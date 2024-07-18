Marts: Steady trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, bullocks selling to £1180 for a Charolais

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tuesday 16th July 2024: An entry of 130 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £1180 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1720 presented by Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Heifers sold to £1100 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1680 also offered by Sanda Hunter.

Bullocks

Ballymena Livestock Market

Up to 500kg

W H O'Mulvenna, Broughshane Limousin 470kg £1500 (319), Charolais 500kg £1500 (300), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 390kg £1150 (294), 320kg £910 (284), W McKee, Tobermore Charolais 460kg £1300 (282), 500kg £1410 (282), D J and R White, Broughshane Limousin 260kg £720 (276), 340kg £940 (276), R J Lyle, Larne Charolais 500kg £1370 (274), D J and R White, Broughshane Limousin 340kg £910 (267) and J Kissack, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1320 (264).

Over 501kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 540kg £1720 (318), W H O'Melvenna, Broughshane Limousin 510kg £1580 (309), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 580kg £1720 (296), W H O'Melvenna, Broughshane Charolais 540kg £1590 (294), R J Lyle, Larne Charolais 530kg £1540 (290), W McKee, Tobermore Charolais 520kg £1490 (286), R J Lyle, Larne Charolais 540kg £1510 (279), W H O'Melvenna, Broughshane Limousin 560kg £1560 (278), Charolais 550kg £1530 (278), R J Lyle, Larne Limousin 550kg £1510 (274), 520kg £1415 (272) and F Gourley, Templepatrick Her 530kg £1440 (271) x2.

Heifers

Up to 500kg

D Carlise, Templepatrick Limousin 460kg £1310 (284), Limousin 470kg £1310 (278), Charolais 380kg £1050 (276), D J and R White, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £880 (275), D Carlise, Templepatrick Charolais 450kg £1220 (271), Charolais 430kg £1160 (269), S Graham, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1280 (266), Aberdeen Angus 480kg £1280 (266), DJ and R White, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £880 (266), W McKee, Magherafelt Charolais 490kg £1300 (265), DJ and R White, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £900 (264), Charolais 360kg £920 (255), D Carlisle, Templepatrick Charolais 410kg £1045 (254) and D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £860 (252), Limousin 360kg £910 (252).

Over 501kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 580kg £1680 (289), J Wilson, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 510kg £1460 (286), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 510kg £1390 (272) and N Scullin, Toomebridge Simmental 660kg £1750 (265), Simmental 640kg £1620 (253).

2429 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 598p for a pen of 15 Texels 24.5kg at £146.50 presented by a local farmer and to a top per head of £161 for a heavy Texel from J Rowney, Ballynure.

Fat ewes sold to £210.

Fat lambs (1606)

Top per kg

Local farmer, 15 Texel 24.5kg £146.50 (598) J McFall, Broughshane 20 Texel 24kg £142.50 (593) R Workman, Kilwaughter 18 Texel 23.5kg £139.50 (593) M Denvir, Randalstown 2 Texel 26.5kg £156 (588) J Lowe, Coagh 11 Texel 21kg £123.50 (588) S Gault, Magheramorne 24 Charollais 24kg £140 (583) M McNeill, 35 Texel 23kg £134 (582), T Davidson, Glenwherry 21 Texel 24.5kg £142.50 (581), W.J Shaw, Cloughmills 4 Texel 25kg £145 (580), J Lowe, Cookstown 1 Texel 24kg £139 (579), A Ferguson, Cookstown 10 Texel 22kg £127 (577), S Wallace, Kilbride 3 Charollais 21.5kg £124 (576), J Murry, Larne 13 Texel 22.5kg £129 (573), T Robinson, Ballynure 3 Texel 21.5kg £123 (572), J McCabe, Crumlin 3 Texel 25kg £143 (572), J Walker, Randalstown 4 Texel 21kg £120 (571), G Hanna, Ballymoney 28 Tex23.5kg £134 (570), T McConnell, Parkgate 4 Charollais 23.5kg £134 (570), B Hughes, Clough 5 Texel 26.5kg £151 (569), N Hamill 11 Texel 22.5kg £128 (568), E Farquhar, Moorfields 26 Texel 22.5kg £128 (568), N Scullion, Toome 6 Texel 22kg £125 (568), S Hall 2 Texel 25kg £142 (568), 3 Texel 25kg £142 (568) and J Magee, Larne 15 Texel 24kg £136 (566).

Top per head

J Rowney, Ballynure 1 Texel 30.5kg £161, M Henderson- Neill, Ballymoney 1 Texel 28.5 £160, M Denvir, Randalstown 2 Texel 26.5kg £156, B Hughes, Clough 5 Texel 26.5kg £151, J Howie, Ballyclare 2 Texel 27kg £150, M Denvir, Randalstown 1 Charollais 28kg £150, S Wallace, Kilbride 1 Charollais 27kg £147, local farmer 15 Texel 24.5kg £146.50, W.J Shaw 4 Texel 25kg £145, G Hayes, Lisburn 22 Texel 27.5kg £145, J McCabe, Crumlin 3 Texel 25kg £143, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 4 Crossbred 30kg £143, T Davidson, Glenwherry 21 Texel 24.5kg £142.50, J McFall, Broughshane 20 Texel 24kg £142.50, S Hall, Larne 2 Texel 25kg £142, 3 Texel 25kg £142, J and L Hamilton, Ahoghill 1 Suffolk 28kg £140, S Ingram, Islandmagee 7 Spotted Dutch 25kg £140, S Gault, Magheramorne 24 Charollais 24kg £140, R Workman, Kilwaughter 23.5kg £139.50, J Lowe, Cookstown 1 Texel 24kg £139, S Bonnar 3 Texel 25.5kg £139, J Magee 15 Texel 24kg £136, B Watt, Ballymena 2 Texel 24kg £136, I Gibson, Broughshane 3 Crossbred 25kg £136.

Fat ewes (823)

First quality

Suffolk - £140-£200

Texel - £150-£210

Crossbred - £120-£170

Blackface - £80-£118