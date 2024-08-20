Marts: Steers selling to £1,940 paid for a 740kgs Limousin at Armoy Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Steers sold to £1,940 paid for a 740kgs Limousin from Messrs CS and DJ Currie, Mosside.
Heifers sold to £1,640 for a 600kgs Charolais from Mr James Heaney, Bushmills.
Fat cows sold to £1,370.
Leading prices
Steers
Advertisement
Advertisement
CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 740kgs £1,940, 700kgs £1,860. James Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 630kgs £1,720, 615kgs £1,680. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, Charolais, 740kgs £1,820, 660kgs £1,580. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 440kgs £1,340, 550kgs £1,660. C Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 1,650, 580kgs £1,480, 590kgs £1,530. Adam Campbell, Ballymoney, Friesian, 630kgs £1,580, 740kgs £1,860, 720kgs £1,720, 670kgs £1,540, 660kgs £1,500. Raymond Dunlop, Bushmills, Fleckvieh, 640kgs 1,610, 660kgs £1,580, 600kgs £1,440. Terence McGarry, Loughguile, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,210, 550kgs £1,270, 420kgs £1,090, 510kgs £1,290, 470kgs £1,200. M Cochrane, Mosside, Friesian, 510kgs £1,260, 540kgs £1,230, 560kgs £1,270, 510kgs £1,260. D McAuley, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 630kgs £1,500, 610kgs £1,400. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Friesian, 490kgs £1,170, 480kgs £1,170, 470kgs £1,090. Sam Creith, Mosside, Limousin, 490kgs £1,330, 540kgs £1,380, 460kgs £1,160. D McAlister, Cushendall, Charolais, 360kgs £1,080, 340kgs £1,000, 400kgs £1,180. Alistair Getty, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,200, 500kgs £1,200.
Heifers
James Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 550kgs £1,570, 590kgs £1,550, 600kgs £1,650, 590kgs £1,460. Michael McKenna, Dervock, Stabiliser, 460kgs £1,280, 420kgs £1,120, 490kgs £1,330, 400kgs £1,050, 590kgs £1,290. Robert Currie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs £1,180, 550kgs £1,310, 510kgs £1,220. D McAlister, Cushendall, Charolais, 360kgs £1,030, 300kgs £1,000. A Getty, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,020, 450kgs £1,060. G Rea, Finvoy, Charolais, 320kgs £910, 350kgs £980. D McAuley, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,400.
Fat cows
T Andrews, Larne, Hereford, 770kgs £1,370, 710kgs £1,260. AG and R Crawford, Ballymoney, Friesian, 800kgs £1,140, 600kgs £1790.
Please note no cattle sale Monday 31st August.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.