Marts: Steers selling to a top price of £1,680 at Armoy Mart
Heifers sold to £1,450 for a 580kgs Belgian Blue.
Fat cows and bulls sold to £1,900 for an 840kgs Aubrac bull.
Leading prices
Steers
F McCaughan, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs £1,390, 630kgs £1,520, 520kgs £1,320, 560kgs £1,380. D Smyth, Dunloy, Simmental, 550kgs £1,520, 540kgs £1,510, 510kgs £1,350. John McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais, 390kgs £1,270, 370kgs £1,210, 330kgs £1,060, 340kgs £1,030. A and D Jamieson, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £1,520, 650kgs £1,530. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 560kgs £1,500, 540kgs £1,470, 540kgs £1,480. N Acheson, Armoy, Friesian Bulls, 690kgs £1,570, 600kgs £1,390, 740kgs £1,680, 540kgs £1,210. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs £1,280. Sam Dobbin, Ballycastle, Limousin, 580kgs £1,570, 590kgs £1,470. Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, Friesian, 440kgs £980, 380kgs £860, 350kgs £850. Pat McAuley, Armoy, Charolais, 320kgs £970, 330kgs £940. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,340, 510kgs £1,210. John McNeill, Cushendun, Shorthorn, 380kgs £1,110, 370kgs £1,020, 350kgs £990. Edward Kelly, Randalstown, Friesian, 400kgs £1,020. Pat McAuley, Armoy, Charolais, 320kgs £1,050.
Heifers
John McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais, 360kgs £1,100. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,440, 550kgs £1,380. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 540kgs £1,340. D Smyth, Dunloy, Charolais, 380kgs, £1030, 400kgs £1,110, 450kgs £1,080. Robert Montgomery, Dervock, Limousin, 580kgs £1,450, 470kgs £1,190, 490kgs £1,320, 520kgs £1,380, 520kgs £1,290, 470kgs £1,180, 470kgs £1,160, 460kgs £1,130, 460kgs £1,130. William McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 290kgs £900. J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Stabiliser, 480kgs £1,080. J and R Hanna, Loughguile, Friesian, 560kgs £1,230. John Stewart, Cloughmills, Stabiliser, 490kgs £1,250, 450kgs £1,170, 500kgs £1,390. A and D Jamison, Ballintoy, 400kgs £1,050. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs £1,210.
Fat cows/bulls
M Steele, Glenarm, Limousin bull, 900kgs £1,1880. John Sinclair, Bushmills, Aubrac, 840kgs £1,900. David Hayes, Cloughmills, Shorthorn, 730kgs £1,430. Christy McHenry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 560kgs £1,370, 460kgs £1,090. Dermot Hughes, Clough, Friesian, 670kgs £1,210. D O’Boyle, Glenariffe, Limousin, 490kgs £700. John McNeill, Cushendun, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 610kgs £890. NH Acheson, Armoy, Friesian, Bulls, 570kgs £1,250, 540kgs £1,140.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
