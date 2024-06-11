Marts: Steers selling to a top price of £1,980 paid for an 800kgs Shorthorn at Armoy Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heifers sold to £1,500 for a 590kgs Limousin from SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside.
Leading prices
Steers
Pat McAuley, Aughafatten, Shorthorn, 800kgs £1,980. William Jamison, Armoy, Belgian Blue, 720kgs 31,920, 650kgs £1,730. Steven Hunter, Dervock, Charolais, 580kgs £1,590, 650kgs £1,590. Sam Stuart, Larne, Limousin, 490kgs £1,350, 470kgs £1,460, 400kgs £1,230, 415kgs £1,220. Francis McKinney, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 380kgs £1,080. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,580, 590kgs £1,460. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Friesian, 520kgs £1,110, 600kgs £1,340, 520kgs £1,120, 570kgs £1,190. David Murphy, Cushendall, Fleckvieh, 440kgs £1,070. Jas Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 380kgs £1,030. Adam Campbell, Finvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 450kgs £1,110. Patrick McCormick, Ballymena, Simmental, 380kgs £1,100, 410kgs £1,250, 350kgs £1,120. Sam Stuart, Larne, Belgian Blue, 430kgs £1,120, 490kgs £1,260. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, Charolais, 480kgs £1,270. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,210, 400kgs £1,100, 390kgs £1,030, 440kgs £1,090. Wilson Brothers, Armoy, Belgian Blue, 390kgs £1,070, 420kgs £1,050, 430kgs £1,000. Francis McKinney, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 300kgs £720, 340kgs £800. Alastair Coyles, Dervock, Parthenais, 410kgs £990, 470kgs £1,190.
Heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 590kgs £1,500. Sam Stuart, Larne, Limousin, 470kgs £1,350, 470kgs £1,330, 410kgs £1,190, 440kgs £1,180. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 640kgs £1,430. David Murphy, Cushendall, Belgian Blue, 420kgs £1,180, 400kgs £1,100. John Christie and Son, Ballintoy, Limousin, 590kgs £1,460, 440kgs £1,170. C Marron, Portglenone, Limousin, 590kgs £1,420, 550kgs £1,240, 535kgs £1,270. R Matthews, Bushmills, Charolais, 480kgs £1,310, 500kgs £1,310. Paddy McAuley, Aughafatten, Shorthorn, 600kgs £1,400. Wilson Brothers, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,060, 410kgs £1,010, 470kgs £1,160, 420kgs £1,110, 415kgs £1,040. Jas Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 410kgs £950, 360kgs £870, 450kgs £1,060, 390kgs £920, 350kgs £880.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.