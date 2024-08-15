Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A good entry of stock saw a steady trade in all rings with steers selling to £1885 for a 635kg Limousin (297.00).

While heifers sold to £1620 530kg Limousin (306.00).

Fat cows £790 705kg Friesian (112.00); Dropped Calves cleared to £400 Belgian Blue bull and heifer calves to £370 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1660 for a Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Dungannon Mart

Weanlings sold to £1610 for 570kg Limousin bull (281.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1230 455kg Limousin (269.00).

Steers

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1885 for a 635kg Limousin (297.00) presented by A Cush; J Armstrong £1870 660kg Limousin (283.00); P Doran £1830 675kg Simmental (271.00); E Donaghy £1780 640kg Limousin (278.00); WJ Parks £1690 580kg Limousin (291.00), £1680 605kg Limousin (278.00), £1580 585kg Limousin (270.00), £1560 560kg Limousin (279.00), £1500 570kg Limousin (263.00), £1480 530kg Limousin (279.00), £1470 560kg Charolais (263.00), £1420 515kg Charolais (276.00), £1380 530kg Charolais (260.00); E Marshall £1520 545kg Parthenais (279.00); I Robinson £1350 465kg Charolais (290.00), £1250 450kg Charolais (278.00), £1210 465kg Charolais (260.00), £1090 390kg Limousin (280.00) and B McCann £1280 440kg Charolais (291.00), £1260 410kg Limousin (307.00), £1090 400kg Simmental (273.00), £1010 380kg Aberdeen Angus (266.00).

Heifers

Heifer prices soared to £1620 for a 530kg Limousin (306.00) presented by E Marshall; M Campton £1600 535kg Charolais (299.00), £1240 445kg Charolais (279.00); H Rainey £1570 540kg Limousin (291.00); P D N Farms £1550 570kg Limousin (272.00), £1540 555kg Limousin (278.00), £1440 510kg Limousin (282.00), £1340 495kg Charolais (271.00), £1290 485kg Limousin (266.00); S Somerville £1420 480kg Charolais (296.00); P McGarrity £1410 470kg Charolais (300.00), £1330 460kg Charolais (289.00), £1190 370kg Charolais (322.00), £1150 415kg Charolais (277.00), £1120 380kg Charolais (295.00), £1120 385kg (291.00), £1120 415kg Charolais (270.00), £1095 415kg Limousin (264.00); A Hobson £1360 505kg Belgian Blue (270.00); N Turner £1330 510kg Limousin (261.00); A Bowden £1250 420kg Limousin (298.00), £1210 430kg Limousin (281.00), £1210 455kg Limousin (266.00) and W McCavish £1090 405kg Limousin (269.00).

Fat cows sold to £790 for a 705kg Friesian (112.00) presented by C Warnock, £780 605kg Montbeliarde (129.00), £710 545kg Friesian (130.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £400 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by I Agnew, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Marshall £400 Aberdeen Angus bull; G Sneddon £385 Belgian Blue bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £245 Shorthorn beef bull; a Sixemilecross farmer £375 Belgian Blue bull; C Coote £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, £325 Aberdeen Angus bull and T Watson £245 Hereford bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £35 to £220 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves topped at £370 Belgian Blue heifer presented by A Nelson, £280 Hereford heifer; a Sixemilecross farmer £330 Hereford heifer, £325 Aberdeen Angus heifer; T Watson £325 Hereford heifer, £280 Hereford heifer; C Coote £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £275 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer and G Sneddon £300 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1660 for Charolais cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by J Donnelly and J Rice £1340 Hereford cow with a Hereford heifer calf, £1300 Hereford cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf, £1280 Hereford cow with a Hereford heifer calf.

Weanlings

A larger entry of weanling saw prices peak at £1610 for a 570kg Limousin bull (282.00) presented by D Henry, £1370 455kg Charolais (299.00), £1310 455kg Limousin (288.00); G O’Neill £1340 385kg Limousin (350.00), £1300 395kg Charolais (327.00), £1250 410kg Limousin (305.00); H Dolan £1050 375kg ST (280.00); G Hill £990 x 3 250kg Hereford (396.00); N Turner £940 335kg Charolais (278.00); S McGovern £890 290kg Charolais (305.00), £830 240kg Charolais (343.00); J Donnelly £880 260kg Charolais (335.00) and S McNally £870 260kg Limousin (332.00);

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1230 455kg Limousin (270.00) presented by P Litter, £1120 410kg Limousin (273.00), £1090 415kg Limousin (261.00), £1090 410kg Limousin (265.00); A Nelson £1080 400kg Belgian Blue (268.00) and R Lester £1040 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (280.00).

A great entry of sheep saw fat lambs sell to a height of £135 for a pen of 25.5kg lambs presented by D Newell, £130 23kg; P Goodwin £134 24.5kg; D Hill £132 28kg; W Gilmore £128 23kg; I Duff £126 23.5kg; D McClements £121 22kg; J Martin £116 21kg and D Hill £113 21kg.

Fat ewes sold to £121 presented by D Hall, £90; W Gilmore £121; Store Lambs sold to £104 20kg presented by N Moore, £75 16kg; C Richardson £101 18kg; A Nelson £98 18kg, £85 16kg and D McClements £88 17kg.

Breeding stock sold to £143 for two three-year-old Dorsets presented by D Hall.