Marts: Stock prices peak at £2100 for a 755kg Charolais steer at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A smaller entry of stock saw prices peak at £2100 for a 755kg Charolais steer (278.00).

While heifers sold to £2010 for a 715kg Charolais (281.00).

Fat cows sold to £1280 for a 665kg Charolais (192.50).

Dropped calves topped at £580 for a Simmental bull.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £410 Hereford.

Suckled cows and calves topped at £1660 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with a Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £1400 for a 440kg Charolais male (317.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

While weanling heifers sold to £940 390kg Charolais (240.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £2100 for a 755kg Charolais (278.00) presented by W Fleming; J Casey £2010 690kg Shorthorn beef (291.00); P Doran £2000 760kg Hereford (263.00); D Cush £1970 655kg Belgian Blue (301.00), £1900 655kg Limousin (290.00), £1870 645kg Charolais (290.00), £1830 660kg Limousin (277.00), £1820 610kg Limousin (298.00), £1810 640kg Limousin (283.00), £1720 590kg Simmental (292.00), £1650 575kg Limousin (287.00); B Corrigan £1840 595kg Limousin (310.00), £1820 580kg Limousin (314.00), £1690 585kg Charolais (289.00), £1690 530kg Charolais (319.00), £1640 565kg Limousin (289.00); S McCluskey £1760 630kg Charolais (280.00); A Walsh £1760 635kg Limousin (277.00); K King £1730 590kg Limousin (293.00), £1720 570kg Charolais (302.00), £1660 540kg Charolais (307.00); G Gibson £1630 570kg Limousin (286.00), £1560 525kg Limousin (297.00), £1530 500kg Limousin (306.00), £1490 480kg Limousin (310.00), £1360 480kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £1230 435kg Belgian Blue (283.00); R Ferguson £1620 560kg Aberdeen Angus (289.00); C Lynch £1530 565kg Aberdeen Angus (271.00); S Somerville £1530 460kg Charolais (333.00); R Magee £1500 470kg Charolais (319.00), £1350 415kg Charolais (325.00), £1100 370kg Charolais (297.00); B Forbes £1260 420kg Charolais (300.00), £990 345kg Charolais (287.00);

Heifers

Heifers prices reached a height of £2010 715kg Charolais (281.00) presented by E Gillespie, £1680 605kg Charolais (278.00); C McCarron £1810 600kg Charolais (302.00), £1740 555kg Limousin (314.00), £1670 560kg Charolais (298.00), £1640 550kg Charolais (298.00), £1620 570kg Limousin (284.00), £1530 515kg Limousin (297.00), £1490 525kg Limousin (284.00); E McCann £1800 635kg Charolais (284.00), £1730 625kg Charolais (277.00), £1600 540kg Limousin (296.00); R Murphy £1700 590kg Limousin (288.00), £1580 525kg Limousin (301.00), £1510 530kg Limousin (285.00); K King £1490 505kg Charolais (295.00), £1480 540kg Charolais (274.00); B Forbes £1320 335kg Charolais (394.00); P McCallan £1310 455kg Simmental (288.00), £1240 380kg Charolais (326.00), £1230 415kg Charolais (296.00), £1140 415kg Simmental (275.00), £1090 335kg Simmental (325.00), £1090 395kg Simmental (276.00), £1070 390kg Simmental (275.00), £1010 350kg Simmental (289.00), £980 340kg Charolais (288.00); M Donaghy £1280 440kg Limousin (291.00), £1080 390kg Limousin (277.00) and R Roney £1100 400kg Belgian Blue (275.00).

Fat cows sold to £1280 for a 665kg Charolais (193.00) presented by M Dougan; J Rice £1140 670kg Aberdeen Angus (170.00), £1020 590kg Shorthorn (173.00) and T Hall £860 425kg Limousin (202.00).

Dropped calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dropped calves old to £580 for a Simmental bull presented by a Ballygawley producer, £400 Belgian Blue bull, £390 Belgian Blue bull, £390 Limousin bull, £350 Belgian Blue bull, £320 Limousin bull, £300 Limousin bull; W and H Gourley £490 Hereford bull; M Stephens £460 Aberdeen Angus bull, £450 Aberdeen Angus bull, £420 Hereford bull; D Robinson £395 Belgian Blue bull, £375 Belgian Blue bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; W Campbell £350 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; G Mooney £310 Hereford bull; L Allen £300 Belgian Blue bull; J Stewart £280 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £50 to £120.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £410 for a Hereford presented by E Lindsay, £370 Hereford heifer; a Ballygawley producer £350 Belgian Blue heifer; W Campbell £350 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers, £340 Hereford heifer; L Allen £295 Simmental heifer and D Robinson £275 Belgian Blue heifer, £270 Belgian Blue heifer.

Suckled cows sold to £1660 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with an Aberdeen Angus heifer calf at foot presented by M Dougan.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to £1400 for a 440kg Charolais steer (317.00) presented by Barrick Hill Farms, £1280 420kg Charolais (305.00); P Clarke £1130 390kg Charolais (288.00); D Bell £1090 340kg Limousin (320.00), £950 320kg Limousin (298.00), £890 300kg Limousin (294.00); D Moore £800 280kg Aberdeen Angus (287.00) and P McCallan £770 220kg Simmental (352.00).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £940 390kg Charolais (240.00) presented by A McCord; G Ferguson £930 370kg Charolais (252.00); P McCallan £920 280kg Charolais (326.00), £890 215kg Simmental (282.00), £870 280kg Simmental (309.00), £860 260kg Charolais (330.00) and P Johnston £900 300kg Charolais (300.00), £890 305kg Charolais (290.00), £880 325kg Charolais (271.00), £870 290kg Charolais (301.00).

A good show of sheep saw fat lambs sell to £162 for a 27.5kg ewe lamb presented by S Hopper, £146 32kg.

Ewe lambs: P Clarke £122 25kg; A Cookstown producer £118 23kg; G Rodgers £115 23kg and R Cuddy £112 23kg.

Fat ewes sold to £128 presented by S Hopper; H Cashell £112 and P Clarke £100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Store lambs sold to £116 for a pen of 20.5kg presented by G Rodgers; P Clarke £108 20kg; R Cuddy £99 20kg; N Moore £98 19kg, £88 18kg; M McMullan £98 18kg; A Ferguson £90 17kg, £87 18kg, £84 17kg and C Ferry £80 16kg.

Breeding ewes sold to £208 for a pen of hoggets, £205 hoggets, £202 hoggets.