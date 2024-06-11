Marts: Strong trade for sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes topping at £232
Lighter lambs £176/22kg (800ppk) and fat ewes topping £232.
Lambs
G Blair £191/31kg A Sloane £190/25kg £182/24.5kg £176/22.5kg £176/22kg S Hopper £175/27kg G Blair £174/26kg E McCloskey £173/30kg £163/22kg R Hamilton £170/29.5kg G Irwin £169/27kg R Pollock £168/23.5kg P Keenan £166.50/23kg S Kerlin £165/23kg D Martin £165/22.5kg F McBride £165/23kg D Hempton £164.50/23kg A Hanna £164/23kg D Martin £163/22kg W McElmurray £163/23.5kg A McMullan £163/24.5kg G Thom £162.50/22.5kg S Wilson £162.50/23kg A Morris £162/22.5kg J Devine £161/23kg R McTeague £160/21.5kg A Gibson £160/21.5kg T Traynor £160/21kg R Buchanan £160/21.5kg R Lennox £157/21.5kg and S Conway £157/21kg.
Ewes
G Rafferty £232 K Baxter £215 £209 S Allen £208 £170 £158 J Young £204 £184 S Conway £192 L Young £184 J McFarlane £184 P Todd £178 R Conway £176 R Mowbray £176 R Scott £172 £168 G Robinson £170 A McKelvey £162 A Speer £160 £150 L Turkington £160 A Sproule £156 G Thom £154 D Gallagher £152 £150 and P Keenan £150 I Crilly £150.
Ewes and lambs
D Irwin £246 (double) £230 (double) £200 (single) D Gallagher £240 (double) £235 (double) £185 (single) T Brogan £192 (single) £185 (single) C McCullagh £172 (single) and N McEldowney £170 (single) £162 (single).
