Marts: Store lambs selling to a top of £7.63/kg at Hilltown Saleyard

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown saleyard on Thursday 21st November saw fat ewes sell to £188 and fat lambs to £147.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat ewes: Kilcoo farmer £188, Castlewellan farmer £170, Rathfriland farmer £154 and Mayobridge farmer £132.

Fat lambs: Ballyward farmer £147 for 26kg (565ppk), Kilkeel farmer £146 for 25.7kg (568ppk), Castlewellan farmer £144 for 25kg (576ppk) and £142 for 26kg (546ppk), Hilltown farmer £141 for 25.1kg (562ppk), Ballyward farmer £139 for 23.8kg (584ppk), Hilltown farmer £138.50 for 23kg (602ppk), Cabra farmer £138 for 22.7kg (608ppk), Cabra farmer £136.50 for 20.8kg (656ppk), Castlewellan farmer £135.50 for 22kg (613ppk), Castlewellan farmer £135 for 23kg (584ppk), Mayobridge farmer £134.50 for 20.7kg (649ppk), Cabra farmer £134 for 21.8kg (612ppk) and Banbridge farmer £133 for 21.5kg (618ppk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store lambs: Cabra farmer £134 for 19.4kg (691ppk), Rathfriland farmer £131 for 19kg (689ppk), Cabra farmer £131 for 18.6kg (704ppk), Castlewellan farmer £125 for 19kg (658ppk), Glassdrumman farmer £122 for 18kg (677ppk), Cabra farmer £122 for 17.6kg (693ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 16.5kg (715ppk), Ballynahinch farmer £115 for 16.9kg (680ppk), Castlewellan farmer £109 for 16.2kg (673ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £98 for 14.7kg (667ppk).

Hilltown Mart

A good entry of sheep to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 23rd November saw fat ewes sell to £198 and fat lambs to £165.

Fat ewes: Newcastle farmer £198, Mayobridge farmer £170, Mayobridge farmer £164, Hilltown farmer £154, Annaclone farmer £150, Rathfriland farmer £144, Mayobridge farmer £143, Rathfriland farmer £140, Kilkeel farmer £130 and Mayobridge farmer £128.

Fat lambs: Dromara farmer £165 for 31.5kg (524ppk), Rathfriland farmer £161 for 30kg (536ppk), Annaclone farmer £152 for 27.5kg (552ppk), Mayobridge farmer £152 for 25.4kg (598ppk), Kilkeel farmer £152 for 23.8kg (638ppk) and £150 for 23kg (652ppk), Rathfriland farmer £149 for 24.2kg (615ppk), Rathfriland farmer £148 for 24.9kg (594ppk), Hilltown farmer £147 for 24kg (612ppk), Kilkeel farmer £141 for 23kg (613ppk), Downpatrick farmer £140.50 for 21.8kg (644ppk), Kilkeel farmer £139 for 21.4kg (649ppk), Newry farmer £138 for 23kg (600ppk), Kilkeel farmer £138 for 21.5kg (642ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £137 for 21.5kg (637ppk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store lambs: Rathfriland farmer £132 for 19kg (695ppk), Kilkeel farmer £130 for 19kg (684ppk), Newry farmer £125 for 17kg (731ppk), Attical farmer £124 for 16.3kg (761ppk), Mayobridge farmer £123 for 18kg (683ppk), Kilkeel farmer £122 for 16kg (763ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 18kg (667ppk), Hilltown farmer £119 for 17kg (700ppk), Kilkeel farmer £114 for 15kg (760ppk) and Hilltown farmer £101 for 14.5kg (696ppk).