Marts: Stock prices peak at £2100 for a 755kg Charolais steer at Dungannon Mart
While heifers sold to £2010 for a 715kg Charolais (281.00).
Fat cows sold to £1280 for a 665kg Charolais (192.50).
Dropped calves topped at £580 for a Simmental bull.
While heifer calves sold to £410 Hereford.
Suckled cows and calves topped at £1660 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.
Weanlings sold to £1400 for a 440kg Charolais male (317.00).
While weanling heifers sold to £940 390kg Charolais (240.00).
Steers
Steer prices reached a height of £2100 for a 755kg Charolais (278.00) presented by W Fleming; J Casey £2010 690kg Shorthorn beef (291.00); P Doran £2000 760kg Hereford (263.00); D Cush £1970 655kg Belgian Blue (301.00), £1900 655kg Limousin (290.00), £1870 645kg Charolais (290.00), £1830 660kg Limousin (277.00), £1820 610kg Limousin (298.00), £1810 640kg Limousin (283.00), £1720 590kg Simmental (292.00), £1650 575kg Limousin (287.00); B Corrigan £1840 595kg Limousin (310.00), £1820 580kg Limousin (314.00), £1690 585kg Charolais (289.00), £1690 530kg Charolais (319.00), £1640 565kg Limousin (289.00); S McCluskey £1760 630kg Charolais (280.00); A Walsh £1760 635kg Limousin (277.00); K King £1730 590kg Limousin (293.00), £1720 570kg Charolais (302.00), £1660 540kg Charolais (307.00); G Gibson £1630 570kg Limousin (286.00), £1560 525kg Limousin (297.00), £1530 500kg Limousin (306.00), £1490 480kg Limousin (310.00), £1360 480kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £1230 435kg Belgian Blue (283.00); R Ferguson £1620 560kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00); C Lynch £1530 565kg Aberdeen Angus (271.00); S Somerville £1530 460kg Charolais (333.00); R Magee £1500 470kg Charolais (319.00), £1350 415kg Charolais (325.00), £1100 370kg Charolais (297.00); B Forbes £1260 420kg Charolais (300.00), £990 345kg Charolais (287.00);
Heifers
Heifers prices reached a height of £2010 715kg Charolais (281.00) presented by E Gillespie, £1680 605kg Charolais (278.00); C McCarron £1810 600kg Charolais (302.00), £1740 555kg Limousin (314.00), £1670 560kg Charolais (298.00), £1640 550kg Charolais (298.00), £1620 570kg Limousin (284.00), £1530 515kg Limousin (297.00), £1490 525kg Limousin (284.00); E McCann £1800 635kg Charolais (284.00), £1730 625kg Charolais (277.00), £1600 540kg Limousin (296.00); R Murphy £1700 590kg Limousin (288.00), £1580 525kg Limousin (301.00), £1510 530kg Limousin (285.00); K King £1490 505kg Charolais (295.00), £1480 540kg Charolais (274.00); B Forbes £1320 335kg Charolais (394.00); P McCallan £1310 455kg Simmental (288.00), £1240 380kg Charolais (326.00), £1230 415kg Charolais (296.00), £1140 415kg Simmental (275.00), £1090 335kg Simmental (325.00), £1090 395kg Simmental (276.00), £1070 390kg Simmental (275.00), £1010 350kg Simmental (289.00), £980 340kg Charolais (288.00); M Donaghy £1280 440kg Limousin (291.00), £1080 390kg Limousin (277.00) and R Roney £1100 400kg Belgian Blue (275.00).
Fat cows sold to £1280 for a 665kg Charolais (193.00) presented by M Dougan; J Rice £1140 670kg Aberdeen Angus (170.00), £1020 590kg Shorthorn (173.00) and T Hall £860 425kg Limousin (202.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves old to £580 for a Simmental bull presented by a Ballygawley producer, £400 Belgian Blue bull, £390 Belgian Blue bull, £390 Limousin bull, £350 Belgian Blue bull, £320 Limousin bull, £300 Limousin bull; W and H Gourley £490 Hereford bull; M Stephens £460 Aberdeen Angus bull, £450 Aberdeen Angus bull, £420 Hereford bull; D Robinson £395 Belgian Blue bull, £375 Belgian Blue bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Campbell £350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; G Mooney £310 Hereford bull; L Allen £300 Belgian Blue bull; J Stewart £280 Belgian Blue bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £120.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £410 for a Hereford presented by E Lindsay, £370 Hereford heifer; a Ballygawley producer £350 Belgian Blue heifer; W Campbell £350 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £340 Hereford heifer; L Allen £295 Simmental heifer and D Robinson £275 Belgian Blue heifer, £270 Belgian Blue heifer.
Suckled cows sold to £1660 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with an Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot presented by M Dougan.
Weanlings
Weanlings sold to £1400 for a 440kg Charolais steer (317.00) presented by Barrick Hill Farms, £1280 420kg Charolais (305.00); P Clarke £1130 390kg Charolais (288.00); D Bell £1090 340kg Limousin (320.00), £950 320kg Limousin (298.00), £890 300kg Limousin (294.00); D Moore £800 280kg Aberdeen Angus (287.00) and P McCallan £770 220kg Simmental (352.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £940 390kg Charolais (240.00) presented by A McCord; G Ferguson £930 370kg Charolais (252.00); P McCallan £920 280kg Charolais (326.00), £890 215kg Simmental (282.00), £870 280kg Simmental (309.00), £860 260kg Charolais (330.00) and P Johnston £900 300kg Charolais (300.00), £890 305kg Charolais (290.00), £880 325kg Charolais (271.00), £870 290kg Charolais (301.00).
A good show of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £162 for a 27.5kg ewe lamb presented by S Hopper, £146 32kg.
Ewe lambs: P Clarke £122 25kg; A Cookstown producer £118 23kg; G Rodgers £115 23kg and R Cuddy £112 23kg.
Fat ewes sold to £128 presented by S Hopper; H Cashell £112 and P Clarke £100.
Store lambs sold to £116 for a pen of 20.5kg presented by G Rodgers; P Clarke £108 20kg; R Cuddy £99 20kg; N Moore £98 19kg, £88 18kg; M McMullan £98 18kg; A Ferguson £90 17kg, £87 18kg, £84 17kg and C Ferry £80 16kg.
Breeding ewes sold to £208 for a pen of hoggets, £205 hoggets, £202 hoggets.
