Marts: Steers selling to a height of £1850 for a 675kg Limousin at Dungannon Mart

A good entry of stock saw steers sell to a height of £1850 for a 675kg Limousin (274.00).

While heifers sold to £1670 for a 630kg Charolais (265.00).

Meanwhile fat cows sold to £1890 760kg Simmental (249.00).

Dropped calves sold to a height of £465 Hereford bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £380 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows sold to £1360 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with an Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanling sold to £1340 480kg Limousin bull (280.00).

While weanlings heifers sold to £1030 for a 415kg Aberdeen Angus (248.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1850 for a 675kg Limousin (274.00) presented by S Brannigan; M Donaghy £1400 495kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £1400 525kg Aberdeen Angus (267.00), £1390 545kg Shorthorn beef (255.00), £1320 475kg Aberdeen Angus (278.00); A Bigger £1380 550kg Friesian (251.00); T Nelson £1300 490kg Limousin (265.00); W Ogilby £1160 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (252.00) and H McAdam £1030 405kg Shorthorn (254.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices sold to a height of £1670 for a 630kg Charolais (265.00) presented by S O’Hagan, £1580 585kg Charolais (270.00), £1560 570kg Charolais (274.00); S Brannigan £1580 590kg Limousin (268.00); K Brannigan £1500 500kg Charolais (300.00), £1480 535kg Aberdeen Angus (277.00), £1460 495kg Charolais (295.00), £1390 535kg Charolais (260.00), £1320 465kg Charolais (284.00), £1310 460kg Charolais (285.00), £1270 485kg Charolais (262.00), £1260 450kg Limousin (280.00), £1220 450kg Charolais (271.00), £1080 410kg Charolais (263.00); E Dallas £1410 560kg Fleckvieh (252.00); M Moore £1390 555kg Charolais (251.00), £1360 495kg Limousin (274.00), £1340 515kg Limousin (260.00); K Barnes £1370 530kg Belgian Blue (259.00), £1310 455kg Charolais (288.00); D Bell £1250 415kg Limousin (301.00), £1220 415kg Limousin (294.00); N Burrows £1150 455kg Limousin (253.00); E Burns £1040 355kg Limousin (293.00); R Donnelly £950 370kg Limousin (257.00) and A Donaghy £950 380kg Limousin (250.00).

Fat cows sold to £1890 for a 760kg Simmental (249.00) presented by G Newell; M Burrows £1150 480kg Limousin (240.00), £880 565kg Stabiliser (156.00); W Ogilby £1110 505kg Limousin (220.00) and J Stewart £720 440kg Friesian (164.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £465 for a Hereford bull presented by J McReynolds, £455 Belgian Blue bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; H Irwin £405 Aberdeen Angus bull, £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, £275 Charolais bull; E McVeigh £370 Aberdeen Angus bull, 3330 Shorthorn bull; E Fox £355 Belgian Blue bull, £325 Belgian Blue bull, £260 Hereford bull; E Speers £340 Simmental bull; F Liggett £325 Belgian Blue bull, £255 Aberdeen Angus bull; A McGovern £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £310 Aberdeen Angus bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Ewing £295 Limousin bull; J Fields £290 Simmental bull; P Mullin £290 Limousin bull and B O’Neill £260 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £380 Aberdeen Angus presented by M Burrows, £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J McReynolds £380 Belgian Blue heifer, £315 Limousin heifer; E Speers £360 Simmental heifer; J Ewing £355 Limousin heifer; J Fields £350 Simmental heifer; H Irwin £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R McSkimmons £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 x 2 Shorthorn beef heifers; a Sixmilecross producer £345 x 2 Hereford heifers; P Mullin £335 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E Fox £300 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; F Liggett £295 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Ewing £290 Limousin heifer and R Crawford £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer;

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1360 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with a Charolais heifer calf at foot presented by G Ferguson, £1220 Simmental cow and Simmental bull calf, £1200 Speckled Park cow with a Charolais heifer calf.

Weanlings

Weanlings prices continue to hold firm to peak at £1340 for a 480kg Limousin male (280.00) presented by D Conroy; J Sinnamon £1160 345kg Limousin (333.00); T Corey £1150 365kg Limousin (314.00), £1100 350kg Limousin (313.00); P Litter £1100 380kg Limousin (288.00), £1090 370kg Limousin (292.00), £1000 345kg Limousin (290.00); J Toland £990 320kg Fleckvieh (306.00), £980 320kg Charolais (303.00); H McGuigan £900 315kg Limousin (284.00), £880 285kg Limousin (307.00), £840 270kg Limousin (310.00) and E Murdock £740 240kg Charolais (307.00), £720 230kg Charolais (313.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1030 for a 415kg Aberdeen Angus (248.00) presented by J Hackett £890 350kg Aberdeen Angus (252.00) and N Burrows £870 260kg Charolais (331.00), £870 315kg Charolais (275.00), £790 280kg Charolais (279.00), £730 255kg Charolais (288.00).

Fat lamb prices reached a height of £149 for a pen of 27kg lambs presented by J Armstrong, £109 18kg; M Kirkland £145 22.5kg and D McClements £138 22.5kg.