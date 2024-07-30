Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 1370 sheep in Markethill on Monday 29th July sold in a strong demand in all sectors.

The 1000 lambs entered sold readily with lightweight stores reaching 674p/k for 9.5k at £64 each for a Kilkeel producer, followed by 621p/k for 14.1k at £87.50 for a Markethill producer.

Stronger store lambs sold to 588p/k for 14.8k at £87 for a Newtownbutler farmer, followed by 572p/k for 17.3k at £99 for an Omagh farmer.

Midweight lambs sold to 576p/k for 21k at £121 for a Dromore producer, followed by 572p/k for 23.5k at £134.50 for a Kilkeel producer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Heavy lambs achieved a top rate of 582p/k for 24.9k at £145 for a Poyntzpass producer, followed by 582p/k for 24.4k at £142 for a Cullyhanna farmer.

All of the 176 cull ewes sold in a firm trade to a top of £214, followed by £189 and £184. Main demand from £136 to £184 with plainer ewes from £95 to £132.

On the first night of the breeding sale an entry of 185 breeding ewes sold in a strong trade to £250 each, followed by £245, £235, £225 and £220.

Heavy lambs

Poyntzpass producer 24.9k £145 582p/k: Cullyhanna producer 24.4k £142 582p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 24.5k £141.50 578p/k: Armagh producer 24k £138 575p/k: Dromore producer 25.5k £146 573p/k: Moy producer 28k £158 564p/k: Gilford producer 25.2k £141.50 562p/k: Tassagh producer 25.5k £142 557p/k and Enagh producer 26k £143 550p/k.

Midweight lambs

Dromore producer 21k £121 576p/k: Kilkeel producer 23.5k £134.50 572p/k: Glenanne producer 21.2k £120.50 568p/k: Markethill producer 23.9k £134 561p/k: Markethill producer 21k £117.50 560p/k: Loughgilly producer 21k £117.50 560p/k: Tynan producer 22.4k £124 554p/k and Ballinderry producer 22.7k £125.50 553p/k.

Light store lambs

Kilkeel producer 9.5k £64 674p/k: Markethill producer 14.1k £87.50 621p/k: 9.9k £60 606p/k: Markethill producer 14.2k £86 606p/k: Rostrevor producer 12k £66 550p/k: Markethill producer 13.7k £75 547p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 13.6k £74 544p/k and Belleeks producer 13.9k £75 540p/k.

Stronger store lambs