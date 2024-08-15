Marts: Stores selling to £1990 and fat cows to £1830 at Lisahally Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cattle on high demand this Wednesday night at Lisahally Martwith stores making £1990/650kg and topping 346ppk and fat cows selling to £1830/720kg.
Heifers
K McShane £1990/650kg £1780/620kg £1500/570kg G Logan £1700/630kg £1690/620kg £1690/610kg £1680/610kg £1650/580kg £1600/590kg £1520/560kg £1510/560kg £1490/570kg £1450/520kg J Young £1340/490kg £1300/470kg £1260/450kg £1170/460kg J Proctor £1340/560kg and H Dixon £1180/460kg £1160/460kg.
Bullocks
Advertisement
Advertisement
D McElhatton £1370/490kg £1240/480kg £1120/430kg £1050/400kg £1040/390kg R Maxwell £1230/560kg £1120/520kg £1100/530kg T Mullan £1200/380kg £1170/350kg H Dixon £1140/440kg £1080/430kg £1020/430kg W Hamilton £1120/350kg £1080/330kg and T Mullan £990/300kg.
Fat cows
T O'Hara £1830/720kg £1450/550kg T Whiteside £1518/660kg £1320/660kg £1133/520kg £1120/560kg and G Clarence £1480/550kg.
Sheep
A firm trade on Tuesday evening with sheep on high demand.
Fat lambs
H Lowry £144/31.5kg McCrea £144/27kg J McCullagh £140/26.5kg W McMurray £140/26kg J McWilliams £140/24kg R Lowry £137.50/26kg A Rainey £135.50/25.5kg P Downey £135/25kg S Parkhill £135/25kg K Walsh £134.50/25kg D Moore £134/25kg G Canning £134/24.5kg J Young £134/24.5kg S Robinson £134/23.5kg J Lowry £133/25.5kg N Dinsmore £133/25kg £122/22kg W McDevitt £131/23.5kg M McKinley £130/24.5kg D Neely £128/23kg K Johnston £127.50/23.5kg J McDevitt £125/23kg S O'Neill £123.50/22kg P O'Doherty £123/22.5kg and S Caskie £123/22.5kg.
Store lambs
K Johnston £116 £111 S Caskie £115 R Gurney £112 J and R Young £112 V McAteer £112 £109 J McCullagh £111 £106 P Forbes £109 L Devine £107 J Mullan £107 £106 and N Dinsmore £105.
Fat ewes
Advertisement
Advertisement
P Donaghey £218 £200 A Wallace £200 J McClelland £180 £178 £176 £168 R Lowry £170 D Moore £166 K Johnston £154 £146 P Downey £144 J McShane £140 P O'Doherty £140 D Donnell £140 S Devine £140 T hamilton £138 £130 W McDevitt £134 J Young £124 and G Russell £124.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.