Marts: Strong demand for all classes at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £1930

A strong demand for all classes of stock saw steers sell to £1930 for a 755kg Simmental (256.00).

While heifers peaked at £1840 for a 670kg Charolais (275.00).

Fat cows topped at £1090 for a 735kg Aberdeen Angus (148.00).

Dropped calves sold to £390 for 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £375 Hereford.

Weanlings topped at £1410 for a 390kg Charolais (361.00).

Weanling heifers to £1280 for a 355kg Charolais (361.00).

Steers

Steer prices reached a height of £1930 for a 755kg Simmental (256.00) presented by J Mackle, £1740 600kg Limousin (290.00); S McCluskey £1800 600kg Limousin (300.00), £1710 570kg Simmental (300.00), £1690 595kg Limousin (284.00); M Kirkland £1790 635kg Charolais (282.00), £1740 610kg Charolais (285.00); N Turner £1750 565kg Limousin (310.00), £1720 560kg Limousin (307.00), £1580 530kg Limousin (298.00), £1390 465kg Limousin (299.00), £1365 465kg Limousin (294.00); H Williamson £1740 560kg Limousin (311.00); D Bell £1680 550kg Limousin (306.00), £1640 540kg Limousin (304.00), £1470 490kg Limousin (300.00); J Carberry £1660 590kg Limousin (281.00); J McConville £1630 570kg Limousin (286.00); R Jones £1590 530kg Limousin (300.00), £1490 475kg Limousin (314.00); M Gilkinson £1560 505kg Charolais (309.00), £1540 500kg Limousin (308.00), £1530 480kg Limousin (320.00), £1520 450kg Limousin (338.00), £1510 465kg Charolais (325.00), £1510 490kg Limousin (308.00), £1420 450kg Limousin (316.00), £1340 470kg Charolais (285.00), £1240 430kg Limousin (288.00); L Donnelly £1300 405kg Charolais (321.00), £1210 335kg Charolais (361.00) and M McGlinchey £1260 400kg Charolais (315.00).

Heifers

Heifers sold to a height of £1840 for a 670kg Charolais (275.00) presented by C Molloy, £1760 600kg Limousin (293.00), £1740 615kg Limousin (283.00), £1710 595kg Limousin (287.00); G and M Daly £1820 650kg Charolais (280.00); E Greenaway £1630 555kg Charolais (294.00); H Williamson £1550 525kg Charolais (295.00); A Dungannon producer £1540 545kg Charolais (283.00), £1440 465kg Charolais (309.00), £1440 480kg Charolais (300.00), £1430 470kg Charolais (305.00), £1400 475kg Charolais (295.00), £1400 475kg Charolais (295.00), £1400 460kg Charolais (304.00), £1400 485kg Charolais (289.00), £1365 475kg Charolais (287.00), £1350 460kg Charolais (294.00), £1310 440kg Charolais (298.00), £1300 420kg Limousin (310.00), £1260 400kg Charolais (315.00); G Gibson £1540 540kg Limousin (285.00); D Nelson £1480 480kg Limousin (308.00), £1440 480kg Charolais (300.00), £1360 465kg Sal (293.00), £1330 450kg Limousin (296.00); T Magowan £1150 380kg Charolais (303.00), £1090 360kg Limousin (303.00), £1060 375kg Simmental (283.00), £1030 360kg Charolais (286.00) and K Hughes £840 290kg Limousin (290.00).

Fat cows sold to £1090 for a 735kg Aberdeen Angus (148.00) presented by J Casey and C McCartan £980 655kg Friesian (150.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calf prices remain strong with a top price paid of £390 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls presented by M Robinson; a Ballygawley producer £360 Aberdeen Angus bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Blaney £360 Belgian Blue bull; W and H Gourley £330 Belgian Blue bull, £310 Hereford bull, £255 Hereford bull; E McVeigh £320 Aberdeen Angus bull, £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, £310 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Stewart £300 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull and Glenrea Farms £250 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls.

Friesian bulls sold to £80.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £375 for a Hereford heifer presented by B O’Neill; W and H Gourley £335 Hereford heifer, £325 Hereford heifer, £310 Belgian Blue heifer, £295 Belgian Blue heifer; a Ballygawley farmer £330 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; S Lynch £315 Belgian Blue heifer; A Blaney £300 Belgian Blue heifer; J and R Stewart £295 Belgian Blue heifer; Glenrea Farms £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers and F Burrows £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Weanlings

Demand for all classes of weanlings remains strong with male calves selling to £1410 390kg Charolais (361.00) presented by S Kelly, £1050 345kg Limousin (305.00); P Fox £1400 455kg Limousin (307.00), £1360 435kg Limousin (313.00), £1290 385kg Limousin (335.00); J Ferguson £1380 460kg Limousin (299.00), £850 275kg Limousin (310.00); K Fox £1120 335kg Belgian Blue (335.00); M and E McRory £1090 350kg Limousin (309.00), £950 250kg Limousin (376.00), £920 295kg Limousin (310.00), £910 210kg Limousin (438.00), £900 265kg Limousin (336.00); R Crawford £1080 300kg Charolais (360.00), £940 260kg Simmental (361.00), £910 250kg Hereford (360.00), £900 250kg Simmental (361.00), £890 210kg Limousin (422.00), £890 225kg Belgian Blue (392.00), £890 245kg Limousin (360.00), £890 260kg Aberdeen Angus (340.00); A Clarke £1060 350kg Simmental (301.00); S Fox £1055 320kg Belgian Blue (330.00), £880 250kg Belgian Blue (353.00); K Barnes £930 290kg Charolais (319.00), £870 255kg Charolais (339.00); M Glasgow £900 265kg Limousin (336.00), £850 285kg Limousin (295.00), £830 255kg Limousin (323.00) and P Devlin £800 255kg Charolais (311.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1280 for a 355kg Charolais presented by J Hagan, £1220 295kg Charolais (415.00), £1210 320kg Charolais (377.00), £1200 300kg Charolais (400.00); E Burns £1140 370kg Limousin (307.00), £1135 370kg Limousin (305.00), £1020 350kg Limousin (291.00); R Johnston £1120 385kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (289.00); A Clarke £1000 275kg Simmental (361.00), £700 200kg Simmental (355.00); M and E McRory £980 310kg Limousin (318.00), £940 280kg Limousin (335.00), £890 220kg Limousin (400.00); P Devlin £940 300kg Charolais (315.00), £820 285kg Charolais (289.00); K Barnes £940 240kg Charolais (391.00); M McGlinchey £920 290kg Limousin (317.00); M McCooey £810 285kg Limousin (285.00) and M Glasgow £620 195kg Limousin (316.00).