Marts: Strong demand in all classes at Dungannon Mart, steers selling to £2040 for 715kg
and live on Freeview channel 276
While heifers topped at £1980 for a 790kg Shorthorn beef (251.00).
Fat cows sold to £1740 725kg Simmental (240.00).
Dropped calves peaked at £445 for Hereford bull.
While heifer calves sold to £395 Hereford.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1320 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with an Charolais bull calf at foot.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanlings sold to £1420 for a 500kg Limousin steer (285.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £1020 for a 295kg Limousin (347.00).
Steers
Steer prices remain strong to peak at £2040 for a 715kg Charolais (285.00) presented by S Casey; S O’Neill £2040 755kg Aubrac (270.00); R McAllister £1670 580kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00), £1540 555kg Charolais (278.00), £1530 550kg Limousin (278.00), £1510 530kg Limousin (285.00); J Hobson £1640 550kg Charolais (298.00), £1350 485kg Limousin (278.00); J Cooke £1490 530kg Belgian Blue (281.00) and B Casey £1240 450kg Charolais (276.00).
Heifers
Heifers sold to a height of £1980 790kg Shorthorn beef (251.00) presented by S O’Neill; K Rainey £1700 595kg Limousin (286.00), £1695 595kg Limousin (285.00), £1600 605kg Charolais (265.00), £1520 545kg Limousin (279.00); S O’Hagan £1680 610kg Limousin (275.00), £1570 580kg Limousin (271.00), £1540 555kg Limousin (278.00); N Elliott £1590 610kg Aberdeen Angus (261.00); A Burns £1560 530kg Limousin (294.00); M Campton £1550 560kg Charolais (277.00); R McAllister £1220 465kg Limousin (262.00) and C McFarland £1190 455kg Charolais (262.00), £1070 395kg Charolais (271.00).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat cows sold to £1740 for a 725kg Simmental (240.00) presented by J Casey, £1540 720kg Simmental (214.00) and D Bell £1450 710kg Limousin (204.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves cleared to £445 for a Hereford bull presented by M Rea, £435 Hereford bull, £405 Hereford bull; E Speers £390 x 3 Simmental bulls; A Linton £365 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Charles £350 Belgian Blue bull, £310 Belgian Blue bull, £290 Belgian Blue bull, £255 Belgian Blue bull; A Watson £345 Aberdeen Angus bull; R Jones £340 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Montague £320 Belgian Blue bull, £295 Fleckvieh bull; M Robinson £315 Aberdeen Angus bull and C Richardson £255 Limousin bull.
Friesian bulls sold from £100 to £235 for stronger sorts.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £395 x 3 Hereford heifers presented by M Rea, £385 x 2 Hereford heifers; A Linton £380 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £375 Aberdeen Angus heifer; R Jones £370 Limousin heifer; A Ballygawley producer £355 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £320 Belgian Blue heifer; L Heslip £355 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £320 Limousin heifer, £265 Hereford heifer; M Robinson £315 Hereford heifer; W Smith £280 Hereford heifer and R Charles £250 Belgian Blue heifer.
Suckled cows and calves peaked at £1320 for a Aberdeen Angus cow with an Charolais bull calf at foot presented by G Ferguson, £1300 Stabiliser cow and a Charolais bull calf at foot, £1260 Stabiliser cow and Charolais bull calf at foot and J Lynch £1300 Aberdeen Angus cow and Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot.
Weanlings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanlings reached a height of £1420 for a 500kg Limousin bull (285.00) presented by E McGirr, £1190 430kg Charolais (276.00), £1190 435kg Charolais (272.00), £1100 390kg Charolais (280.00); G McGirr £1310 475kg Charolais (276.00); O McAnespie £1290 400kg Charolais (325.00), £1210 340kg Charolais (357.00), £1180 355kg Charolais (330.00), £930 290kg Charolais (320.00), £910 250kg Charolais (365.00); B Sheridan £900 280kg Charolais (323.00); R Jordan £840 270kg Aberdeen Angus (310.00), £710 250kg Aberdeen Angus (285.00); J Weir £835 255kg Charolais (329.00) and A Girvan £710 235kg Limousin (303.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1020 for a 295kg Limousin (347.00) presented by A Girvan; O McAnespie £1020 365kg Charolais (277.00), £910 340kg Limousin (265.00), £880 305kg Charolais (288.00); an Armagh producer £880 310kg Charolais (284.00), £850 295kg Limousin (286.00); D Montgomery £880 x 2 295kg Limousins (295.00) and B Sheridan £760 265kg Charolais (286.00).
A good entry of sheep saw spring lambs sell to a height of £169 for a pen of 25kg lambs presented by E McKernan, £159 23kg; D McClements £169 27kg, £146 21kg, £143 22kg; G Donnelly £168 25kg and J Ritchie £124 18kg.
Fat ewes sold to a height of £180 presented by G Turkington, £110, £90; D Newell £130, £126 and G Mullan £110, £88.
Breeding stock saw a top price of £255 for 1 ewe and 2 lambs presented by C Murtagh, £195 2 ewes and 1 lambs and £165 1 ewe and 1 lamb.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.