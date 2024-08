Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 1950 sheep in Markethill on Monday 12th August sold in a steady trade for all classes.

Heavy lambs sold from 540-573p/k for 20 lambs (24k) at £137.50 for a Hamiltonsbawn farmer, followed by 563p/k for 24k at £135 from a Keady producer.

Good quality midweights sold from 550-611p/k for 13 lambs, 22k at £134.50 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by 599p/k for 23 lambs (21.3k) at £127.50 from a Newry producer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Store trade was very firm with good quality light stores from 600 – 726p/k for 9.5k at £69, followed by 677p/k for 10.2k at £69, followed by 650p/k for 12k at £78 each.

Farming Life livestock markets

Stronger stores to 577p/k for 17.5k at £101 followed by 573p/k for 17.8k at £102.

Main demand from 530 – 570p/k.

220 ewes sold to £186 with good quality ewes from £130 to £180 each.

In the breeding ring rams sold to a top of £580 for a Charollais/Texel cross shearling, followed by £480 for Beltex/Charollais shearling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suffolks sold to £400 for a full mouth, several more sold from £200 to £380.

Breeding hoggets sold to a top of £260, £255 and £250. Main demand from £180 - £235 each.

Heavy lambs

Hamiltonsbawn producer 24k £137.50 573p/k: Hilltown producer 24k £137.50 573p/k: Keady producer 24k £135 563p/k: Dromore producer 25k £139.50 558p/k: Markethill producer 24.3k £134 551p/k: Rathfriland producer 24.7k £136 551p/k: Loughgall producer 24.4k £134 549p/k: Belleeks producer 24.5k £134 547p/k and Crossmaglen producer 25.2k £136.50 542p/k.

Midweight lambs

Dungannon producer 22k £134.50 611p/k: Newry producer 21.3k £127.50 599p/k: Cullyhanna producer 23.2k £137 591p/k: Moy producer 20.6k £121 587p/k: Portadown producer 23.3k £136.50 586p/k: Middletown producer 22k £127 577p/k: Forkhill producer 22.7k £130.50 575p/k: Tynan producer 22.5k £129 573p/k and Dungannon producer 22.2k £127 572p/k.

Light store lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dromore producer 9.5k £69 726p/k: Lislea producer 10.2k £69 677p/k: Mullaghbawn producer 12k £78 650p/k: Dromore producer 12.5k £80 640p/k: Dromore producer 13.5k £86 637p/k: Dungannon producer 15.5k £98 632p/k: Keady producer 10.5k £66 629p/k: Ballygawley producer 14.8k £93 628p/k and Markethill producer 13.5k £84 622p/k.

Strong store lambs

Dungannon producer 17.5k £101 577p/k: Newry producer 17.8k £102 573p/k: Dungannon producer 19.2k £110 573p/k: Rostrevor producer 17.6k £100 568p/k: Newry producer 17.2k £97.50 567p/k: Omagh producer 17.2k £97.50 567p/k: Newry producer 17.4k £98 563p/k and Dromore producer 18k £100 556p/k.