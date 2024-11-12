Marts: Strong trade for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, prices to to 365ppk
Another strong trade this week at Fivemiletown Mart with cattle selling to 365ppk more cattle needed to keep up with the demand.
J Breen £1780/620kg D McGrade £1490/540kg £1280/390kg £1210/420kg E McCaughey £1380/380kg M McCarroll £1000/440kg O Hanna £980/330kg £980/300kg £820/300kg £820/300kg £730/250kg. W Johnston £970/420kg £970/420kg £870/380kg £770/360kg L Moffitt £950/450kg £600/200kg £600/200kg £550/190kg S Williamson £820/300kg and Derryhillagh Farms £670/240kg £660/200kg £620/170kg £620/180kg.
