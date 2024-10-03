Marts: Steers selling to a top price of £1930 for a 650kg Limousin at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A similar entry of stock saw steers sell to £1930 for a 650kg Limousin (297.00).

While heifers sold to £1845 for a 655kg Limousin (282.00).

Fat cows sold to £1390 for a 815kg Aberdeen Angus (171.00).

Dropped calves sold to £575 Belgian Blue bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £375 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanling sold to £1570 for a 450kg Charolais steer (350.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1500 for a 445kg Charolais (336.00).

Steers

Steer prices sold to £1930 for a 650kg Limousin (297.00) presented by J McMullan, £1890 685kg Aubrac (276.00); S McCluskey £1920 670kg Limousin (287.00), £1840 655kg Simmental (281.00), £1780 610kg Simmental (292.00), £1730 595kg Limousin (291.00); E and S Boland £1880 660kg Simmental (285.00), £1870 650kg Limousin (288.00), £1840 665kg Charolais (277.00); T Brown £1850 650kg Hereford (285.00), £1780 570kg Limousin (312.00), £1710 595kg Charolais (287.00); H Smith £1750 625kg Belgian Blue (280.00), £1680 595kg Belgian Blue (282.00); N McCaul £1680 565kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (297.00); P Hadden £1670 605kg Charolais (276.00), £1660 600kg Charolais (277.00), £1460 530kg Charolais (276.00), £1350 470kg Charolais (287.00), £1330 450kg Charolais (296.00); W Greer £1670 600kg Limousin (278.00); B McVeigh £1660 600kg Belgian Blue (277.00); S McCann £1640 575kg Charolais (285.00); R Wray £1480 485kg Limousin (305.00), £1380 495kg Limousin (279.00), £1380 500kg Limousin (276.00) and E Hetherington £1350 475kg Charolais (284.00).

Heifers

Heifers cleared to a height of £1845 for a 655kg Limousin (282.00) presented by A Cush; S McCann £1840 585kg Charolais (315.00); G and M Daly £1820 590kg Charolais (309.00), £1780 640kg Charolais (278.00), £1600 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (291.00); R Murphy £1790 590kg Charolais (303.00), £1600 565kg Charolais (283.00); E McCann £1770 580kg Charolais (305.00), £1740 595kg Charolais (292.00), £1700 575kg Charolais (296.00); R Stockdale £1730 595kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (291.00), £1710 550kg Limousin (311.00), £1530 495kg Belgian Blue (309.00), £1520 465kg Charolais (327.00); K McGahan £1590 520kg Charolais (306.00), £1360 440kg Charolais (309.00), £1340 425kg Charolais (315.00); P Curran £1410 460kg Limousin (307.00); J Ruddock £1350 475kg Simmental (284.00); S Molloy £1270 430kg Charolais (295.00) and K King £1220 435kg Limousin (281.00), £1210 410kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (295.00).

Fat cows sold to £1390 for a 815kg Aberdeen Angus (171.00) presented by P McCann, £1310 715kg Aberdeen Angus (183.00); S Donaghy £1150 750kg Friesian (153.00), £850 685kg Friesian (124.00) and E McVeigh £710 590kg Friesian (120.00);

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold briskly to peak at £575 Belgian Blue bull presented by C Elkin, £560 Belgian Blue bull, £560 Belgian Blue bull, £375 Aberdeen Angus bull, £340 Belgian Blue bull; P Kelly £510 Charolais bull; D Montague £510 Belgian Blue bull, £420 Belgian Blue bull; M Stephens £460 Aberdeen Angus bull, £425 Aberdeen Angus bull, £420 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Stewart £390 Belgian Blue bull, £360 Belgian Blue bull; D Gallagher £380 Charolais bull, £320 Charolais bull; D Robinson £365 Belgian Blue bull, £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, £290 Danish Red bull and W and H Gourley £330 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £110.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £375 Belgian Blue heifer presented by C Elkin, £280 Belgian Blue heifer; D Gallagher £355 Charolais heifer, £330 Charolais heifer; S Montgomery £310 Charolais heifer; J Stewart £305 Belgian Blue heifer; D Montague £300 x 3 Belgian Blue heifers and S McCaffrey £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a height of £1570 for a 450kg Charolais male (350.00) presented by D Litter, £1520 470kg Charolais (323.00), £1460 430kg Charolais (340.00), £1440 405kg Charolais (356.00), £1430 365kg Charolais (389.00), £1410 380kg Charolais (368.00), £1290 360kg Belgian Blue (358.00), £1170 360kg Charolais (325.00); PJ Devlin £1530 490kg Limousin (312.00), £1320 345kg Charolais (380.00); K Fox £1370 400kg Belgian Blue (342.00); S Fox £1200 355kg Limousin (338.00), £1010 315kg Limousin (320.00); N Dickson £1160 320kg Charolais (363.00), £1060 260kg Charolais (406.00), £1000 260kg Charolais (286.00); P Kelly £1130 335kg Charolais (337.00); N Berry £1000 x 2 300kg Hereford (335.00), £960 285kg Hereford (335.00); N Dickson £980 275kg Charolais (355.00) and C Lynch £890 280kg Belgian Blue (317.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1500 for a 445kg Charolais (336.00) presented by D Litter, £1410 425kg Charolais (331.00), £1300 400kg Charolais (326.00), £1170 375kg Charolais (313.00); E Murdock £1190 385kg Charolais (308.00), £1130 415kg Charolais (272.00), £1020 330kg Charolais (307.00) and T Irwin £810 300kg Belgian Blue (271.00), £790 290kg Belgian Blue (270.00), £770 285kg Belgian Blue (268.00), £730 x 2 260kg Belgian Blue (279.00).

A similar entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £127 for a pen of 24kg.

Lambs presented by N McCaul; R Blair £127 23kg, £126 23kg; J Martin £120 23kg, £117 22kg and W Neill £109 21kg.

Fat ewes cleared to £125 presented by N McCaul; G Ferguson £98, £92 and D Quinn £86, £82; D Wylie £80.

Store lambs sold to £113 19kg presented by D Wylie; W Fleming £100 17kg; E Hetherington £100 20kg; I Reilly £99 17.5kg and J Frazer £89 18kg.

Breeding stock sold to £195 for a pen of hoggets presented by J Brimage.