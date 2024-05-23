Marts: Steers selling to a peak of £1860 at Dungannon Mart, fat cows to £1250

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A good entry of stock forward saw steers peak at £1860 for a 740kg Charolais (251.00).

While heifers sold to £1870 for a 705kg Charolais (265.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1250 570kg Limousin (220.00).

Dropped calves topped at £470 for Belgian Blue bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £370 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings sold to £1600 for a 595kg Limousin male (270.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1130 for a 390kg Charolais (290.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain steady with heavy sorts selling to £1860 for a 740kg Charolais (251.00) presented by C and S Hutchinson; T Robinson £1630 525kg Charolais (311.00); P Taylor £1600 605kg Charolais (265.00), £1460 500kg Simmental (292.00), £1340 465kg Simmental (288.00); O Traynor £1560 595kg Limousin (262.00), £1500 575kg Limousin (261.00), £1470 535kg Limousin (275.00), £1450 535kg Limousin (271.00), £1420 490kg Limousin (290.00); R Kelly £1500 505kg Limousin (297.00); G O’Neill £1470 520kg Limousin (283.00), £1440 495kg Limousin (291.00); Riverview Farms £1450 460kg Charolais (315.00), £1400 415kg Charolais (337.00), £1360 445kg Stabiliser (306.00), £1330 380kg Charolais (350.00), £1270 430kg Charolais (295.00), £1270 400kg Charolais (318.00), £1150 350kg Charolais (329.00), £1140 395kg Limousin (289.00) and S McAtasney £1340 440kg Simmental (305.00), £1180 410kg Belgian Blue (288.00), £1090 370kg Hereford (295.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £1870 705kg Charolais (265.00) presented by R Black; A Neale £1730 570kg Limousin (304.00), £1690 600kg Limousin (282.00), £1660 550kg Limousin (302.00), £1460 520kg Limousin (281.00), £1450 510kg Limousin (284.00), £1440 520kg Limousin (277.00); W Harkness £1690 605kg Simmental (280.00), £1450 530kg Simmental (274.00); G Rafferty £1660 540kg Limousin (307.00), £1590 530kg Limousin (300.00), £1580 570kg Limousin (277.00), £1580 525kg Limousin (301.00), £1500 545kg Limousin (275.00), £1470 510kg Limousin (288.00) and A McGurk £1480 555kg Charolais (268.00).

Fat cows sold to £1250 for a 570kg Limousin (220.00) presented by P McCallan, £1120 495kg Limousin (226.00), £890 600kg Fleckvieh (148.00); A and E Ferguson £1170 505kg Charolais (232.00) and P Barker £905 625kg Hereford (145.00).

Dropped calves

A great entry of calves saw bull calves sell to £395 for a six week old Aberdeen Angus bull presented by W Sloan; V Rafferty £395 Charolais bull; R Liggett £390 Aberdeen Angus bull, £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £265 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Ballygawley farmer £390 Belgian Blue bull; P Teague £335 Hereford bull; K Watters £325 Charolais bull; D Robinson £315 Hereford bull, £260 Belgian Blue bull; D Stewart £310 Charolais bull; J Fields £290 Simmental bull, £275 Simmental bull; B O’Neill £290 Belgian Blue bull; W Smith £280 Hereford bull and B O’Neill £280 x 3 Hereford bulls, £255 Hereford bull; B Hughes £270 Belgian Blue bull.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £370 Belgian Blue presented by P Teague, £325 x 2 Hereford heifers; O Owens £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Ballygawley producer £300 x 2 Hereford heifers; R Liggett £290 X 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; D Robinson £285 Hereford heifer; J Fox £270 Belgian Blue heifer; G Liggett £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer and B O’Neill £240 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings

A quality entry of weanlings was met with a superb trade with male calves selling to £1600 for a 595kg Limousin (270.00) presented by M McCooey, £1580 595kg Limousin (266.00),, £1550 525kg Limousin (294.00), £1480 520kg Limousin (284.00), £1390 470kg Limousin (296.00), £1390 490kg Limousin (283.00); M Dougan £1500 550kg Aberdeen Angus (272.00), £1050 335kg Aberdeen Angus (312.00); P Hughes £1480 490kg Charolais (301.00), £1450 470kg Simmental (307.00), £1320 440kg Simmental (301.00), £1300 395kg Charolais (330.00), £1250 385kg Charolais (324.00), £1220 380kg Charolais (322.00), £1210 390kg Simmental (311.00); C Irwin £1430 475kg Limousin (301.00), £1380 465kg Belgian Blue (297.00), £1300 420kg Limousin (309.00), £1180 410kg Simmental (288.00), £1150 420kg Aberdeen Angus (274.00); D Kelly £1230 405kg Charolais (304.00), £1140 375kg Limousin (304.00), £960 315kg Charolais (306.00), £940 320kg Charolais (295.00), £910 295kg Charolais (309.00); B Elliott £1130 380kg Charolais (295.00), £970 305kg Charolais (318.00); G McKee £1120 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (290.00), £1090 370kg Limousin (295.00), £960 315kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (302.00); P McCallan £1040 305kg Charolais (341.00), £1040 350kg Simmental (296.00), £980 325kg Simmental (302.00), £970 285kg Charolais (338.00), £960 300kg Simmental (317.00), £890 285kg Simmental (310.00), £850 245kg Simmental (344.00), £810 210kg Simmental (386.00), £770 215kg Simmental (360.00); Newpark Farms £850 260kg Charolais (325.00), £810 245kg Simmental (330.00), £750 200kg Limousin (368.00), £750 180kg Charolais (417.00) and W Conn £770 260kg Hereford (293.00); V Anderson £570 195kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1130 390kg Charolais (290.00) presented by S McCrory, £980 310kg Charolais (316.00), £890 265kg Limousin (335.00), £870 235kg Limousin (372.00), £710 220kg Limousin (323.00), £680 210kg Limousin (325.00); J Cranston £1100 375kg Charolais (295.00), £1070 315kg Charolais (335.00), £960 315kg Charolais (303.00), £900 305kg Saler (293.00), £880 300kg Saler (294.00), £820 250kg Saler (325.00), £800 275kg Saler (292.00), £800 245kg Saler (325.00), £780 265kg Saler (294.00), £750 245kg Saler (307.00), £680 230kg Saler (297.00); P McCallan £900 300kg Simmental (302.00), £880 250kg Charolais (348.00), £810 225kg Simmental (357.00), £660 180kg Simmental (369.00); S McCrory £830 260kg Limousin (318.00); W Conn £740 260kg Limousin (284.00) and H Dolan £740 270kg Stabiliser (270.00).

Sheep prices remain steady to peak at £167.50 for a pen of 22kg lambs presented by W Jardin; E Marshall £167.52 25kg and S Gervis £166 21kg.

Fat ewes sold to £118 presented by W Jardin, £96; D O’Neill £96, £92 and S McDonald £92.