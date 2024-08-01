Marts: Strong demand for cattle at Saintfield Mart, fats selling to £1950
Fat cattle: Fats sold to £1950 for a 780kg Aberdeen Angus heifer £250 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 780kg £250 £1950, 610kg £234 £1427, Hereford bullocks 720kg £250 £1800, 690kg £247 £1704, 610kg £270 £1647, Ballykinlar produced Limousin cow 660kg £238 £1570, Lisburn producer Limousin cow 680kg £228 £1550, Carryduff producer Limousin cow 610kg £244 £1488, Millisle producer Limousin bullocks 590kg £250 £1475, 590kg £249 £1469, 530kg £270 £1431, Comer producer Hereford heifer 620kg £234 £1450, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 570kg £252 £1436, 550kg £260 £1430, 570kg £246 £1402, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 630kg £218 £1372, 730kg £186 £1357, 670kg £201 £1346, 580kg £222 £1287, Belfast producer Aberdeen Angus cows 700kg £190 £1330, 690kg £190 £1311, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 750kg £166 £1170 and Moira producer Friesian cow 660kg £164 £1082.
Bullocks: Sold to £1630 for a 600kg Charolais
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Chars 600kg £1630, 600kg £1600, 620kg £1590, 550kg £1560, 560kg £1560, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1570, 560kg £1540, 520kg £1440, 450kg £1410, 420kg £1340, Lisburn producer Limousins 470kg £1490, 450kg £1460, 450kg £1440, Saintfield producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1430, 500kg £1420 and Carryduff producer Charolais 460kg £1400.
Heifers: Sold to £1500 for a 530kg Limousin.
Leading Prices; Hillsborough producer Limousins 530kg £1500 470kg £1410, 470kg £1400, 460kg £1340 and Comber producer Limousin 440kg £1390, Simmentals 450kg £1360, 430kg £1290, producer Belgian Blue 450kg £1330.
Dropped calves: Sold to £370 for a Limousin bull and £340 for a Simmental heifer.
