, J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 710kg £1952, A McMillan, Portglenone Simmental 650kg £1950, C McFadden, Kells Limousin 750kg £1905, R Woodside, Ballyclare Stabiliser 670kg £1889, J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 640kg £1888, Charolais 680kg £1870 and C Kelly, Magherafelt Limousin 670kg £1862.

Friesian bullocks

A McCullough, Broughshane 660kg £1617 (245) 650kg £1579 (243) G Rowney, Ballynure 660kg £1597 (242) 630kg £1455 (231) and A Gibson, Glenarm 640kg £1171 (183).

Friday 8th November 2024: Dairy cows - 61 lots in the dairy ring reached £2420 for a calved Friesian heifer from B McStravick, Gawleys Gate.

B McStravick, Lurgan Friesian £2420, J R McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £2300, D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £2200, N and J Coleman, Doagh Holstein £2080, G Forsythe, Cloughmills Holstein £2050 x2, R and S Simpson, Ballymena Holstein £2050, S Crawford, Randalstown Holstein £2000, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2000, J R McNeilly, Randalstown Holstein £1980, £1950, D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £1920, £1900 and B Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £1900.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

35 lots sold to £2080 for a Shorthorn with bull calf from A Warwick, Templepatrick.

Cows with calves at foot

A Warwick, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef and bull calf £2080, D Allen, Moneymore Limousin and heifer calf £1920, Belgian Blue and heifer calf £1820, Limousin and heifer calf £1820 and Limousin and heifer calf £1800.

In calf

R Millar, Gleno Saler £1780, T F Duncan, Crumlin Hereford £1750 x2, £1700 x2, Fleckvieh £1680 and R Millar, Gleno Saler £1650, £1580, £1500.

Calves

287 calves sold to £780 for a Belgian Blue bull calf, heifers to £630 for an Angus and Friesian bull calves to £380 for a partly reared calf.

Bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

D Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £780, £760, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £755 x3, S Stewart, Newtownabbey Hereford £720, D Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £700, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £655, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £640 x2, T Herbinson, Randalstown Belgian Blue £620, A Boyd, Ballyclare Hereford £610 and A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £600 x2.

Heifers

D Boyd, Straid Aberdeen Angus £630, R Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin £625, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £610, D Robinson, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £590, L Wilson, Doagh Belgian Blue £570 x3, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £545 x3, I Rea, Mallusk Shorthorn beef £545, A M Crawford, Ballynure Aberdeen Angus £520 and S Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £520.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

S Stewart, Newtownabbey £380, A M Crawford, Ballynure £360, W G Johnston, Ligoniel £335 x2, A Gibson, Glenarm £290 x5, W Moore, Comber £265 x5, A Gibson, Glenarm £255 and A McBurney, Cloughmills £210.

Weanlings

An entry of 340 weanlings in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a great trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bullocks sold to £1040 over for a Charolais 400kg at £1440 presented by J Newell, Ballymoney.

Heifers sold to £930 over for a Charolais 340kg at £1270 also offered by J Newell.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 250kg £1170 (468), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 190kg £870 (457) x2, S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 240kg £1070 (445), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 210kg £910 (433), D Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 220kg £950 (431), J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 210kg £900 (428), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 280kg £1190 (425), 270kg £1130 (418), Belgian Blue 260kg £1080 (415), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 270kg £1120 (414), E Sherrard, Ligoniel Charolais 220kg £890 (404), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 300kg £1210 (403), Charolais 300kg £1200 (400), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 270kg £1080 (400) and G Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 190kg £760 (400).

301 to 350kg

C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1240 (400), 330kg £1280 (387), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £1240 (375), S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £1210 (366), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg £1280 (365), 340kg £1220 (358), A and M Graham, Carnlough Charolais 350kg £1250 (357), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1100 (354), P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 340kg £1200 (352), S Taylor, Ligoniel Simmental 340kg £1200 (352) and J Newell, Ballymoney Aberdeen Angus 310kg £1080 (348), Charolais 330kg £1140 (345).

Over 351kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg £1340 (372), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 400kg £1440 (360), E Houston, Glarryford Charolais 360kg £1290 (358), A and M Graham, Carnlough Charolais 360kg £1260 (350), 370kg £1290 (348), T Magorrian, Downpatrick Limousin 370kg £1280 (346), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 460kg £1590 (345), T Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 390kg £1340 (343), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1300 (342), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 420kg £1430 (340), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 400kg £1360 (340), M Gingles, Kilwaughter Charolais 430kg £1460 (339), 370kg £1250 (337), S Wright, Carnlough Limousin 360kg £1200 (333), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 380kg £1260 (331) and J Boyd, Larne Saler 420kg £1380 (328).

Heifers

Up to 300kg

C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 280kg £1200 (428), E Sherrard, Ballyutoag Charolais 220kh £220 (413), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £990 (412), C Newell Charolais 270kg £1100 (407), J Newell Charolais 270kg £1090 (403), J McAuley, Ballyclare 160kg £640 (400), 210kg £840 (400), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 290kg £1130 (389), C Newell Charolais 290kg £1130 (389), J Newell Charolais 270kg £1030 (381), 260kg £980 (376), S Taylor, Belfast Charolais 290kg £1090 (375), C Newell Charolais 290kg £1090 (375), E Sherrard Charolais 240kg £900 (375), RG Mulholland, Hannahstown Charolais 240kg £900 (375) and J McAuley Charolais 220kg £820 (372).

301-350kg

J Newell Charolais 340kg £1270 (373), 350kg £1280 (365), 320kg £1150 (359), S Hill, Carrickfergus Limousin 330kg £1180 (357), J Newell Charolais 330kg £1180 (357), K MaGorrian, Downpatrick Limousin £1140 (356), J Newell, Charolais 330kg £1170 (354), 320kg £1130 (353), 340kg £1190 (350), 310kg £1060 (341), C Newell Charolais 310kg £1060 (341),S Taylor Charolais 310kg £1040 (335), J Newell Charolais 330kg £1100 (333), RJ McKendry, Antrim Charolais 340kg £1130 (332), A Murphy, Ballyclare Charolais 350kg £1140 (325) and C Newell Charolais 350kg £1030 (294).

Over 351kg

R Adams, Ballyclare Limousin 360kg £1170 (325), T.A Rodgers, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 360kg £1140 (316), RJ McKendry Charolais 390kg £1230 (315), 360kg £1130 (313), J McNeill, Moorfields Simmental 380kg £1190 (313), A Murphy Charolais 400kg £1220 (305), RJ McKendry Charolais 420kg £1250 (297), J Newell Charolais 430kg £1260 (293), P Kerr, Cloughmills Charolais 410kg £1190 (290), Belgian Blue 430kg £1240 (288), RJ McKendry Charolais 410kg £1170 (285), D McAuley Simmental 450kg £1280 (284), P Kerr Belgian Blue 440kg £1250 (284), 450kg £1250 (277), Flavour first, Donaghadee Charolais 480kg £1330 (277) and P Kerr Charolais 450kg £1240 (275).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Monday evening 11th November 2024: A smaller entry of sheep last night met a fantastic trade.

Breeders sold to £200, ewe lambs to £146 and stores to £140

Breeding sheep

Local farmer 1 Texel £200, C Patterson, Broughshane 2 Suffolk £180, K Robinson, Ballymena 5 Cheviot £162 and J O'Neill, Newtowncrommelin 11 Texel £145.

Ewe lambs

R Armstrong, Lisburn 6 Dutch Spotted £146, G Millar, Carrickfergus 4 Beltex £136, R Frazer, Rathfriland 10 Cheviot £133, W Wright, Carnlough 13 Texel £131, R Frazer, Rathfriland 10 Cheviot £131, A Smyth, Moorfields 3 Texel £130, D McAuley, Ballyclare 19 Texel £128, R Hodge, Larne 5 Dutch Spotted £128, G Millar, Carrickfergus 2 Bluefaced Leicester £126.50 and Dundarave Properties, Bushmills 8 Texel £125.

Store lambs

S White, Cloughmills 40 Texel £140, W and J R Dunn, Ballyclare 6 Crossbred £136, R J D Topping, Islandmagee 36 Texel £134.50, C Patterson, Broughshane 2 Texel £132, S McAllister, Glenarm 14 Texel £130.50, J Steele Jnr, Aghalee 26 Texel £128, H O'Neill, Glenarm 17 Beltex £127, G Wilson, Glenarm 4 Suffolk £127, R J Baird, Islandmagee 9 Charollais £125, W J McClintock, Broughshane 1 Texel £125, C Patterson, Broughshane 1 Texel £122, J McCafferty, Larne 8 Charollais £120, J Beattie, Ballyclare 17 Suffolk £120 and D McClintock, Moorfields 9 Texel £120.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 12th November 2024: An entry of 125 store cattle in Ballymena met a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £1370 over for a Charolais bullock at 630kg.

Heifers sold to £1050 over for a Aberdeen Angus heifer at 590kg.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

WA Weatherup, Comber Charolais 360kg £1180 (327) S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 370kg £1190 (321) Charolais 420kg £1340 (319) Charolais 500kg £1590 (318) Charolais 470kg £1470 (312) Limousin 430kg £1340 (311) Charolais 440kg £1360 (309) Charolais 470kg £1440 (306) Limousin 460kg £1400 (304) Charolais 450kg £1360 (302) WA Weatherup, Comber Abondance 430kg £1280 (297) S Robinson, Limousin 410kg £1220 (297) Limousin 450kg £1330 (295) Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle Charolais 480kg £1405 (292) WA Weatherup, Limousin 450kg £1310 (291) and AH Park, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £1275 (289).

Over 501kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

P and G O’Rawe, Clough Hereford 510kg £1460 (286) H Armstrong, Coagh Abondance 520kg £1485 (285) Abondance 550kg £1550 (281) Abondance 590kg £1640 (278) Abondance 550kg £1520 (276) P and G O’Rawe, Hereford 600kg £1630 (271) P and G O’Rawe, Clough Hereford 520kg £1395 (268) W Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin 540kg £1390 (257) H Armstrong, Coagh Abondance 560kg £1400 (250) and J Haveron, Deerfin Simmental 610kg £1150 (188).

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

W McMullan, Portaferry Charolais 390kg £1455 (373), Blonde d'Aquitaine 410kg £1490 (363), E and R Bell, Dundrod Limousin 370kg £1330 (359), W McMullan, Portaferry Charolais 340kg £1220 (358), Limousin 340kg £1180 (347), Charolais 390kg £1340 (343), 380kg £1300 (342), 400kg £1360 (340), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 450kg £1520 (337), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg £1240 (335), 390kg £1305 (334), W McMullan, Portaferry Blonde d'Aquitaine 340kg £1130 (332), Limousin 320kg £1060 (331), S Robinson, Crossgar Limousin 410kg £1355 (330) and W McMullan, Portaferry Blonde d'Aquitaine 380kg £1255 (330).

Over 501kg

E and R Bell, Dundrod Charolais 510kg £1660 (325), 520kg £1680 (323), R Kennedy, Crumlin Charolais 630kg £2000 (317), 600kg £1900 (316), Limousin 580kg £1820 (313), Charolais 640kg £1900 (296), 600kg £1770 (295), Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle Charolais 530kg £1550 (292), E and R Bell, Dundrod Shorthorn beef 510kg £1490 (292), W and I Brown, Magherafelt Belgian Blue 550kg £1580 (287), S J Anderson, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1465 (287), R Kennedy, Crumlin Limousin 630kg £1810 (287), E Crozier, Armagh Shorthorn beef 520kg £1490 (286), W and I Brown, Magherafelt Limousin 550kg £1575 (286) and G R Logan, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 510kg £1460 (286), 530kg £1510 (284).

Wednesday 13th November 2024: A smaller entry of 1880 Sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fat lambs sold to 659p for 27 Texels 21kg at £138.50 offered by S McAllister, Glenarm and to a top per head of £161 for a 30kg Suffolk from Ivan Wallace, Doagh.

Store lambs sold to 697p for 15 Charollais 17.5kg £122 presented by J McCollum, Carnlough.

Fat ewes sold to £188.

Fat lambs (1662)

Top per kg

S McAllister, Glenarm 27 Texel 21kg £138.50 (659) A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 2 Texel 21kg £137 (652) A Hunter, Broughshane 26 Texel 20kg £130 (650) 1 Texel 20kg £130 (650) N and F Farquhar Ballymena 1 Texel 20kg £128 (640) H Brennan, Islandmagee 7 Charollais 21.5kg £137.50 (639) B Gaston, Ballymena 20 Texel 21.5kg £137 (637) C McAuley, Larne 10 Texel 21.5kg £137 (637) PJ McGuckian, 24 Suffolk 21kg £133.50 WJ and D Wallace, Ballymena 4 Crossbred 21.5kg £136 (632) L and J Barron, Carrickfergus 5 Charollais 21.5kg £136 (632) S Caldwell, Portglenone 8 Texel 21.5kg £136 (632) R Gingles, Kilwaughter 13 Texel 22kg £138.50 (629) H Simms, Carrickfergus 8 Texel 22kg £138.50, G Fleck, Moorfields 6 Charollais 21kg £132 (628) and R Boyle, Larne 11 Texel 22kg £138 (627).

Store lambs

J McCollum, Carnlough 15 Charollais 17.5kg £122 (697) R Adams, Ballymena 1 Easycare 17.5kg £121, RG McRoberts, Larne 8 Texel 19.5kg £132.50 (679) L and J Barron, Carrickfergus 2 Charollais 18.5kg £125.50 (678) A Gardner, 7 Charollais 19kg £128.50 (676) A Dodds, 3 Crossbred 19kg £128 (637) J Gardner, 8 Texel 19.5kg £128.50 (659) and S Warwick, Ballyclare 11 Charollais 17.5kg £114 (651).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

I Wallace, Doagh 1 Suffolk 30kg £161, I Barr, Kells 6 Texel 28.5kg £160.50, J Montague, Ballymena 1 Suffolk 32.5kg £159, H Stewart, Ballyclare 23 Texel 28.5kg £159, A Gault, Newtownabbey 1 Texel 42.5kg £158, M Moffett, 22 Charollais 27kg £155.50, T Jackson, Broughshane 3 Texel 27.5kg £155.50, A Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 27.5kg £155.50, M Moffett, Broughshane 3 Bel 25kg £155, S McNeilly, Ballyclare 1 Texel 35kg £155, G Martin, Broughshane 20 Texel 24.5kg £151, J Wilson, Broughshane 20 Texel 24.5kg £151, J Wilson, 10 Texel 25kg £150, J McAuley, Ballynure 24 Suffolk 27kg £150, T Adams, Rathkenny 9 Blackface 28.5kg £150, P McAllister, Ballymoney 6 Texel 27kg £149.50 and A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 1 Suffolk 27.5kg £149.50.