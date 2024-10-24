Marts: Steers selling to £1900 for a 655kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good entry of stock saw steers sell to £1900 for a 655kg Charolais (290.00).

While heifers sold to £1860 700kg Charolais (266.00).

Fat cows sold to £1190 for a 720kg Belgian Blue (165.00).

Dropped calves cleared to £420 Limousin bull while heifer calves peaked at £430 Aberdeen Angus.

Dungannon Mart

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1700 for a Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings cleared to £1450 for a 470kg Aberdeen Angus steer (307.00).

Weanling heifers to £1220 435kg Limousin (279.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a height of £1900 for a 655kg Charolais (290.00) presented by E O’Neill, £1810 660kg Charolais (274.00), £1710 610kg Limousin (280.00); S McCluskey £1760 610kg Limousin (289.00), £1680 590kg Charolais (285.00), £1560 540kg Limousin (289.00); D McCool £1750 600kg Limousin (292.00), £1665 590kg Sal (282.00), £1490 535kg Limousin (279.00); D Bell £1730 615kg Charolais (281.00), £1460 535kg Charolais (273.00); V Emerson £1650 605kg Simmental (273.00), £1580 570kg Simmental (277.00); J Rafferty £1640 545kg Shorthorn beef (301.00) and D Henry £1420 465kg Charolais (305.00), £1380 495kg Charolais (279.00), £1130 400kg Limousin (283.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a solid trade to peak at £1860 700kg Charolais (266.00) presented by D Conlan; G Hobson £1770 600kg Limousin (295.00), £1680 580kg Limousin (290.00); G & M Daly £1740 595kg Charolais (292.00), £1570 550kg Charolais (286.00), £1510 550kg Limousin (275.00); W White £1620 585kg Charolais (277.00), £1530 550kg Charolais (278.00), £1490 540kg Charolais (276.00); P Quinn £1550 565kg Limousin (274.00), £1290 460kg Limousin (280.00); G Hobson £1530 535kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (286.00), £1520 540kg Limousin (282.00); K King £1520 540kg Charolais (282.00), £1490 510kg Limousin (292.00), £1460 505kg Limousin (289.00); G McMahon £1440 520kg Limousin (277.00), £1400 500kg Limousin (280.00); R McMullan £1400 490kg Limousin (286.00), £1370 475kg Limousin (288.00), £1300 445kg Limousin (292.00), £1260 430kg Limousin (293.00), £1200 435kg Limousin (276.00); J McGirr £1370 495kg Limousin (276.00), £1310 455kg Limousin (288.00); M Speers £1370 470kg Limousin (292.00), £1320 475kg Charolais (278.00), £1290 435kg Charolais (297.00), £1250 430kg Charolais (291.00) and P O’Neill £1250 435kg Limousin (287.00).

Fat cows sold to £1190 720kg Belgian Blue (165.00) presented by J Fay; W Gibson £1130 525kg Charolais (215.00) and A Daly £850 500kg Friesian (170.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves continue to sell briskly with bull Calves selling to £420 for a Limousin presented by A McGovern, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; a Ballygawley farmer £395 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; C Elkin £390 x 3 Belgian Blue bulls, £275 Belgian Blue bull; S Duffy £340 Hereford bull, £295 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; C McCartan £335 Limousin bull, £325 Fleckvieh bull and Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £240 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £430 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer presented by a Moy producer; a Sixmilescross farmer £375 x 2 Hereford heifers; P Robinson £350 Simmental heifer; A McGovern £325 Limousin heifer; A Dalzell £320 x 2 Limousin heifers; C Elkin £285 Belgian Blue heifer, £265 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Parks £260 Limousin heifer; T Watson £260 Hereford heifer and D Montague £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1700 Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by B Sheridan.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to a height of £1450 for a 470kg Aberdeen Angus male (307.00) presented by P Quinn; E Cunningham £1400 430kg Charolais (324.00), £1370 365kg Charolais (373.00), £1320 405kg Charolais (324.00), £1210 395kg Charolais (306.00); An Loughgall producer £1360 380kg Charolais (357.00), £1200 270kg Charolais (441.00), £1000 280kg Limousin (358.00); C Fox £1350 395kg Limousin (342.00), £1260 385kg Limousin (327.00); F O’Neill £1290 325kg Charolais (397.00), £880 235kg Charolais (376.00), £820 245kg Hereford (331.00), £760 230kg Charolais (330.00); G McKee £1180 330kg Limousin (358.00), £1110 335kg Limousin (329.00), £1040 340kg Limousin (303.00), £1030 335kg x 2 Limousins (306.00), £1020 310kg Limousin (326.00), £1000 315kg Limousin (318.00), £990 270kg Limousin (365.00), £810 x 2 265kg Limousins (305.00); P Johnston £1120 305kg Charolais (365.00), £1100 325kg Charolais (335.00), £1010 335kg Simmental (302.00), £990 x 2 275kg Charolais (362.00), £830 275kg Charolais (300.00); N McKiver £1050 320kg Simmental (327.00), £1020 315kg Simmental (324.00), £1020 320kg Simmental (315.00); D Devlin £1020 295kg Simmental (345.00); R Crawford £960 240kg Limousin (403.00); J Weir £930 x 2 255kg Charolais (366.00) and N Berry £860 265kg Hereford (321.00), £820 245kg Hereford (331.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1220 435kg Limousin (280.00) presented by M Mullin, £1130 385kg Limousin (295.00), £1050 360kg Limousin (292.00), £960 340kg Limousin (281.00); R Crawford £1210 385kg Simmental (314.00), £1030 335kg Charolais (308.00), £800 230kg Charolais (343.00), £700 220kg Limousin (318.00); F O’Neill £1110 250kg Charolais (441.00), £1110 325kg Limousin (338.00), £1100 280kg Charolais (395.00), £960 270kg Charolais (355.00), £890 255kg Charolais (349.00), £880 260kg Charolais (339.00), £850 290kg Charolais (293.00); a Loughgall farmer £1000 315kg Charolais (317.00); P Devlin £960 335kg Charolais (285.00); P Johnston £890 300kg Charolais (294.00), £790 240kg Charolais (332.00), £660 180kg Charolais (361.00); A Clarke £860 305kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00); V Heatherington £820 285kg Charolais (287.00) and N McKiver £800 x 2 270kg Limousins (298.00), £800 275kg Hereford (292.00), £800 x 2 285kg Shorthorn beef (281.00).

Fat lambs sold to a steady trade to peak at £141 for a pen of 28kg lambs presented by N Berry; R Fullerton £138.50 26kg; O Brogan £135 27kg, £126 24kg; P McCann £130 27kg; D Love £128 24.5kg; W Irwin £125 22kg; R Douglas £124 21kg; I Reilly £124 21kg and W Irwin £124 23kg.

Fat ewes sold to £98 presented by K Burrows.

Store lambs peaked at £125. 20.5kg.

Ewe lambs presented by R Douglas; I Reilly £121 19kg; R Fullerton £119 18.5kg and K Little £116 18kg, £105 16kg.